asz

aws-s3-zipper

by Daniel Hindi
1.4.0 (see all)

takes an amazon s3 bucket folder and zips it for streaming or serializes to a file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Amazon S3 Zipping tool (aws-s3-zipper)

What does it do?

1. Zips S3 files

Takes an amazon s3 bucket folder and zips it to a:

  • Stream
  • Local File
  • Local File Fragments (zip multiple files broken up by max number of files or size)
  • S3 File (ie uploads the zip back to s3)
  • S3 File Fragments (upload multiple zip files broken up by max number of files or size)

2. Differential zipping

It also allows you to do differential zips. You can save the key of the last file you zipped and then zip files that have been uploaded after the last zip.

3. Fragmented Zips

If a zip file has the potential of getting too big. You can provide limits to breakup the compression into multiple zip files. You can limit based on file count or total size (pre zip)

4. Filter Files to zip

You can filter out files you dont want zipped based on any criteria you need

How do i use it?

Setup

var S3Zipper = require ('aws-s3-zipper');

var config ={
    accessKeyId: "XXXX",
    secretAccessKey: "XXXX",
    region: "us-west-2",
    bucket: 'XXX'
};
var zipper = new S3Zipper(config);

Filter out Files

zipper.filterOutFiles= function(file){
    if(file.Key.indexOf('.tmp') >= 0) // filter out temp files
        return null;
    else 
      return file;
};

Zip to local file

zipper.zipToFile ({
        s3FolderName: 'myBucketFolderName'
        , startKey: 'keyOfLastFileIZipped' // could keep null
        , zipFileName: './myLocalFile.zip'
        , recursive: true
    }
    ,function(err,result){
        if(err)
            console.error(err);
        else{
            var lastFile = result.zippedFiles[result.zippedFiles.length-1];
            if(lastFile)
                console.log('last key ', lastFile.Key); // next time start from here
        }
});

Pipe zip data to stream (using Express.js)

app.all('/', function (request, response) {
    response.set('content-type', 'application/zip') // optional
    zipper.streamZipDataTo({
        pipe: response
        , folderName: 'myBucketFolderName'
        , startKey: 'keyOfLastFileIZipped' // could keep null
        , recursive: true
        }
        ,function (err, result) {
            if(err)
                console.error(err);
            else{
                console.log(result)
            }
        })
})

Zip fragments to local file system with the filename pattern with a maximum file count

zipper.zipToFileFragments ({
        s3FolderName:'myBucketFolderName'
        ,startKey: null
        ,zipFileName './myLocalFile.zip'
        ,maxFileCount: 5
        ,maxFileSize: 1024*1024
    }, function(err,results){
        if(err)
               console.error(err);
           else{
               if(results.length > 0) {
                   var result = results[results.length - 1];
                   var lastFile = result.zippedFiles[result.zippedFiles.length - 1];
                   if (lastFile)
                       console.log('last key ', lastFile.Key); // next time start from here
               }
           }
   });

Zip to S3 file

/// if no path is given to S3 zip file then it will be placed in the same folder
zipper.zipToS3File ({
        s3FolderName: 'myBucketFolderName'
        , startKey: 'keyOfLastFileIZipped' // optional
        , s3ZipFileName: 'myS3File.zip'
        , tmpDir: "/tmp" // optional, defaults to node_modules/aws-s3-zipper
    },function(err,result){
        if(err)
            console.error(err);
        else{
            var lastFile = result.zippedFiles[result.zippedFiles.length-1];
            if(lastFile)
                console.log('last key ', lastFile.Key); // next time start from here
        }
});

Zip fragments to S3

zipper.zipToS3FileFragments({
    s3FolderName: 'myBucketFolderName'
    , startKey: 'keyOfLastFileIZipped' // optional
    , s3ZipFileName: 'myS3File.zip'
    , maxFileCount: 5
    , maxFileSize: 1024*1024
    , tmpDir: "/tmp" // optional, defaults to node_modules/aws-s3-zipper
    },function(err, results){
    if(err)
        console.error(err);
    else    if(results.length > 0) {
        var result = results[results.length - 1];
        var lastFile = result.zippedFiles[result.zippedFiles.length - 1];
        if (lastFile)
            console.log('last key ', lastFile.Key); // next time start from here
    }

});

The Details

init

Either from the constructor or from the init(config) function you can pass along the AWS config object

{
    accessKeyId: [Your access id],
    secretAccessKey: [your access key],
    region: [the region of your S3 bucket],
    bucket: [your bucket name],
    endpoint: [optional, for use with S3-compatible services]
}

If using temporary credentials

{
    accessKeyId: [Your access id],
    secretAccessKey: [your access key],
    sessionToken: [your session token],
    region: [the region of your S3 bucket],
    bucket: [your bucket name],
    endpoint: [optional, for use with S3-compatible services]
}

filterOutFiles(file)

Override this function when you want to filter out certain files. The file param that is passed to you is the format of the aws file

  • file
/// as of when this document was written
{
  Key: [file key], // this is what you use to keep track of where you left off
  ETag: [file tag],
  LastModified: [i'm sure you get it],
  Owner: {},
  Size: [in bytes],
  StorageClass: [type of storage]
}

getFiles: function(params,callback)

Get a list of files in the bucket folder

  • params object
    • folderName : the name of the folder in the bucket
    • startKey: optional. return files listed after this file key
    • recursive: bool optional. to zip nested folders or not
  • callback(err,result): the function you want called when the list returns
    • err: error object if it exists
    • result:
      * `files`: array of files found
* `totalFilesScanned`: total number of files scanned including filter out files from the `filterOutFiles` function

streamZipDataTo: function (params, callback)

If you want to get a stream to pipe raw data to. For example if you wanted to stream the zip file directly to an http response

  • params object
    • pipe: the pipe to which you want the stream to feed
    • folderName: the name of the bucket folder you want to stream
    • startKey: optional. start zipping after this file key
    • recursive: bool optional. to zip nested folders or not
  • callback(err,result): call this function when done
    • err: the error object if any
    • result: the resulting archiver zip object with attached property 'manifest' whcih is an array of files it zipped

zipToS3File: function (params ,callback)

Zip files in an s3 folder and place the zip file back on s3

  • params object
    • s3FolderName: the name of the bucket folder you want to stream
    • startKey: optional. start zipping after this file key
    • s3FilerName: the name of the new s3 zip file including its path. if no path is given it will defult to the same s3 folder
    • recursive: bool optional. to zip nested folders or not
  • callback(err,result): call this function when done
    • err: the error object if any
    • result: the resulting archiver zip object with attached property 'manifest' whcih is an array of files it zipped

zipToS3FileFragments: function (params , callback)

  • params object
    • s3FolderName: the name of the bucket folder you want to stream
    • startKey: optional. start zipping after this file key
    • s3ZipFileName: the pattern of the name of the S3 zip files to be uploaded. Fragments will have an underscore and index at the end of the file name example ["allImages_1.zip","allImages_2.zip","allImages_3.zip"]
    • maxFileCount: Optional. maximum number of files to zip in a single fragment.
    • maxFileSize: Optional. Maximum Bytes to fit into a single zip fragment. Note: If a file is found larger than the limit a separate fragment will becreated just for it.
    • recursive: bool optional. to zip nested folders or not
  • callback(err,result): call this function when done
    • err: the error object if any
    • results: the array of results

zipToFile: function (params ,callback)

Zip files to a local zip file.

  • params object
    • s3FolderName: the name of the bucket folder you want to stream
    • startKey: optional. start zipping after this file key
    • zipFileName: the name of the new local zip file including its path.
    • recursive: bool optional. to zip nested folders or not
  • callback(err,result): call this function when done
    • err: the error object if any
    • result: the resulting archiver zip object with attached property 'manifest' whcih is an array of files it zipped

zipToFileFragments: function (params,callback)

  • params object
    • s3FolderName: the name of the bucket folder you want to stream
    • startKey: optional. start zipping after this file key
    • zipFileName: the pattern of the name of the zip files to be uploaded. Fragments will have an underscore and index at the end of the file name example ["allImages_1.zip","allImages_2.zip","allImages_3.zip"]
    • maxFileCount: Optional. maximum number of files to zip in a single fragment.
    • maxFileSize: Optional. Maximum Bytes to fit into a single zip fragment. Note: If a file is found larger than the limit a separate fragment will becreated just for it.
    • recursive: bool optional. to zip nested folders or not
  • callback(err,result): call this function when done
    • err: the error object if any
    • results: the array of results

