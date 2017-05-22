Provides Promises/A+ compliant versions of all your favorite AWS SDK clients.
Amazon has added official support for promises in the JavaScript AWS SDK, so this project will no longer be maintained.
You can read more about the official promise support here:
https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/developer/support-for-promises-in-the-sdk/
This module is a work in progress. Not all of the AWS SDK clients are wrapped at this point. If you want to add one, it's really easy. Pretty please see the contribution section below
This is a list of the currently implemented clients:
Basically,
Makes
s3.getObject -- A node style callback API
Into
s3.getObjectPromised -- A Promises/A+ style API
It decorates aws-sdk client instances with "Promised" suffixed methods.
Internally
aws-promised uses
bluebird and it's
.promisifyAll
to perform this client decoration.
The nice thing about this approach is that it only adds new methods to the client. All of the orginal aws-sdk methods are still available for use when you need them.
For instance, the "Promised" methods return promises and not instances of
AWS.Request. So when you want to do something
with AWS.Request (like open up a Node.js data stream from an s3 file) you're still able to use the original
getObject
method and
createReadStream.
Why "Promised" and not "Async" suffix?
Astute users of
bluebird will notice that this module doesn't use the default suffix of
Async for the promisified
methods. This is because the
AWS.Lambda client has one single method which already uses that suffix --
.invokeAsync.
bluebird throws an error when trying to promisify an API which contains methods with the promisified suffix.
Really basic, get an object from s3, then log it's contents.
'use strict';
var awsPromised = require('aws-promised');
var s3 = awsPromised.s3();
var params = {
Bucket: 'my-bucket',
Key: 'foo.txt'
};
s3.getObjectPromised(params)
.then(printContents)
.catch(console.error);
function printContents(data) {
console.log(data.Body.toString()); // contents of foo.txt
}
Extract a message from an SQS queue and print it's body.
var awsPromised = require('aws-promised');
var sqs = awsPromised.sqs({ region: 'us-west-2' });
sqs
.getQueueUrlPromised({ QueueName: 'my-queue' })
.then(receiveMessage)
.then(logMessageBodies)
.catch(console.error);
function receiveMessage(data) {
return sqs.receiveMessagePromised({ QueueUrl: data.QueueUrl });
}
function logMessageBodies(data) {
data.Messages.forEach(function(message) {
console.log(message.Body);
});
}
There are examples using several different clients in the
examples/ directory of this repo. By changing names in
them to match components deployed in your aws account, you can run them quite easily. You will need
SDK credentials and
if you do launch services from those scripts you will incur the cost.
Any client factory method is available as a stand-alone require-able module.
In the above Usage example the
s3 promised client factory can be required directly.
var s3Promised = require('aws-promised/s3');
var s3 = s3Promised({ region: 'us-west-2' });
Or event make an s3 client with a one-liner:
var s3 = require('aws-promised/s3')({ region: 'us-west-2' });
npm install --save aws-promised
I'm adding AWS clients to this module as I need them, and therefore the one you may need might be missing. They're all pretty much the same. You can look at the source for any client, and it's associated test and can likely copy-paste and change a few names and get it to work. Please submit PR's for proposed additions and write tests.