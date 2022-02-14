openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

aws-northstar

by aws
1.3.11 (see all)

NorthStar aims to be the standard for rapidly prototyping intuitive, meaningful and accessible user experiences. It simplifies your work and ensures consistent, predictable experiences at scale for your customers. With NorthStar, you can focus on innovation and do more with less.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

22

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NorthStar - Prototyping Design System

CodeBuild Status Github Action Workflow - CI NPM latest version Coverage Status GitHub Release Date NPM Download NPM type definitions Github license GitHub pull-requests GitHub issues GitHub issue resolution

NorthStar aims to be the standard for rapidly prototyping intuitive, meaningful and accessible user experiences. It simplifies your work and ensures consistent, predictable experiences at scale for your customers. With NorthStar, you can focus on innovation and do more with less.

Check out our documentation website for more details.

Development

Contribution guide and coding guidelines are available at the documentation website.

Prerequisites

Commands

In the project directory, you can run:

yarn storybook

Runs storybook to navigate all the components.

Open http://localhost:9090 to view it in the browser. The page will reload if you make edits.

It is recommended to use storybook as development environment.

yarn styleguide

Runs documentation site to navigate all the components.

Open http://localhost:6060 to view it in the browser. The page will reload if you make edits.

yarn test:watch

Run jest tests in watch mode

yarn lint:fix

Fix lint problems automatically

yarn check:all

Check all the tests passed, code built, storybook built, documentation built

License

This project is licensed under the Apache-2.0 License.

Changelog

Check out the Changelog

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial