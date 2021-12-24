AWS Regions - Javascript

Usage

$ npm install aws-regions

Returns all the regions.

const awsRegions = require ( 'aws-regions' ) awsRegions.list() === [ { name : 'N. Virginia' , full_name : 'US East (N. Virginia)' , code : 'us-east-1' , public : true , zones : [ 'us-east-1a' , ], }, ]

options public If true, will only return regions publicly available with a regular AWS account. Defaults to false .



Finds a region by the name or the code.

const awsRegions = require ( 'aws-regions' ) awsRegions.lookup({ code : 'us-east-1' }) === { name : 'N. Virginia' , full_name : 'US East (N. Virginia)' , code : 'us-east-1' , public : true , zones : [ 'us-east-1a' , ], }

options code Lookup a region by its code (e.g. us-east-1 ). name Lookup a region by its name (e.g. N. Virginia ).



Zone Limit