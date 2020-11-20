Simple module to calculate Authorization header for Amazon AWS REST requests.

Simple it is:

const AwsSign = require ( 'aws-sign' ); const signer = new AwsSign({ accessKeyId : 'AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE' , secretAccessKey : 'wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG/bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY' }); const opts = { method : 'PUT' , host : 'johnsmith.s3.amazonaws.com' , path : '/photos/puppy.jpg' , headers : { ... }, ... }; signer.sign(opts); https.request(opts, ...);

The following keys are mandatory:

method

host

path

Others are optional. A date header ( headers.date ) will be added for you if it is not already set.

There is no support for path-style bucket access.

x-amz-date substitution is not supported because Node's http module has no problems setting Date header.

Multiple x-amz- keys are not supported. I.e. the following part of the example won't work:

X-Amz-Meta-ReviewedBy : joe @johnsmith .net X-Amz-Meta-ReviewedBy : jane @johnsmith .net

Use a single header instead:

X-Amz-Meta-ReviewedBy : joe @johnsmith .net,jane @johnsmith .net

Testing

mocha test /

Installation

npm install aws-sign

Author

Egor Egorov, me@egorfine.com.

License

MIT.