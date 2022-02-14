NorthStar aims to be the standard for rapidly prototyping intuitive, meaningful and accessible user experiences. It simplifies your work and ensures consistent, predictable experiences at scale for your customers. With NorthStar, you can focus on innovation and do more with less.
Check out our documentation website for more details.
Contribution guide and coding guidelines are available at the documentation website.
In the project directory, you can run:
yarn storybook
Runs storybook to navigate all the components.
Open http://localhost:9090 to view it in the browser. The page will reload if you make edits.
It is recommended to use storybook as development environment.
yarn styleguide
Runs documentation site to navigate all the components.
Open http://localhost:6060 to view it in the browser. The page will reload if you make edits.
yarn test:watch
Run jest tests in watch mode
yarn lint:fix
Fix lint problems automatically
yarn check:all
Check all the tests passed, code built, storybook built, documentation built
This project is licensed under the Apache-2.0 License.
Check out the Changelog