Simple module to calculate
Authorization header for Amazon AWS REST requests.
Simple it is:
const AwsSign = require('aws-sign');
const signer = new AwsSign({
accessKeyId: 'AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE',
secretAccessKey: 'wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG/bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY'
});
const opts = {
method: 'PUT',
host: 'johnsmith.s3.amazonaws.com',
path: '/photos/puppy.jpg',
headers: { ... },
... // Other request options, ignored by AwsSign.
};
signer.sign(opts);
https.request(opts, ...);
The following keys are mandatory:
method
host
path
Others are optional. A date header (
headers.date) will be added for you if it is not already set.
There is no support for path-style bucket access.
x-amz-date substitution is not supported because Node's http module has no problems setting
Date header.
Multiple
x-amz- keys are not supported. I.e. the following part of the example won't work:
X-Amz-Meta-ReviewedBy: joe@johnsmith.net
X-Amz-Meta-ReviewedBy: jane@johnsmith.net
Use a single header instead:
X-Amz-Meta-ReviewedBy: joe@johnsmith.net,jane@johnsmith.net
mocha test/
npm install aws-sign
Egor Egorov, me@egorfine.com.
MIT.