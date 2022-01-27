AWSome mocks for Javascript aws-sdk services.
This module was created to help test AWS Lambda functions but can be used in any situation where the AWS SDK needs to be mocked.
If you are new to Amazon WebServices Lambda
(or need a refresher),
please checkout our our
Beginners Guide to AWS Lambda: https://github.com/dwyl/learn-aws-lambda
Testing your code is essential everywhere you need reliability.
Using stubs means you can prevent a specific method from being called directly. In our case we want to prevent the actual AWS services to be called while testing functions that use the AWS SDK.
Uses Sinon.js under the hood to mock the AWS SDK services and their associated methods.
aws-sdk-mock from NPM
npm install aws-sdk-mock --save-dev
const AWS = require('aws-sdk-mock');
AWS.mock('DynamoDB', 'putItem', function (params, callback){
callback(null, 'successfully put item in database');
});
AWS.mock('SNS', 'publish', 'test-message');
// S3 getObject mock - return a Buffer object with file data
AWS.mock('S3', 'getObject', Buffer.from(require('fs').readFileSync('testFile.csv')));
/**
TESTS
**/
AWS.restore('SNS', 'publish');
AWS.restore('DynamoDB');
AWS.restore('S3');
// or AWS.restore(); this will restore all the methods and services
import AWSMock from 'aws-sdk-mock';
import AWS from 'aws-sdk';
import { GetItemInput } from 'aws-sdk/clients/dynamodb';
beforeAll(async (done) => {
//get requires env vars
done();
});
describe('the module', () => {
/**
TESTS below here
**/
it('should mock getItem from DynamoDB', async () => {
// Overwriting DynamoDB.getItem()
AWSMock.setSDKInstance(AWS);
AWSMock.mock('DynamoDB', 'getItem', (params: GetItemInput, callback: Function) => {
console.log('DynamoDB', 'getItem', 'mock called');
callback(null, {pk: 'foo', sk: 'bar'});
})
const input:GetItemInput = { TableName: '', Key: {} };
const dynamodb = new AWS.DynamoDB({apiVersion: '2012-08-10'});
expect(await dynamodb.getItem(input).promise()).toStrictEqual({ pk: 'foo', sk: 'bar' });
AWSMock.restore('DynamoDB');
});
it('should mock reading from DocumentClient', async () => {
// Overwriting DynamoDB.DocumentClient.get()
AWSMock.setSDKInstance(AWS);
AWSMock.mock('DynamoDB.DocumentClient', 'get', (params: GetItemInput, callback: Function) => {
console.log('DynamoDB.DocumentClient', 'get', 'mock called');
callback(null, {pk: 'foo', sk: 'bar'});
});
const input:GetItemInput = { TableName: '', Key: {} };
const client = new AWS.DynamoDB.DocumentClient({apiVersion: '2012-08-10'});
expect(await client.get(input).promise()).toStrictEqual({ pk: 'foo', sk: 'bar' });
AWSMock.restore('DynamoDB.DocumentClient');
});
});
You can also pass Sinon spies to the mock:
const updateTableSpy = sinon.spy();
AWS.mock('DynamoDB', 'updateTable', updateTableSpy);
// Object under test
myDynamoManager.scaleDownTable();
// Assert on your Sinon spy as normal
assert.isTrue(updateTableSpy.calledOnce, 'should update dynamo table via AWS SDK');
const expectedParams = {
TableName: 'testTableName',
ProvisionedThroughput: {
ReadCapacityUnits: 1,
WriteCapacityUnits: 1
}
};
assert.isTrue(updateTableSpy.calledWith(expectedParams), 'should pass correct parameters');
NB: The AWS Service needs to be initialised inside the function being tested in order for the SDK method to be mocked e.g for an AWS Lambda function example 1 will cause an error
region not defined in config whereas in example 2 the sdk will be successfully mocked.
Example 1:
const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
const sns = AWS.SNS();
const dynamoDb = AWS.DynamoDB();
exports.handler = function(event, context) {
// do something with the services e.g. sns.publish
}
Example 2:
const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
exports.handler = function(event, context) {
const sns = AWS.SNS();
const dynamoDb = AWS.DynamoDB();
// do something with the services e.g. sns.publish
}
Also note that if you initialise an AWS service inside a callback from an async function inside the handler function, that won't work either.
Example 1 (won't work):
exports.handler = function(event, context) {
someAsyncFunction(() => {
const sns = AWS.SNS();
const dynamoDb = AWS.DynamoDB();
// do something with the services e.g. sns.publish
});
}
Example 2 (will work):
exports.handler = function(event, context) {
const sns = AWS.SNS();
const dynamoDb = AWS.DynamoDB();
someAsyncFunction(() => {
// do something with the services e.g. sns.publish
});
}
It is possible to mock nested services like
DynamoDB.DocumentClient. Simply use this dot-notation name as the
service parameter to the
mock() and
restore() methods:
AWS.mock('DynamoDB.DocumentClient', 'get', function(params, callback) {
callback(null, {Item: {Key: 'Value'}});
});
NB: Use caution when mocking both a nested service and its parent service. The nested service should be mocked before and restored after its parent:
// OK
AWS.mock('DynamoDB.DocumentClient', 'get', 'message');
AWS.mock('DynamoDB', 'describeTable', 'message');
AWS.restore('DynamoDB');
AWS.restore('DynamoDB.DocumentClient');
// Not OK
AWS.mock('DynamoDB', 'describeTable', 'message');
AWS.mock('DynamoDB.DocumentClient', 'get', 'message');
// Not OK
AWS.restore('DynamoDB.DocumentClient');
AWS.restore('DynamoDB');
Some constructors of the aws-sdk will require you to pass through a configuration object.
const csd = new AWS.CloudSearchDomain({
endpoint: 'your.end.point',
region: 'eu-west'
});
Most mocking solutions with throw an
InvalidEndpoint: AWS.CloudSearchDomain requires an explicit 'endpoint' configuration option when you try to mock this.
aws-sdk-mock will take care of this during mock creation so you won't get any configuration errors!
If configurations errors still occur it means you passed wrong configuration in your implementation.
aws-sdk module explicitly
Project structures that don't include the
aws-sdk at the top level
node_modules project folder will not be properly mocked. An example of this would be installing the
aws-sdk in a nested project directory. You can get around this by explicitly setting the path to a nested
aws-sdk module using
setSDK().
Example:
const path = require('path');
const AWS = require('aws-sdk-mock');
AWS.setSDK(path.resolve('../../functions/foo/node_modules/aws-sdk'));
/**
TESTS
**/
aws-sdk object explicitly
Due to transpiling, code written in TypeScript or ES6 may not correctly mock because the
aws-sdk object created within
aws-sdk-mock will not be equal to the object created within the code to test. In addition, it is sometimes convenient to have multiple SDK instances in a test. For either scenario, it is possible to pass in the SDK object directly using
setSDKInstance().
Example:
// test code
const AWSMock = require('aws-sdk-mock');
import AWS from 'aws-sdk';
AWSMock.setSDKInstance(AWS);
AWSMock.mock('SQS', /* ... */);
// implementation code
const sqs = new AWS.SQS();
If your environment lacks a global Promise constructor (e.g. nodejs 0.10), you can explicitly set the promises on
aws-sdk-mock. Set the value of
AWS.Promise to the constructor for your chosen promise library.
Example (if Q is your promise library of choice):
const AWS = require('aws-sdk-mock'),
Q = require('q');
AWS.Promise = Q.Promise;
/**
TESTS
**/
AWS.mock(service, method, replace)
Replaces a method on an AWS service with a replacement function or string.
|Param
|Type
|Optional/Required
|Description
service
|string
|Required
|AWS service to mock e.g. SNS, DynamoDB, S3
method
|string
|Required
|method on AWS service to mock e.g. 'publish' (for SNS), 'putItem' for 'DynamoDB'
replace
|string or function
|Required
|A string or function to replace the method
AWS.restore(service, method)
Removes the mock to restore the specified AWS service
|Param
|Type
|Optional/Required
|Description
service
|string
|Optional
|AWS service to restore - If only the service is specified, all the methods are restored
method
|string
|Optional
|Method on AWS service to restore
If
AWS.restore is called without arguments (
AWS.restore()) then all the services and their associated methods are restored
i.e. equivalent to a 'restore all' function.
AWS.remock(service, method, replace)
Updates the
replace method on an existing mocked service.
|Param
|Type
|Optional/Required
|Description
service
|string
|Required
|AWS service to mock e.g. SNS, DynamoDB, S3
method
|string
|Required
|method on AWS service to mock e.g. 'publish' (for SNS), 'putItem' for 'DynamoDB'
replace
|string or function
|Required
|A string or function to replace the method
AWS.setSDK(path)
Explicitly set the require path for the
aws-sdk
|Param
|Type
|Optional/Required
|Description
path
|string
|Required
|Path to a nested AWS SDK node module
AWS.setSDKInstance(sdk)
Explicitly set the
aws-sdk instance to use
|Param
|Type
|Optional/Required
|Description
sdk
|object
|Required
|The AWS SDK object
Contributions welcome! Please submit issues or PRs if you think of anything that needs updating/improving