Amazon S3 Zipping tool (aws-s3-zipper)

What does it do?

1. Zips S3 files

Takes an amazon s3 bucket folder and zips it to a:

Stream

Local File

Local File Fragments (zip multiple files broken up by max number of files or size)

S3 File (ie uploads the zip back to s3)

S3 File Fragments (upload multiple zip files broken up by max number of files or size)

2. Differential zipping

It also allows you to do differential zips. You can save the key of the last file you zipped and then zip files that have been uploaded after the last zip.

3. Fragmented Zips

If a zip file has the potential of getting too big. You can provide limits to breakup the compression into multiple zip files. You can limit based on file count or total size (pre zip)

4. Filter Files to zip

You can filter out files you dont want zipped based on any criteria you need

How do i use it?

Setup

var S3Zipper = require ( 'aws-s3-zipper' ); var config ={ accessKeyId : "XXXX" , secretAccessKey : "XXXX" , region : "us-west-2" , bucket : 'XXX' }; var zipper = new S3Zipper(config);

Filter out Files

zipper.filterOutFiles= function ( file ) { if (file.Key.indexOf( '.tmp' ) >= 0 ) return null ; else return file; };

Zip to local file

zipper.zipToFile ({ s3FolderName : 'myBucketFolderName' , startKey : 'keyOfLastFileIZipped' , zipFileName : './myLocalFile.zip' , recursive : true } , function ( err,result ) { if (err) console .error(err); else { var lastFile = result.zippedFiles[result.zippedFiles.length -1 ]; if (lastFile) console .log( 'last key ' , lastFile.Key); } });

Pipe zip data to stream (using Express.js)

app.all( '/' , function ( request, response ) { response.set( 'content-type' , 'application/zip' ) zipper.streamZipDataTo({ pipe : response , folderName : 'myBucketFolderName' , startKey : 'keyOfLastFileIZipped' , recursive : true } , function ( err, result ) { if (err) console .error(err); else { console .log(result) } }) })

Zip fragments to local file system with the filename pattern with a maximum file count

zipper.zipToFileFragments ({ s3FolderName : 'myBucketFolderName' , startKey : null ,zipFileName './myLocalFile.zip' , maxFileCount : 5 , maxFileSize : 1024 * 1024 }, function ( err,results ) { if (err) console .error(err); else { if (results.length > 0 ) { var result = results[results.length - 1 ]; var lastFile = result.zippedFiles[result.zippedFiles.length - 1 ]; if (lastFile) console .log( 'last key ' , lastFile.Key); } } });

Zip to S3 file

zipper.zipToS3File ({ s3FolderName : 'myBucketFolderName' , startKey : 'keyOfLastFileIZipped' , s3ZipFileName : 'myS3File.zip' , tmpDir : "/tmp" }, function ( err,result ) { if (err) console .error(err); else { var lastFile = result.zippedFiles[result.zippedFiles.length -1 ]; if (lastFile) console .log( 'last key ' , lastFile.Key); } });

Zip fragments to S3

zipper.zipToS3FileFragments({ s3FolderName : 'myBucketFolderName' , startKey : 'keyOfLastFileIZipped' , s3ZipFileName : 'myS3File.zip' , maxFileCount : 5 , maxFileSize : 1024 * 1024 , tmpDir : "/tmp" }, function ( err, results ) { if (err) console .error(err); else if (results.length > 0 ) { var result = results[results.length - 1 ]; var lastFile = result.zippedFiles[result.zippedFiles.length - 1 ]; if (lastFile) console .log( 'last key ' , lastFile.Key); } });

The Details

init

Either from the constructor or from the init(config) function you can pass along the AWS config object

{ accessKeyId : [Your access id], secretAccessKey : [your access key], region : [the region of your S3 bucket], bucket : [your bucket name], endpoint : [optional, for use with S3-compatible services] }

If using temporary credentials

{ accessKeyId : [Your access id], secretAccessKey : [your access key], sessionToken : [your session token], region : [the region of your S3 bucket], bucket : [your bucket name], endpoint : [optional, for use with S3-compatible services] }

Override this function when you want to filter out certain files. The file param that is passed to you is the format of the aws file

file

{ Key : [file key], ETag : [file tag], LastModified : [i'm sure you get it], Owner : {}, Size : [in bytes], StorageClass : [type of storage] }

Get a list of files in the bucket folder

params object folderName : the name of the folder in the bucket startKey : optional. return files listed after this file key recursive : bool optional. to zip nested folders or not

object callback(err,result) : the function you want called when the list returns err : error object if it exists result : * `files`: array of files found * `totalFilesScanned`: total number of files scanned including filter out files from the `filterOutFiles` function

: the function you want called when the list returns

streamZipDataTo: function (params, callback)

If you want to get a stream to pipe raw data to. For example if you wanted to stream the zip file directly to an http response

params object pipe : the pipe to which you want the stream to feed folderName : the name of the bucket folder you want to stream startKey : optional. start zipping after this file key recursive : bool optional. to zip nested folders or not

object callback(err,result) : call this function when done err : the error object if any result : the resulting archiver zip object with attached property 'manifest' whcih is an array of files it zipped

: call this function when done

zipToS3File: function (params ,callback)

Zip files in an s3 folder and place the zip file back on s3

params object s3FolderName : the name of the bucket folder you want to stream startKey : optional. start zipping after this file key s3FilerName : the name of the new s3 zip file including its path. if no path is given it will defult to the same s3 folder recursive : bool optional. to zip nested folders or not

object callback(err,result) : call this function when done err : the error object if any result : the resulting archiver zip object with attached property 'manifest' whcih is an array of files it zipped

: call this function when done

zipToS3FileFragments: function (params , callback)

params object s3FolderName : the name of the bucket folder you want to stream startKey : optional. start zipping after this file key s3ZipFileName : the pattern of the name of the S3 zip files to be uploaded. Fragments will have an underscore and index at the end of the file name example ["allImages_1.zip","allImages_2.zip","allImages_3.zip"] maxFileCount : Optional. maximum number of files to zip in a single fragment. maxFileSize : Optional. Maximum Bytes to fit into a single zip fragment. Note: If a file is found larger than the limit a separate fragment will becreated just for it. recursive : bool optional. to zip nested folders or not

object callback(err,result) : call this function when done err : the error object if any results : the array of results

: call this function when done

zipToFile: function (params ,callback)

Zip files to a local zip file.

params object s3FolderName : the name of the bucket folder you want to stream startKey : optional. start zipping after this file key zipFileName : the name of the new local zip file including its path. recursive : bool optional. to zip nested folders or not

object callback(err,result) : call this function when done err : the error object if any result : the resulting archiver zip object with attached property 'manifest' whcih is an array of files it zipped

: call this function when done

zipToFileFragments: function (params,callback)