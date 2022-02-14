NorthStar - Prototyping Design System

NorthStar aims to be the standard for rapidly prototyping intuitive, meaningful and accessible user experiences. It simplifies your work and ensures consistent, predictable experiences at scale for your customers. With NorthStar, you can focus on innovation and do more with less.

Check out our documentation website for more details.

Development

Contribution guide and coding guidelines are available at the documentation website.

Prerequisites

Commands

In the project directory, you can run:

yarn storybook

Runs storybook to navigate all the components.

Open http://localhost:9090 to view it in the browser. The page will reload if you make edits.

It is recommended to use storybook as development environment.

yarn styleguide

Runs documentation site to navigate all the components.

Open http://localhost:6060 to view it in the browser. The page will reload if you make edits.

yarn test:watch

Run jest tests in watch mode

yarn lint:fix

Fix lint problems automatically

yarn check:all

Check all the tests passed, code built, storybook built, documentation built

License

This project is licensed under the Apache-2.0 License.

Changelog

Check out the Changelog