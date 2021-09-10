A Webpack plugin that replaces the
sam build step for AWS SAM CLI projects.
This plugin will build your AWS SAM CLI project using Webpack. You can use it to replace the
sam build step if every function in your SAM template uses the
nodejs10.x,
nodejs12.x or
nodejs14.x runtime. If your project uses other runtimes then look at Building Apps with SAM, TypeScript and VS Code Debugging.
I started this project for two reasons:
npm pack and
npm install for every function in your project.
The goals for this projects are:
sam build
Create a
package.json in your projects root folder using
npm init or
yarn init.
Install the development dependencies:
npm install webpack webpack-cli typescript ts-loader aws-sam-webpack-plugin @types/aws-lambda rimraf --save-dev
or
yarn add webpack webpack-cli typescript ts-loader aws-sam-webpack-plugin @types/aws-lambda rimraf -D
Install the production dependencies:
npm install aws-sdk --save
or
yarn add aws-sdk --save
Create a
webpack.config.js file in your projects root folder and add this plugin. The
entry points can be set automatically using the
.entry() method from this plugin. The output should go to
.aws-sam/build.
Tip: If you set
entry to
() => awsSamPlugin.entry() it will reload your SAM configuration every time webpack rebuilds. You can disable this by setting
entry to
awsSamPlugin.entry()
Example:
const path = require("path");
const AwsSamPlugin = require("aws-sam-webpack-plugin");
const awsSamPlugin = new AwsSamPlugin();
module.exports = {
// Loads the entry object from the AWS::Serverless::Function resources in your
// SAM config. Setting this to a function will
entry: () => awsSamPlugin.entry(),
// Write the output to the .aws-sam/build folder
output: {
filename: (chunkData) => awsSamPlugin.filename(chunkData),
libraryTarget: "commonjs2",
path: path.resolve(".")
},
// Create source maps
devtool: "source-map",
// Resolve .ts and .js extensions
resolve: {
extensions: [".ts", ".js"]
},
// Target node
target: "node",
// AWS recommends always including the aws-sdk in your Lambda package but excluding can significantly reduce
// the size of your deployment package. If you want to always include it then comment out this line. It has
// been included conditionally because the node10.x docker image used by SAM local doesn't include it.
externals: process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" ? [] : ["aws-sdk"],
// Set the webpack mode
mode: process.env.NODE_ENV || "production",
// Add the TypeScript loader
module: {
rules: [{ test: /\.tsx?$/, loader: "ts-loader" }]
},
// Add the AWS SAM Webpack plugin
plugins: [awsSamPlugin]
};
Create a TypeScript config file that compiles
.ts and
.js files from the
src folder.
Example:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es2015",
"module": "commonjs",
"sourceMap": true,
"rootDir": "./src",
"strict": true,
"esModuleInterop": true,
"skipLibCheck": true,
"forceConsistentCasingInFileNames": true
}
}
To make building simple I like to add some scripts to the
package.json which handles building, building in watch mode and cleaning up.
{
"scripts": {
"build": "webpack-cli",
"clean": "rimraf .aws-sam .vscode",
"prebuild": "rimraf .aws-sam .vscode",
"prewatch": "rimraf .aws-sam .vscode",
"watch": "webpack-cli -w"
}
}
You can set the
NODE_ENV environment variable while executing the scripts to change how it's built:
NODE_ENV=development npm run-script build
Create a
src folder with one sub-folder for each function. Place your handler and any test code in here.
Create a
template.yaml in the project root. For the
CodeUri use the functions folder (i.e.
src/{folder}). Example:
MyFunction:
Type: AWS::Serverless::Function
Properties:
CodeUri: src/my-function
Handler: app.handler
Create a
package.json in your projects root folder using
npm init or
yarn init.
Install the development dependencies:
npm install webpack webpack-cli aws-sam-webpack-plugin @babel/cli @babel/core @babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties @babel/preset-env @babel/preset-typescript @babel/plugin-transform-runtime babel-loader --save-dev
or
yarn add webpack webpack-cli aws-sam-webpack-plugin @babel/cli @babel/core @babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties @babel/preset-env @babel/preset-typescript @babel/plugin-transform-runtime babel-loader -D
Install the production dependencies:
npm install aws-sdk source-map-support @babel/runtime --save
or
yarn add aws-sdk source-map-support @babel/runtime --save
Create a
webpack.config.js file in your projects root folder and add this plugin. The
entry points can be set automatically using the
.entry() method from this plugin. The output should go to
.aws-sam/build.
Tip: If you set
entry to
() => awsSamPlugin.entry() it will reload your SAM configuration every time webpack rebuilds. You can disable this by setting
entry to
awsSamPlugin.entry()
Example:
const path = require("path");
const AwsSamPlugin = require("aws-sam-webpack-plugin");
const awsSamPlugin = new AwsSamPlugin();
module.exports = {
// Loads the entry object from the AWS::Serverless::Function resources in your
// SAM config. Setting this to a function will
entry: () => awsSamPlugin.entry(),
// Write the output to the .aws-sam/build folder
output: {
filename: (chunkData) => awsSamPlugin.filename(chunkData),
libraryTarget: "commonjs2",
path: path.resolve(".")
},
// Create source maps
devtool: "source-map",
// Resolve .ts and .js extensions
resolve: {
extensions: [".ts", ".js"]
},
// Target node
target: "node",
// AWS recommends always including the aws-sdk in your Lambda package but excluding can significantly reduce
// the size of your deployment package. If you want to always include it then comment out this line. It has
// been included conditionally because the node10.x docker image used by SAM local doesn't include it.
externals: process.env.NODE_ENV === "development" ? [] : ["aws-sdk"],
// Set the webpack mode
mode: process.env.NODE_ENV || "production",
// Add the TypeScript loader
module: {
rules: [
{ test: /\.jsx?$/, loader: "babel-loader" },
{ test: /\.tsx?$/, loader: "babel-loader" }
]
},
// Add the AWS SAM Webpack plugin
plugins: [awsSamPlugin]
};
Create a
babel.config.js file at the project root
module.exports = {
plugins: [
"@babel/proposal-class-properties",
[
"@babel/plugin-transform-runtime",
{
regenerator: true
}
]
],
presets: ["@babel/env", "@babel/typescript"]
};
To make building simple I like to add some scripts to the
package.json which handle building, building in watch mode and cleaning up.
{
"scripts": {
"build": "webpack-cli",
"clean": "rimraf .aws-sam .vscode",
"prebuild": "rimraf .aws-sam .vscode",
"prewatch": "rimraf .aws-sam .vscode",
"watch": "webpack-cli -w"
}
}
You can set the
NODE_ENV environment variable while executing the commands to change how it's built:
NODE_ENV=development npm run-script build
Create a
src folder with one sub-folder for each function. Place your handler and any test code in here.
Create a
template.yaml in the project root. For the
CodeUri use the functions folder (i.e.
src/{folder}). Example:
MyFunction:
Type: AWS::Serverless::Function
Properties:
CodeUri: src/my-function
Handler: app.handler
To enable source map support on Lambda make sure you set the environment variable
NODE_OPTIONS to
--enable-source-maps for your Lambda.
To debug your Lambda using VS Code add the option
-d 5858 when using
sam local invoke to launch the Node debugger then switch to the debugger in VS Code. From the VS Code debugger select the Lambda function you want to debug and click run. As of VS Code version 1.51 and SAM CLI version 1.10.0 the debugger will stop at the bootstrap file. Click the continue button and it will go to the first break point.
You should be able to set breakpoints in your source code, step through the code and view values from the editor.
From v0.5.0 you can build multiple SAM projects from a single
webpack.config.js by using the
projects option. All of the SAM projects need to be located below a common point on the filesystem. This could be the same folder that contains your
webpack.config.js or another folder like
services (any name is ok).
The
projects option accepts a JavaScript object where the key is a shortname for the project and the value can be:
template.yaml or
template.yml in that folder.
For example: The following will build two projects,
projectA and
projectB. For
projectA the plugin will look for either
template.yaml or
template.yml in the folder
./services/project-a but for
projectB it will only use
project.yaml in the
./services/project-b folder.
const awsSamPlugin = new AwsSamPlugin({
projects: {
projectA: "./services/project-a",
projectB: "./services/project-b/project.yaml"
}
});
If you are upgrading from instructions prior to 0.5.0 you also need to modify the
output section of your
webpack.config.js so that Webpack uses the plugins
.filename() method to determine the name of the output file. This will create a
.aws-sam/build folder in correct SAM project root.
module.exports = {
output: {
filename: (chunkData) => awsSamPlugin.filename(chunkData),
libraryTarget: "commonjs2",
path: path.resolve(".")
}
};
Once you have done this you should be able to execute Webpack from the root folder for your project (typically where you have your
package.json,
webpack.config.js, etc). In this example that folder would also contain the
services folder.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
outFile
{String}
app
|The name of the Javascript file to output without the
.js extension. For example:
index will generate
index.js. By default it will use
app
projects
{Object}
{"default":"."}
|A JavaScript object where the key is the name of the project and the value is the path to the SAM template or a folder containing a
template.yaml or
template.yml for the project
vscodeDebug
{Boolean}
true
|Also generate a
.vscode/launch.json file for debugging Lambda with SAM CLI local S
vscodeDebug
Enable/disable automatically generating a
.vscode/launch.json file. This file contains the VS Code debug configuration for all of the Lambdas from your
template.yaml.
