Module for loading parameter-store values from AWS SSM

Features

Gets parameters by name(s) or path

Recursively resolves paths and decodes parameters by default

Paginates results automatically

Supports both synchronous and asynchronous querying of parameters

Uses Promises for asynchronous calls

Can run inside AWS Lambda environment

AWS Lambda Node.js 8.10.x compatible

Lightweight and does not require additional dependencies other than the AWS-SDK

Installation

Install via npm.

npm install aws-param-store --save

Note: aws-param-store does not contain a dependency on aws-sdk and it should be installed within your application.

Getting Started

const awsParamStore = require ( 'aws-param-store' ); awsParamStore.getParametersByPath( '/project1/service1/production' ) .then( ( parameters ) => { });

If your AWS region is not set in your environment variables, then it can be set programmatically by supplying options when calling newQuery() :

const awsParamStore = require ( 'aws-param-store' ); awsParamStore.getParametersByPath( '/project1/service1/production' , { region : 'us-east-1' } ) .then( ( parameters ) => { });

API

Overview

Most API method calls in this library have both asynchronous and synchronous versions. When an asynchronous version is called, a Promise is returned to resolve the value once the operation completes. When an options parameter is allowed, it can be used to specify specific AWS service options such as the region. All of the getParameter* methods will request that the values are decoded. If you require further control, please use the parameterQuery() method.

getParameter( name [, options] )

Gets a parameter by name. This method returns a promise that resolves the Parameter.

const awsParamStore = require ( 'aws-param-store' ); awsParamStore.getParameter( '/project1/my-parameter' , { region : 'us-east-1' } ) .then( ( parameter ) => { });

getParameterSync( name [, options] )

Gets a parameter by name. This method will block until the operation completes.

const awsParamStore = require ( 'aws-param-store' ); let parameter = awsParamStore.getParameterSync( '/project1/my-parameter' , { region : 'us-east-1' } );

getParameters( names [, options] )

Gets one or more parameters by name. This method returns a promise that resolves an object that contains Parameters and InvalidParameters .

const awsParamStore = require ( 'aws-param-store' ); awsParamStore.getParameters( [ '/project1/my-parameter1' , '/project1/my-parameter2' ], { region : 'us-east-1' } ) .then( ( results ) => { });

getParametersSync( names [, options] )

Gets one or more parameters by name. This method will block until the operation completes, and will return an object that contains Parameters and InvalidParameters .

const awsParamStore = require ( 'aws-param-store' ); let results = awsParamStore.getParametersSync( [ '/project1/my-parameter1' , '/project1/my-parameter2' ], { region : 'us-east-1' } );

getParametersByPath( path [, options] )

Gets parameters by recursively traversing the supplied path. This method returns a promise that resolves the parameters that were found.

const awsParamStore = require ( 'aws-param-store' ); awsParamStore.getParametersByPath( '/project1' ) .then( ( parameters ) => { });

getParametersByPathSync( path [, options] )

Gets parameters by recursively traversing the supplied path. This method will block until the operation completes, and will return a list of matching parameters.

const awsParamStore = require ( 'aws-param-store' ); let parameters = awsParamStore.getParametersByPathSync( '/project1' );

putParameter( name, value, type [, options] )

Puts parameter. This method returns a promise that resolves to the version returned back.

const awsParamStore = require ( 'aws-param-store' ); awsParamStore.putParameter( 'key' , 'value1,value2' , 'StringList' , { region : 'us-east-1' , Overwrite : false }) .then( ( results ) => { });

putParameterSync( name, value , type [, options] )

Puts parameter. This method. This method will block until the version returned back.

const awsParamStore = require ( 'aws-param-store' ); let results = awsParamStore.putParameterSync( 'key' , 'securedstring' , 'SecureString' , { region : 'us-east-1' });

ParameterQuery

Instances of ParameterQuery can be created by calling parameterQuery( [options] ) . This object is implementation behind the getParameter* methods, and allows further control over how the calls are made to resolve parameters.

ParameterQuery.path( p )

Sets the path name not be queried. Returns a reference to the ParameterQuery instance.

ParameterQuery.named( name )

Sets the name or names (if an array) to be queried. Returns a reference to the ParameterQuery instance.

ParameterQuery.decryption( enabled = true )

Indicates that the decryption of the values is enabled/disabled. Returns a reference to the ParameterQuery instance.

ParameterQuery.recursive( enabled = true )

Enables or disables recursive operations when resolving parameters by path. Returns a reference to the ParameterQuery instance.

Executes the query based on path or name(s) that were selected. Returns a Promise that resolves the parameter results.

Executes the query based on path or name(s) that were selected. This operation will block until complete.

Feedback

We'd love to get feedback on how to make this tool better. Feel free to contact us at feedback@vandium.io

License

BSD-3-Clause