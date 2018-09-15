openbase logo
aws-lambda-local

by Max
2.0.6

Run AWS Lambda functions locally

Downloads/wk

329

329

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

aws-lambda-local

Run AWS Lambda function locally! The most lightweight library - no external dependencies. Less than 200 lines of code.

Windows, Mac and Linux tested!

Installation

npm install -g aws-lambda-local

Inputs

-f functionName     | --function=functionName       required       Path to Lambda function main file
-e event            | --event=event                 optional       Either path to .json file contains event object or raw JSON data
-c contextPath      | --context=contextPath         optional       Path to .json file contains context object
-t seconds          | --timeout=seconds             optional       Force quit Lambda function after XX seconds
-h handler          | --handler=exports.handler     optional       Module.exports.handler name. Default is first function from the module

Usage

Just specify function name (can be in nested directory), event object file. Optionally you also may replace default context object and timeout (30 seconds by default).

$ cat function.js

exports.handler = function(event, context)
{
    context.done(event, context);
    // or
    return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {})
};

Or

exports.handler = function(event, context, callback)
{
    callback(null, dataToRetun);
};

Or

exports.handler = function(event)
{
    return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {})
};

Or even

exports.handler = async (event) =>
{
    return 'ret';
}

Check the event object. You can create any set of input data (and use them for functional testing or something else)

$ cat event.json
{
    "obj"   : { "a" : "b" },
    "int"   : 1,
    "str"   : "qwerty",
    "arr"   : [ 1, 2, 3, 4 ]
}

$ lambda-local -f function -e event.json -t 20
ERROR
--------------------------------
{
    "obj": {
        "a": "b"
    },
    "int": 1,
    "str": "qwerty",
    "arr": [
        1,
        2,
        3,
        4
    ]
}
OUTPUT
--------------------------------
{
    "awsRequestId": "wn26j4dm-m8zd-d7vi-j94j-50t4zsjlwhfr",
    "logGroupName": "/aws/lambda/function",
    "logStreamName": "2015/11/12/[$LATEST]wn26j4dmtm8zd7vij94j50t4zsjlwhfr",
    "functionName": "function",
    "memoryLimitInMB": "128",
    "functionVersion": "$LATEST",
    "invokedFunctionArn": "arn:aws:lambda:aws-region:1234567890123:function:function",
    "invokeId": "wn26j4dm-m8zd-d7vi-j94j-50t4zsjlwhfr"
}

Other ways to pass the input event:

$ lambda-local -f function -e event.json
$ lambda-local -f function -e '{"json":"here"}'
$ cat event.json | lambda-local -f function
$ echo '{"json":"here"}' | lambda-local -f function

CLI script will return non-zero exit code (1) in case of any failure.

If you missed to call context.succeed()|fail()|done() function and your Lambda function runs forever - just use timeout option!

Check out my aws-lambda-build package!

