A small library for AWS Lambda providing routing for API Gateway, Proxy Integrations, SNS and S3 Events.
processors (callers for Lambda) implemented:
Install via npm
$ npm install aws-lambda-router
or yarn
$ yarn add aws-lambda-router
This is a simple example of
aws-lambda-router in conjunction with ANY method and the API Gateway proxy integration. The following code will respond with a message when executed using an AWS API Gateway with a
GET request on URL path
<base-url-of-gateway>/gateway-mapping/article/123. The corresponding AWS API Gateway Resource is
/article/{articleId}.
import * as router from 'aws-lambda-router'
export const handler = router.handler({
proxyIntegration: {
// assumes the first path part is `stage` and removes it.
removeBasePath: true
routes: [
{
// request-path-pattern with a path variable:
path: '/article/:id',
method: 'GET',
// we can use the path param 'id' in the action call:
action: (request, context) => {
return "You called me with: " + request.paths.id;
}
},
{
// request-path-pattern with a path variable in Open API style:
path: '/section/{id}',
method: 'GET',
// we can use the path param 'id' in the action call:
action: (request, context) => {
return "You called me with: " + request.paths.id;
}
}
]
}
})
The proxy integration usually works using a path configured in the API gateway. For example:
/article/{id}.
If you use the WIP proxy path support, the complete path will be used to match a route config in
proxyIntegration. This can be used to build an Simple Proxy with API Gateway
Example:
With the lambda configuration shown below the following paths are matched:
const router = require('aws-lambda-router');
exports.handler = router.handler({
proxyIntegration: {
proxyPath: proxy,
routes: [
{
path: '/article/list',
method: 'GET',
action: (request, context) => {
return "You called me with: " + request.path;
}
},
{
path: '/api/json/v1/schema',
method: 'GET',
action: (request, context) => {
return "You called me with: " + request.path;
}
}
]
}
})
Typescript example:
import * as router from 'aws-lambda-router'
import { ProxyIntegrationEvent } from 'aws-lambda-router/lib/proxyIntegration'
export const handler = router.handler({
proxyIntegration: {
removeBasePath: true,
routes: [
{
path: '/saveExample',
method: 'POST',
// request.body needs type assertion, because it defaults to type unknown (user input should be checked):
action: (request, context) => {
const { text } = request.body as { text: string }
return `You called me with: ${text}`
}
},
{
path: '/saveExample2',
method: 'POST',
// it's also possible to set a type (no type check):
action: (request: ProxyIntegrationEvent<{ text: string }>, context) => {
return `You called me with: ${request.body.text}`
}
}
]
}
}
If your API-gateway custom domain has a mapping for
stage you will need to set
removeBasePath to
false in order to allow the route to be properly matched on.
const router = require('aws-lambda-router');
exports.handler = router.handler({
proxyIntegration: {
removeBasePath: false,
routes: [
{
path: '/api/article/list',
method: 'GET',
action: (request, context) => {
return "You called me with: " + request.path;
}
},
{
path: '/api/json/v1/schema',
method: 'GET',
action: (request, context) => {
return "You called me with: " + request.path;
}
}
]
}
})
To activate CORS on all http methods (OPTIONS requests are handled automatically) you only need to set the parameter
cors to
true on the
proxyIntegration rule.
See the following example:
import * as router from 'aws-lambda-router'
export const handler = router.handler({
// for handling an http-call from an AWS Apigateway proxyIntegration we provide the following config:
proxyIntegration: {
cors: true,
routes: [
{
path: '/graphql',
method: 'POST',
// provide a function to be called with the appropriate data
action: (request, context) => doAnything(request.body)
}
]
}
})
If CORS is activated, these default headers will be sent on every response:
"Access-Control-Allow-Origin" = "'*'"
"Access-Control-Allow-Methods" = "'GET,POST,PUT,DELETE,HEAD,PATCH'"
"Access-Control-Allow-Headers" = "'Content-Type,X-Amz-Date,Authorization,X-Api-Key,X-Amz-Security-Token'"
To customize CORS for all routes pass any of the following options to the
proxyIntegration
cors property. If a property is not set then it will default to the above default CORS headers.
origin: Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Origin CORS header. Possible values:
Boolean - set
origin to
true to reflect the request origin or set it to
false to disable CORS.
String - set
origin to a specific origin. For example if you set it to
"http://example.com" only requests from "http://example.com" will be allowed.
RegExp - set
origin to a regular expression pattern which will be used to test the request origin. If it's a match, the request origin will be reflected. For example the pattern
/example\.com$/ will reflect any request that is coming from an origin ending with "example.com".
Array - set
origin to an array of valid origins. Each origin can be a
String or a
RegExp. For example
["http://example1.com", /\.example2\.com$/] will accept any request from "http://example1.com" or from a subdomain of "example2.com".
Function - set
origin to a function to be evaluated. The function will get passed the
APIGatewayProxyEvent and must return the allowed origin or
false
methods: Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Methods CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'GET,PUT,POST') or an array (ex:
['GET', 'PUT', 'POST']).
allowedHeaders: Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'Content-Type,Authorization') or an array (ex:
['Content-Type', 'Authorization']). If not specified, defaults to reflecting the headers specified in the request's Access-Control-Request-Headers header.
exposedHeaders: Configures the Access-Control-Expose-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'Content-Range,X-Content-Range') or an array (ex:
['Content-Range', 'X-Content-Range']). If not specified, no custom headers are exposed.
credentials: Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Credentials CORS header. Set to
true to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted.
maxAge: Configures the Access-Control-Max-Age CORS header. Set to an integer to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted.
import * as router from 'aws-lambda-router'
export const handler = router.handler({
// for handling an http-call from an AWS Apigateway proxyIntegration we provide the following config:
proxyIntegration: {
cors: {
origin: 'https://test.example.com', // Only allow CORS request from this url
methods: ['GET', 'POST', 'PUT'] // Only allow these HTTP methods to make requests
},
routes: [
{
path: '/graphql',
method: 'POST',
// provide a function to be called with the appropriate data
action: (request, context) => doAnything(request.body)
}
]
}
})
import * as router from 'aws-lambda-router'
export const handler = router.handler({
// for handling an http-call from an AWS Apigateway proxyIntegration we provide the following config:
proxyIntegration: {
routes: [
{
path: '/graphql',
method: 'POST',
action: (request, context) => doThrowAnException(request.body)
}
],
debug: true,
errorMapping: {
'NotFound': 404,
'MyCustomError': 429,
'ServerError': 500
}
}
})
function doThrowAnException(body) {
throw {reason: 'MyCustomError', message: 'Throw an error for this example'}
}
With the key word
errorMapping shown in the example above you can adjust the assignment of thrown errors to http response code error.
The action can throw an object like
"throw {reason: 'NotFound', message: 'object id not found'}"
and the http response then contains the configured value as response code and the message as the body.
Also there is implemented an generic error handler. The idea is to have a place for handling error logging and also return custom error messages.
onError: (error, event, context) => {
// Global exceptions goes here, works for sns, s3 and sqs should end up here aswell
console.log(error)
},
proxyIntegration: {
onError: (error, request, context) => {
// proxy integration exceptions goes here
console.log('Error', error, request, context)
},
routes: ...
}
// Also support returning a response:
proxyIntegration: {
onError: async (error) => {
console.log('Error', error)
await someAsyncMethod();
return {
statusCode: 401,
body: Not allowed
}
},
routes: ...
}
For more examples please look into the tests of proxyIntegration.
SNS Event Structure: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/sns/latest/dg/sns-message-and-json-formats.html
For handling calls in Lambdas initiated from AWS-SNS you can use the following code snippet:
import * as router from 'aws-lambda-router'
export const handler = router.handler({
sns: {
routes: [
{
// a regex to match the content of the SNS-Subject:
subject: /.*/,
// Attention: the message is JSON-stringified
action: (sns, context, records) => service.doSomething(JSON.parse(sns.Message))
}
]
}
})
The records parameter contains
SNSEventRecord[]. An exampe event structure can be found here. For example you can parse now the message attributes of the SNS or reads the topic arn of SNS.
For handling calls in Lambdas initiated from AWS-SQS you can use the following code snippet:
import * as router from 'aws-lambda-router'
export const handler = router.handler({
sqs: {
routes: [
{
// match complete SQS ARN:
source: 'arn:aws:sqs:us-west-2:594035263019:aticle-import',
// Attention: the messages Array is JSON-stringified
action: (messages, context, records) => messages.forEach(message => console.log(JSON.parse(message)))
},
{
// a regex to match the source SQS ARN:
source: /.*notification/,
// Attention: the messages array is JSON-stringified
action: (messages, context, records) => service.doNotify(messages)
}
]
}
})
An SQS message always contains an array of records. In each SQS record there is the message in the body JSON key.
The
action method gets all body elements from the router as an array.
If more than one route matches, only the first is used!
The records parameter contains the complete array of records, which handled by aws-lambda-router. An exampe can be found here. This gives you the possibility to read metadata from the event. For example, you can parse the message attributes of the SQS and use them for further processing.
Lambdas can be triggered by S3 events. The router now supports these events. With the router it is very easy and flexible to connect a lambda to different s3 sources (different buckets). The following configurations are available:
A combination of bucketName, eventName and objectKeyPrefix is possible. If no bucketName, eventName and objectKeyPrefix is configured, all records of s3 events are forwarded to the action.
The action method will be called with the records of the S3Event Structure
The following examples demonstrates the most use cases:
import * as router from 'aws-lambda-router'
export const handler = router.handler({
s3: {
routes: [
{
//match every s3 record to this action
action: (record, context) => console.log(record.s3.object.key, record.eventName)
},
{
//match s3 events which created, bucket name is whitelisted here
eventName: 'ObjectCreated:Put',
action: (record, context) => console.log(record.s3.object.key, record.eventName)
},
{
//event name is an regex: match 'ObjectCreated:Put' or 'ObjectCreated:Copy'
eventName: /ObjectCreated:*/,
action: (record, context) => console.log(record.s3.object.key, record.eventName)
},
{
//exact name of bucket 'myBucket', event name is whitelisted and will not be checked
bucketName: 'myBucket',
action: (record, context) => console.log(record.s3.object.key, record.eventName)
},
{
//regex of bucket name (all buckets started with 'bucket-dev-' will be machted
bucketName: /^bucket-dev-.*/,
action: (record, context) => console.log(record.s3.object.key, record.eventName)
},
{
//action only will be called if bucket and event matched to the given regex
bucketName: /bucket-dev-.*/,
eventName: /ObjectCreated:*/,
action: (record, context) => console.log(event.s3.object.key, record.eventName)
},
{
//action only will be called if bucket and event matched to the given fixed string
bucketName: 'bucket',
eventName: 'ObjectRemoved:Delete',
action: (record, context) => console.log(event.s3.object.key, record.eventName)
},
{
//match if s3 events comes from Bucket 'bucket' with event 'ObjectRemoved:Delete'
// and the object key starts with /upload
objectKeyPrefix: '/upload',
bucketName: 'bucket',
eventName: 'ObjectRemoved:Delete',
action: (record, context) => console.log(record.s3.object.key, record.eventName)
}
],
debug: true
}
})
Per s3 event there can be several records per event. The action methods are called one after the other record. The result of the action method is an array with objects insides.
Per default a status code 200 will be returned. This behavior can be overridden.
By providing a body property in the returned object you can modify the status code and response headers.
The best is to work with
yarn link
It's simple.
Increase version in package.json (using semantic version syntax). After than create an new tag in github (with description, can be the same as of the release history below) with the same version (like v0.98.9). Our build pipeline at Travis CI will be started and release an new version at NPM Repository.
Thats all.
