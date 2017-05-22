Provides Promises/A+ compliant versions of all your favorite AWS SDK clients.

Deprecation notice

Amazon has added official support for promises in the JavaScript AWS SDK, so this project will no longer be maintained.

You can read more about the official promise support here:

https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/developer/support-for-promises-in-the-sdk/

DISCLAIMER ❗ ⚠️

This module is a work in progress. Not all of the AWS SDK clients are wrapped at this point. If you want to add one, it's really easy. Pretty please see the contribution section below

This is a list of the currently implemented clients:

What this module does.

Basically,

Makes

s3.getObject -- A node style callback API

Into

s3.getObjectPromised -- A Promises/A+ style API

It decorates aws-sdk client instances with "Promised" suffixed methods. Internally aws-promised uses bluebird and it's .promisifyAll to perform this client decoration.

The nice thing about this approach is that it only adds new methods to the client. All of the orginal aws-sdk methods are still available for use when you need them.

For instance, the "Promised" methods return promises and not instances of AWS.Request. So when you want to do something with AWS.Request (like open up a Node.js data stream from an s3 file) you're still able to use the original getObject method and createReadStream .

Why "Promised" and not "Async" suffix?

Astute users of bluebird will notice that this module doesn't use the default suffix of Async for the promisified methods. This is because the AWS.Lambda client has one single method which already uses that suffix -- .invokeAsync . bluebird throws an error when trying to promisify an API which contains methods with the promisified suffix.

Usage

Really basic, get an object from s3, then log it's contents.

; var awsPromised = require ( 'aws-promised' ); var s3 = awsPromised.s3(); var params = { Bucket : 'my-bucket' , Key : 'foo.txt' }; s3.getObjectPromised(params) .then(printContents) .catch( console .error); function printContents ( data ) { console .log(data.Body.toString()); }

Extract a message from an SQS queue and print it's body.

var awsPromised = require ( 'aws-promised' ); var sqs = awsPromised.sqs({ region : 'us-west-2' }); sqs .getQueueUrlPromised({ QueueName : 'my-queue' }) .then(receiveMessage) .then(logMessageBodies) .catch( console .error); function receiveMessage ( data ) { return sqs.receiveMessagePromised({ QueueUrl : data.QueueUrl }); } function logMessageBodies ( data ) { data.Messages.forEach( function ( message ) { console .log(message.Body); }); }

There are examples using several different clients in the examples/ directory of this repo. By changing names in them to match components deployed in your aws account, you can run them quite easily. You will need SDK credentials and if you do launch services from those scripts you will incur the cost.

Node-style modules

Any client factory method is available as a stand-alone require-able module.

In the above Usage example the s3 promised client factory can be required directly.

var s3Promised = require ( 'aws-promised/s3' ); var s3 = s3Promised({ region : 'us-west-2' });

Or event make an s3 client with a one-liner:

var s3 = require ( 'aws-promised/s3' )({ region : 'us-west-2' });

install

npm install --save aws-promised

Contributing

I'm adding AWS clients to this module as I need them, and therefore the one you may need might be missing. They're all pretty much the same. You can look at the source for any client, and it's associated test and can likely copy-paste and change a few names and get it to work. Please submit PR's for proposed additions and write tests.