as

aws-sign

by Egor Egorov
1.0.1 (see all)

Calculates Authorization for Amazon AWS REST requests

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40.4K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-aws-sign

Simple module to calculate Authorization header for Amazon AWS REST requests.

Simple it is:

const AwsSign = require('aws-sign');
const signer = new AwsSign({
    accessKeyId: 'AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE',
    secretAccessKey: 'wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG/bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY'
});

const opts = {
    method: 'PUT',
    host: 'johnsmith.s3.amazonaws.com',
    path: '/photos/puppy.jpg',
    headers: { ... },
    ... // Other request options, ignored by AwsSign.
};
signer.sign(opts);
https.request(opts, ...);

The following keys are mandatory:

  • method
  • host
  • path

Others are optional. A date header (headers.date) will be added for you if it is not already set.

Non-goals

There is no support for path-style bucket access.

x-amz-date substitution is not supported because Node's http module has no problems setting Date header.

Multiple x-amz- keys are not supported. I.e. the following part of the example won't work:

X-Amz-Meta-ReviewedBy: joe@johnsmith.net
X-Amz-Meta-ReviewedBy: jane@johnsmith.net

Use a single header instead:

X-Amz-Meta-ReviewedBy: joe@johnsmith.net,jane@johnsmith.net

Testing

mocha test/

Installation

npm install aws-sign

Author

Egor Egorov, me@egorfine.com.

License

MIT.

