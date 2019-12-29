An AWS Lambda Function to resize/reduce images automatically. When an image is put on AWS S3 bucket, this package will resize/reduce it and put to S3.
From
nodejs10.x, AWS Lambda doesn't bundle
ImageMagick and image related libraries.
https://forums.aws.amazon.com/thread.jspa?messageID=906619&tstart=0
Therefore, if you'd deploy with
nodejs10.x runtime (but we prefer and default as it), it needs to install AWS Lambda Layer with this function.
This project can support it automatically, see LAYERS in detail.
Clone this repository and install dependencies:
git clone git@github.com:ysugimoto/aws-lambda-image.git
cd aws-lambda-image
npm install .
When upload to AWS Lambda, the project will bundle only needed files - no dev dependencies will be included.
Configuration file you will find under the name
config.json in project root.
It's copy of our example file
config.json.sample. More or less it looks like:
{
"bucket": "your-destination-bucket",
"backup": {
"directory": "./original"
},
"reduce": {
"directory": "./reduced",
"prefix": "reduced-",
"quality": 90,
"acl": "public-read",
"cacheControl": "public, max-age=31536000"
},
"resizes": [
{
"size": 300,
"directory": "./resized/small",
"prefix": "resized-",
"cacheControl": null
},
{
"size": 450,
"directory": "./resized/medium",
"suffix": "_medium"
},
{
"size": "600x600^",
"gravity": "Center",
"crop": "600x600",
"directory": "./resized/cropped-to-square"
},
{
"size": 600,
"directory": "./resized/600-jpeg",
"format": "jpg",
"background": "white"
},
{
"size": 900,
"directory": "./resized/large",
"quality": 90
}
]
}
|name
|field
|type
|description
|bucket
|-
|String
|Destination bucket name at S3 to put processed image. If not supplied, it will use same bucket of event source.
|jpegOptimizer
|-
|String
|Determine optimiser that should be used
mozjpeg (default) or
jpegoptim ( only
JPG ).
|acl
|-
|String
|Permission of S3 object. See AWS ACL documentation.
|cacheControl
|-
|String
|Cache-Control of S3 object. If not specified, defaults to original image's Cache-Control.
|keepExtension
|-
|Boolean
|Global setting fo keeping original extension. If
true, program keeps orignal file extension. otherwise use strict extension eg JPG,jpeg -> jpg
|backup
|-
|Object
|Backup original file setting.
|bucket
|String
|Destination bucket to override. If not supplied, it will use
bucket setting.
|directory
|String
|Image directory path. Supports relative and absolute paths. Mode details in DIRECTORY.md
|template
|Object
|Map representing pattern substitution pair. Mode details in DIRECTORY.md
|prefix
|String
|Prepend filename prefix if supplied.
|suffix
|String
|Append filename suffix if supplied.
|acl
|String
|Permission of S3 object. See AWS ACL documentation.
|cacheControl
|String
|Cache-Control of S3 object. If not specified, defaults to original image's Cache-Control.
|keepExtension
|Boolean
|If
true, program keeps orignal file extension. otherwise, use strict extension eg JPG,jpeg -> jpg
|move
|Boolean
|If
true, an original uploaded file will delete from Bucket after completion.
|reduce
|-
|Object
|Reduce setting following fields.
|quality
|Number
|Determine reduced image quality ( only
JPG ).
|jpegOptimizer
|String
|Determine optimiser that should be used
mozjpeg (default) or
jpegoptim ( only
JPG ).
|bucket
|String
|Destination bucket to override. If not supplied, it will use
bucket setting.
|directory
|String
|Image directory path. Supports relative and absolute paths. Mode details in DIRECTORY.md
|template
|Object
|Map representing pattern substitution pair. Mode details in DIRECTORY.md
|prefix
|String
|Prepend filename prefix if supplied.
|suffix
|String
|Append filename suffix if supplied.
|acl
|String
|Permission of S3 object. See AWS ACL documentation.
|cacheControl
|String
|Cache-Control of S3 object. If not specified, defaults to original image's Cache-Control.
|keepExtension
|Boolean
|If
true, program keeps orignal file extension. otherwise, use strict extension eg JPG,jpeg -> jpg
|resize
|-
|Array
|Resize setting list of following fields.
|size
|String
|Image dimensions. See ImageMagick geometry documentation.
|format
|String
|Image format override. If not supplied, it will leave the image in original format.
|crop
|String
|Dimensions to crop the image. See ImageMagick crop documentation.
|gravity
|String
|Changes how
size and
crop. See ImageMagick gravity documentation.
|quality
|Number
|Determine reduced image quality ( forces format
JPG ).
|jpegOptimizer
|String
|Determine optimiser that should be used
mozjpeg (default) or
jpegoptim ( only
JPG ).
|orientation
|Boolean
|Auto orientation if value is
true.
|bucket
|String
|Destination bucket to override. If not supplied, it will use
bucket setting.
|directory
|String
|Image directory path. Supports relative and absolute paths. Mode details in DIRECTORY.md
|template
|Object
|Map representing pattern substitution pair. Mode details in DIRECTORY.md
|prefix
|String
|Prepend filename prefix if supplied.
|suffix
|String
|Append filename suffix if supplied.
|acl
|String
|Permission of S3 object. See AWS ACL documentation.
|cacheControl
|String
|Cache-Control of S3 object. If not specified, defaults to original image's Cache-Control.
|keepExtension
|Boolean
|If
true, program keeps orignal file extension. otherwise, use strict extension eg JPG,jpeg -> jpg
|optimizers
|-
|Object
|Definitions for override the each Optimizers command arguments.
|pngquant
|Array
Pngquant command arguments. Default is
["--speed=1", "256"].
|jpegoptim
|Array
Jpegoptim command arguments. Default is
["-s", "--all-progressive"].
|mozjpeg
|Array
Mozjpeg command arguments. Default is
["-optimize", "-progressive"].
|gifsicle
|Array
Gifsicle command arguments. Default is
["--optimize"].
Note that the
optmizers option will force override its command arguments, so if you define these configurations, we don't care any more about how optimizer works.
If you want to check how your configuration will work, you can use:
npm run test-config
To use the automated deployment scripts you will need to have aws-cli installed and configured.
Deployment scripts are pre-configured to use some default values for the Lambda configuration. I you want to change any of those just use:
npm config set aws-lambda-image:profile default
npm config set aws-lambda-image:region eu-west-1
npm config set aws-lambda-image:memory 1280
npm config set aws-lambda-image:timeout 5
npm config set aws-lambda-image:name lambda-function-name
npm config set aws-lambda-image:role lambda-execution-role
Note that
aws-lambda-image:name and
aws-lambda-image:role are optional.
If you want to change lambda function name or execution role, type above commands before deploy.
And make sure AWS Lambda Layer has installed in your account/region. See LAYERS for instructions.
Command below will deploy the Lambda function on AWS, together with setting up roles and policies.
npm run deploy
Notice: Because there are some limitations in
Claudia.js support for
policies, which could lead to issues with
Access Denied when processing
images from one bucket and saving them to another, we have decided to introduce
support for custom policies.
Policies which should be installed together with our Lambda function are stored
in
policies/ directory. We keep there policy that grants access to all
buckets, which is preventing possible errors with
Access Denied described
above. If you have any security-related concerns, feel free to change the:
"Resource": [
"*"
]
in the
policies/s3-bucket-full-access.json to something more restrictive,
like:
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:s3:::destination-bucket-name/*"
]
Just keep in mind, that you need to make those changes before you do the deployment.
To complete installation process you will need to take one more action. It will allow you to install S3 Bucket event handler, which will send information about all uploaded images directly to your Lambda function.
npm run add-s3-handler --s3_bucket="your-bucket-name" --s3_prefix="directory/" --s3_suffix=".jpg"
You are able to install multiple handlers per Bucket. So, to add handler for PNG files you just need to re-run above command with different suffix, ie:
npm run add-s3-handler --s3_bucket="your-bucket-name" --s3_prefix="directory/" --s3_suffix=".png"
As an addition, you can also setup and SNS message handler in case you would like to process S3 events over an SNS topic.
npm run add-sns-handler --sns_topic="arn:of:SNS:topic"
To update Lambda with you latest code just use command below. Script will build new package and automatically publish it on AWS.
npm run update
For more scripts look into package.json.
You can handle resize/reduce/backup process on success/error result on
index.js.
ImageProcessor::run will return
Promise object, run your
original code:
processor.run(config)
.then(function(proceedImages)) {
// Success case:
// proceedImages is list of ImageData instance on you configuration
/* your code here */
// notify lambda
context.succeed("OK, numbers of " + proceedImages.length + " images has proceeded.");
})
.catch(function(messages) {
// Failed case:
// messages is list of string on error messages
/* your code here */
// notify lambda
context.fail("Woops, image process failed: " + messages);
});
ImageMagick (installed on AWS Lambda)
MIT License.
Yoshiaki Sugimoto
Thanks for testing fixture images: