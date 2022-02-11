openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

aws-sdk-node-hack

by aws
2.3.4 (see all)

AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

6.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

197

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Amazon S3 API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AWS SDK for JavaScript

NPM version NPM downloads Gitter chat

Build Status Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities

Version 3.x Now Available

The version 3.x of the AWS SDK for JavaScript is generally available. For more information see the Developer Guide or API Reference.

For release notes, see the CHANGELOG. Prior to v2.4.8, release notes can be found at https://aws.amazon.com/releasenotes/?tag=releasenotes%23keywords%23javascript

Table of Contents:

Getting Started

How To Install

In the Browser

To use the SDK in the browser, simply add the following script tag to your HTML pages:

<script src="https://sdk.amazonaws.com/js/aws-sdk-2.1077.0.min.js"></script>

You can also build a custom browser SDK with your specified set of AWS services. This can allow you to reduce the SDK's size, specify different API versions of services, or use AWS services that don't currently support CORS if you are working in an environment that does not enforce CORS. To get started:

http://docs.aws.amazon.com/sdk-for-javascript/v2/developer-guide/building-sdk-for-browsers.html

The AWS SDK is also compatible with browserify.

For browser-based web, mobile and hybrid apps, you can use AWS Amplify Library which extends the AWS SDK and provides an easier and declarative interface.

In Node.js

The preferred way to install the AWS SDK for Node.js is to use the npm package manager for Node.js. Simply type the following into a terminal window:

npm install aws-sdk

In React Native

To use the SDK in a react native project, first install the SDK using npm:

npm install aws-sdk

Then within your application, you can reference the react native compatible version of the SDK with the following:

var AWS = require('aws-sdk/dist/aws-sdk-react-native');

Alternatively, you can use AWS Amplify Library which extends AWS SDK and provides React Native UI components and CLI support to work with AWS services.

Using Bower

You can also use Bower to install the SDK by typing the following into a terminal window:

bower install aws-sdk-js

Usage with TypeScript

The AWS SDK for JavaScript bundles TypeScript definition files for use in TypeScript projects and to support tools that can read .d.ts files. Our goal is to keep these TypeScript definition files updated with each release for any public api.

Pre-requisites

Before you can begin using these TypeScript definitions with your project, you need to make sure your project meets a few of these requirements:

  • Use TypeScript v2.x

  • Includes the TypeScript definitions for node. You can use npm to install this by typing the following into a terminal window:

    npm install --save-dev @types/node

  • If you are targeting at es5 or older ECMA standards, your tsconfig.json has to include 'es5' and 'es2015.promise' under compilerOptions.lib. See tsconfig.json for an example.

In the Browser

To use the TypeScript definition files with the global AWS object in a front-end project, add the following line to the top of your JavaScript file:

/// <reference types="aws-sdk" />

This will provide support for the global AWS object.

In Node.js

To use the TypeScript definition files within a Node.js project, simply import aws-sdk as you normally would.

In a TypeScript file:

// import entire SDK
import AWS from 'aws-sdk';
// import AWS object without services
import AWS from 'aws-sdk/global';
// import individual service
import S3 from 'aws-sdk/clients/s3';

NOTE: You need to add "esModuleInterop": true to compilerOptions of your tsconfig.json. If not possible, use like import * as AWS from 'aws-sdk'.

In a JavaScript file:

// import entire SDK
var AWS = require('aws-sdk');
// import AWS object without services
var AWS = require('aws-sdk/global');
// import individual service
var S3 = require('aws-sdk/clients/s3');

With React

To create React applications with AWS SDK, you can use AWS Amplify Library which provides React components and CLI support to work with AWS services.

With Angular

Due to the SDK's reliance on node.js typings, you may encounter compilation issues when using the typings provided by the SDK in an Angular project created using the Angular CLI.

To resolve these issues, either add "types": ["node"] to the project's tsconfig.app.json file, or remove the "types" field entirely.

AWS Amplify Library provides Angular components and CLI support to work with AWS services.

Known Limitations

There are a few known limitations with the bundled TypeScript definitions at this time:

  • Service client typings reflect the latest apiVersion, regardless of which apiVersion is specified when creating a client.
  • Service-bound parameters use the any type.

Getting Help

The best way to interact with our team is through GitHub. You can open an issue and choose from one of our templates for bug reports, feature requests or guidance. You may also find help on community resources such as StackOverFlow with the tag #aws-sdk-js. If you have a support plan with AWS Support, you can also create a new support case.

Please make sure to check out our resources too before opening an issue:

Please see SERVICES.md for a list of supported services.

Maintenance and support for SDK major versions

For information about maintenance and support for SDK major versions and their underlying dependencies, see the following in the AWS SDKs and Tools Shared Configuration and Credentials Reference Guide:

Contributing

We welcome community contributions and pull requests. See CONTRIBUTING.md for information on how to set up a development environment and submit code.

License

This SDK is distributed under the Apache License, Version 2.0, see LICENSE.txt and NOTICE.txt for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

modular-aws-sdk-pure-nodeAWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
2
node-red-node-awsA collection of node-red nodes aimed at web services
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
341
evaporateJavascript library for browser to S3 multipart resumable uploads
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
21K
snc
s3-node-clienthigh level amazon s3 client for node.js
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4K
aws-s3-promisifiedA node module for interacting with Amazon S3. All functions use Bluebird promises.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
331
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial