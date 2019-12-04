Module for loading parameter-store values from AWS SSM
Install via npm.
npm install aws-param-store --save
Note:
aws-param-store does not contain a dependency on
aws-sdk and it should be installed within your application.
const awsParamStore = require( 'aws-param-store' );
awsParamStore.getParametersByPath( '/project1/service1/production' )
.then( (parameters) => {
// do something here
});
If your AWS region is not set in your environment variables, then it can be set programmatically by supplying
options when calling
newQuery():
const awsParamStore = require( 'aws-param-store' );
awsParamStore.getParametersByPath( '/project1/service1/production', { region: 'us-east-1' } )
.then( (parameters) => {
// do something here
});
Most API method calls in this library have both asynchronous and synchronous versions.
When an asynchronous version is called, a Promise is returned to resolve the value
once the operation completes. When an
options parameter is allowed, it can be used
to specify specific AWS service options such as the region. All of the
getParameter* methods will request that the values are decoded. If you require
further control, please use the
parameterQuery() method.
getParameter( name [, options] )
Gets a parameter by name. This method returns a promise that resolves the Parameter.
const awsParamStore = require( 'aws-param-store' );
awsParamStore.getParameter( '/project1/my-parameter', { region: 'us-east-1' } )
.then( (parameter) => {
// Parameter info object for '/project1/my-parameter'
});
getParameterSync( name [, options] )
Gets a parameter by name. This method will block until the operation completes.
const awsParamStore = require( 'aws-param-store' );
let parameter = awsParamStore.getParameterSync( '/project1/my-parameter',
{ region: 'us-east-1' } );
// Parameter info object for '/project1/my-parameter'
getParameters( names [, options] )
Gets one or more parameters by name. This method returns a promise that resolves
an object that contains
Parameters and
InvalidParameters.
const awsParamStore = require( 'aws-param-store' );
awsParamStore.getParameters( ['/project1/my-parameter1', '/project1/my-parameter2'],
{ region: 'us-east-1' } )
.then( (results) => {
// results.Parameters will contain an array of parameters that were found
// results.InvalidParameters will contain an array of parameters that were
// not found
});
getParametersSync( names [, options] )
Gets one or more parameters by name. This method will
block until the operation completes, and will return an object that contains
Parameters and
InvalidParameters.
const awsParamStore = require( 'aws-param-store' );
let results = awsParamStore.getParametersSync( ['/project1/my-parameter1', '/project1/my-parameter2'],
{ region: 'us-east-1' } );
// results.Parameters will contain an array of parameters that were found
// results.InvalidParameters will contain an array of parameters that were
// not found
getParametersByPath( path [, options] )
Gets parameters by recursively traversing the supplied path. This method returns a promise that resolves the parameters that were found.
const awsParamStore = require( 'aws-param-store' );
awsParamStore.getParametersByPath( '/project1' )
.then( (parameters) => {
// parameters contains an array of parameter objects
});
getParametersByPathSync( path [, options] )
Gets parameters by recursively traversing the supplied path. This method will block until the operation completes, and will return a list of matching parameters.
const awsParamStore = require( 'aws-param-store' );
let parameters = awsParamStore.getParametersByPathSync( '/project1' );
// parameters contains an array of parameter objects
putParameter( name, value, type [, options] )
Puts parameter. This method returns a promise that resolves to the version returned back.
const awsParamStore = require( 'aws-param-store' );
awsParamStore.putParameter('key', 'value1,value2', 'StringList', {region: 'us-east-1', Overwrite: false})
.then( (results) => {
// results is the version of the value created
});
putParameterSync( name, value , type [, options] )
Puts parameter. This method. This method will block until the version returned back.
const awsParamStore = require( 'aws-param-store' );
let results = awsParamStore.putParameterSync('key', 'securedstring', 'SecureString', {region: 'us-east-1'});
ParameterQuery
Instances of
ParameterQuery can be created by calling
parameterQuery( [options] ).
This object is implementation behind the
getParameter* methods, and allows further
control over how the calls are made to resolve parameters.
ParameterQuery.path( p )
Sets the path name not be queried. Returns a reference to the
ParameterQuery
instance.
ParameterQuery.named( name )
Sets the name or names (if an array) to be queried. Returns a reference to the
ParameterQuery instance.
ParameterQuery.decryption( enabled = true )
Indicates that the decryption of the values is enabled/disabled. Returns a
reference to the
ParameterQuery instance.
ParameterQuery.recursive( enabled = true )
Enables or disables recursive operations when resolving parameters by path.
Returns a reference to the
ParameterQuery instance.
ParameterQuery.execute()
Executes the query based on path or name(s) that were selected. Returns a Promise that resolves the parameter results.
ParameterQuery.executeSync()
Executes the query based on path or name(s) that were selected. This operation will block until complete.
We'd love to get feedback on how to make this tool better. Feel free to contact
us at
feedback@vandium.io