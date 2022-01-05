Takes an amazon s3 bucket folder and zips it to a:
It also allows you to do differential zips. You can save the key of the last file you zipped and then zip files that have been uploaded after the last zip.
If a zip file has the potential of getting too big. You can provide limits to breakup the compression into multiple zip files. You can limit based on file count or total size (pre zip)
You can filter out files you dont want zipped based on any criteria you need
var S3Zipper = require ('aws-s3-zipper');
var config ={
accessKeyId: "XXXX",
secretAccessKey: "XXXX",
region: "us-west-2",
bucket: 'XXX'
};
var zipper = new S3Zipper(config);
zipper.filterOutFiles= function(file){
if(file.Key.indexOf('.tmp') >= 0) // filter out temp files
return null;
else
return file;
};
zipper.zipToFile ({
s3FolderName: 'myBucketFolderName'
, startKey: 'keyOfLastFileIZipped' // could keep null
, zipFileName: './myLocalFile.zip'
, recursive: true
}
,function(err,result){
if(err)
console.error(err);
else{
var lastFile = result.zippedFiles[result.zippedFiles.length-1];
if(lastFile)
console.log('last key ', lastFile.Key); // next time start from here
}
});
app.all('/', function (request, response) {
response.set('content-type', 'application/zip') // optional
zipper.streamZipDataTo({
pipe: response
, folderName: 'myBucketFolderName'
, startKey: 'keyOfLastFileIZipped' // could keep null
, recursive: true
}
,function (err, result) {
if(err)
console.error(err);
else{
console.log(result)
}
})
})
zipper.zipToFileFragments ({
s3FolderName:'myBucketFolderName'
,startKey: null
,zipFileName './myLocalFile.zip'
,maxFileCount: 5
,maxFileSize: 1024*1024
}, function(err,results){
if(err)
console.error(err);
else{
if(results.length > 0) {
var result = results[results.length - 1];
var lastFile = result.zippedFiles[result.zippedFiles.length - 1];
if (lastFile)
console.log('last key ', lastFile.Key); // next time start from here
}
}
});
/// if no path is given to S3 zip file then it will be placed in the same folder
zipper.zipToS3File ({
s3FolderName: 'myBucketFolderName'
, startKey: 'keyOfLastFileIZipped' // optional
, s3ZipFileName: 'myS3File.zip'
, tmpDir: "/tmp" // optional, defaults to node_modules/aws-s3-zipper
},function(err,result){
if(err)
console.error(err);
else{
var lastFile = result.zippedFiles[result.zippedFiles.length-1];
if(lastFile)
console.log('last key ', lastFile.Key); // next time start from here
}
});
zipper.zipToS3FileFragments({
s3FolderName: 'myBucketFolderName'
, startKey: 'keyOfLastFileIZipped' // optional
, s3ZipFileName: 'myS3File.zip'
, maxFileCount: 5
, maxFileSize: 1024*1024
, tmpDir: "/tmp" // optional, defaults to node_modules/aws-s3-zipper
},function(err, results){
if(err)
console.error(err);
else if(results.length > 0) {
var result = results[results.length - 1];
var lastFile = result.zippedFiles[result.zippedFiles.length - 1];
if (lastFile)
console.log('last key ', lastFile.Key); // next time start from here
}
});
init
Either from the constructor or from the
init(config) function you can pass along the AWS config object
{
accessKeyId: [Your access id],
secretAccessKey: [your access key],
region: [the region of your S3 bucket],
bucket: [your bucket name],
endpoint: [optional, for use with S3-compatible services]
}
If using temporary credentials
{
accessKeyId: [Your access id],
secretAccessKey: [your access key],
sessionToken: [your session token],
region: [the region of your S3 bucket],
bucket: [your bucket name],
endpoint: [optional, for use with S3-compatible services]
}
filterOutFiles(file)
Override this function when you want to filter out certain files. The
file param that is passed to you is the format of the aws file
/// as of when this document was written
{
Key: [file key], // this is what you use to keep track of where you left off
ETag: [file tag],
LastModified: [i'm sure you get it],
Owner: {},
Size: [in bytes],
StorageClass: [type of storage]
}
getFiles: function(params,callback)
Get a list of files in the bucket folder
params object
folderName : the name of the folder in the bucket
startKey: optional. return files listed after this file key
recursive: bool optional. to zip nested folders or not
callback(err,result): the function you want called when the list returns
err: error object if it exists
result:
* `files`: array of files found
* `totalFilesScanned`: total number of files scanned including filter out files from the `filterOutFiles` function
streamZipDataTo: function (params, callback)
If you want to get a stream to pipe raw data to. For example if you wanted to stream the zip file directly to an http response
params object
pipe: the pipe to which you want the stream to feed
folderName: the name of the bucket folder you want to stream
startKey: optional. start zipping after this file key
recursive: bool optional. to zip nested folders or not
callback(err,result): call this function when done
err: the error object if any
result: the resulting archiver zip object with attached property 'manifest' whcih is an array of files it zipped
zipToS3File: function (params ,callback)
Zip files in an s3 folder and place the zip file back on s3
params object
s3FolderName: the name of the bucket folder you want to stream
startKey: optional. start zipping after this file key
s3FilerName: the name of the new s3 zip file including its path. if no path is given it will defult to the same s3 folder
recursive: bool optional. to zip nested folders or not
callback(err,result): call this function when done
err: the error object if any
result: the resulting archiver zip object with attached property 'manifest' whcih is an array of files it zipped
zipToS3FileFragments: function (params , callback)
params object
s3FolderName: the name of the bucket folder you want to stream
startKey: optional. start zipping after this file key
s3ZipFileName: the pattern of the name of the S3 zip files to be uploaded. Fragments will have an underscore and index at the end of the file name example ["allImages_1.zip","allImages_2.zip","allImages_3.zip"]
maxFileCount: Optional. maximum number of files to zip in a single fragment.
maxFileSize: Optional. Maximum Bytes to fit into a single zip fragment. Note: If a file is found larger than the limit a separate fragment will becreated just for it.
recursive: bool optional. to zip nested folders or not
callback(err,result): call this function when done
err: the error object if any
results: the array of results
zipToFile: function (params ,callback)
Zip files to a local zip file.
params object
s3FolderName: the name of the bucket folder you want to stream
startKey: optional. start zipping after this file key
zipFileName: the name of the new local zip file including its path.
recursive: bool optional. to zip nested folders or not
callback(err,result): call this function when done
err: the error object if any
result: the resulting archiver zip object with attached property 'manifest' whcih is an array of files it zipped
zipToFileFragments: function (params,callback)
params object
s3FolderName: the name of the bucket folder you want to stream
startKey: optional. start zipping after this file key
zipFileName: the pattern of the name of the zip files to be uploaded. Fragments will have an underscore and index at the end of the file name example ["allImages_1.zip","allImages_2.zip","allImages_3.zip"]
maxFileCount: Optional. maximum number of files to zip in a single fragment.
maxFileSize: Optional. Maximum Bytes to fit into a single zip fragment. Note: If a file is found larger than the limit a separate fragment will becreated just for it.
recursive: bool optional. to zip nested folders or not
callback(err,result): call this function when done
err: the error object if any
results: the array of results