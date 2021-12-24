$ npm install aws-regions
Returns all the regions.
const awsRegions = require('aws-regions')
awsRegions.list() ===
[
{
name: 'N. Virginia',
full_name: 'US East (N. Virginia)',
code: 'us-east-1',
public: true,
zones: [
'us-east-1a',
// ...
],
},
// ...
]
options
public If true, will only return regions publicly available with a regular AWS account. Defaults to
false.
Finds a region by the name or the code.
const awsRegions = require('aws-regions')
awsRegions.lookup({ code: 'us-east-1' }) ===
{
name: 'N. Virginia',
full_name: 'US East (N. Virginia)',
code: 'us-east-1',
public: true,
zones: [
'us-east-1a',
// ...
],
}
options
code Lookup a region by its code (e.g.
us-east-1).
name Lookup a region by its name (e.g.
N. Virginia).
If a region's data object includes
zone_limit: int, that means AWS accounts are limited to this number of availability zones (which will differ based on when your account was created.) You'll need to get your specific availability zones for this region with the AWS API or CLI.