aws-regions

by Jason Maurer
2.2.0 (see all)

AWS Regions and Availability Zones

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

262

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

AWS Regions - Javascript

Usage

$ npm install aws-regions

.list(options: Object)

Returns all the regions.

const awsRegions = require('aws-regions')

awsRegions.list() ===
    [
        {
            name: 'N. Virginia',
            full_name: 'US East (N. Virginia)',
            code: 'us-east-1',
            public: true,
            zones: [
                'us-east-1a',
                // ...
            ],
        },
        // ...
    ]
  • options
    • public If true, will only return regions publicly available with a regular AWS account. Defaults to false.

.lookup(options: Object)

Finds a region by the name or the code.

const awsRegions = require('aws-regions')

awsRegions.lookup({ code: 'us-east-1' }) ===
    {
        name: 'N. Virginia',
        full_name: 'US East (N. Virginia)',
        code: 'us-east-1',
        public: true,
        zones: [
            'us-east-1a',
            // ...
        ],
    }
  • options
    • code Lookup a region by its code (e.g. us-east-1).
    • name Lookup a region by its name (e.g. N. Virginia).

Zone Limit

If a region's data object includes zone_limit: int, that means AWS accounts are limited to this number of availability zones (which will differ based on when your account was created.) You'll need to get your specific availability zones for this region with the AWS API or CLI.

Regions List

