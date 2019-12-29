An AWS Lambda Function to resize/reduce images automatically. When an image is put on AWS S3 bucket, this package will resize/reduce it and put to S3.

Requirements

Node.js ( AWS Lambda supports versions of 8.10 or later )

Important Notice

From nodejs10.x , AWS Lambda doesn't bundle ImageMagick and image related libraries.

https://forums.aws.amazon.com/thread.jspa?messageID=906619&tstart=0

Therefore, if you'd deploy with nodejs10.x runtime (but we prefer and default as it), it needs to install AWS Lambda Layer with this function. This project can support it automatically, see LAYERS in detail.

Preparation

Clone this repository and install dependencies:

git clone git@github.com:ysugimoto/aws-lambda-image.git cd aws-lambda-image npm install .

When upload to AWS Lambda, the project will bundle only needed files - no dev dependencies will be included.

Configuration

Configuration file you will find under the name config.json in project root. It's copy of our example file config.json.sample . More or less it looks like:

{ "bucket" : "your-destination-bucket" , "backup" : { "directory" : "./original" }, "reduce" : { "directory" : "./reduced" , "prefix" : "reduced-" , "quality" : 90 , "acl" : "public-read" , "cacheControl" : "public, max-age=31536000" }, "resizes" : [ { "size" : 300 , "directory" : "./resized/small" , "prefix" : "resized-" , "cacheControl" : null }, { "size" : 450 , "directory" : "./resized/medium" , "suffix" : "_medium" }, { "size" : "600x600^" , "gravity" : "Center" , "crop" : "600x600" , "directory" : "./resized/cropped-to-square" }, { "size" : 600 , "directory" : "./resized/600-jpeg" , "format" : "jpg" , "background" : "white" }, { "size" : 900 , "directory" : "./resized/large" , "quality" : 90 } ] }

Configuration Parameters

name field type description bucket - String Destination bucket name at S3 to put processed image. If not supplied, it will use same bucket of event source. jpegOptimizer - String Determine optimiser that should be used mozjpeg (default) or jpegoptim ( only JPG ). acl - String Permission of S3 object. See AWS ACL documentation. cacheControl - String Cache-Control of S3 object. If not specified, defaults to original image's Cache-Control. keepExtension - Boolean Global setting fo keeping original extension. If true , program keeps orignal file extension. otherwise use strict extension eg JPG,jpeg -> jpg backup - Object Backup original file setting. bucket String Destination bucket to override. If not supplied, it will use bucket setting. directory String Image directory path. Supports relative and absolute paths. Mode details in DIRECTORY.md template Object Map representing pattern substitution pair. Mode details in DIRECTORY.md prefix String Prepend filename prefix if supplied. suffix String Append filename suffix if supplied. acl String Permission of S3 object. See AWS ACL documentation. cacheControl String Cache-Control of S3 object. If not specified, defaults to original image's Cache-Control. keepExtension Boolean If true , program keeps orignal file extension. otherwise, use strict extension eg JPG,jpeg -> jpg move Boolean If true , an original uploaded file will delete from Bucket after completion. reduce - Object Reduce setting following fields. quality Number Determine reduced image quality ( only JPG ). jpegOptimizer String Determine optimiser that should be used mozjpeg (default) or jpegoptim ( only JPG ). bucket String Destination bucket to override. If not supplied, it will use bucket setting. directory String Image directory path. Supports relative and absolute paths. Mode details in DIRECTORY.md template Object Map representing pattern substitution pair. Mode details in DIRECTORY.md prefix String Prepend filename prefix if supplied. suffix String Append filename suffix if supplied. acl String Permission of S3 object. See AWS ACL documentation. cacheControl String Cache-Control of S3 object. If not specified, defaults to original image's Cache-Control. keepExtension Boolean If true , program keeps orignal file extension. otherwise, use strict extension eg JPG,jpeg -> jpg resize - Array Resize setting list of following fields. size String Image dimensions. See ImageMagick geometry documentation. format String Image format override. If not supplied, it will leave the image in original format. crop String Dimensions to crop the image. See ImageMagick crop documentation. gravity String Changes how size and crop . See ImageMagick gravity documentation. quality Number Determine reduced image quality ( forces format JPG ). jpegOptimizer String Determine optimiser that should be used mozjpeg (default) or jpegoptim ( only JPG ). orientation Boolean Auto orientation if value is true . bucket String Destination bucket to override. If not supplied, it will use bucket setting. directory String Image directory path. Supports relative and absolute paths. Mode details in DIRECTORY.md template Object Map representing pattern substitution pair. Mode details in DIRECTORY.md prefix String Prepend filename prefix if supplied. suffix String Append filename suffix if supplied. acl String Permission of S3 object. See AWS ACL documentation. cacheControl String Cache-Control of S3 object. If not specified, defaults to original image's Cache-Control. keepExtension Boolean If true , program keeps orignal file extension. otherwise, use strict extension eg JPG,jpeg -> jpg optimizers - Object Definitions for override the each Optimizers command arguments. pngquant Array Pngquant command arguments. Default is ["--speed=1", "256"] . jpegoptim Array Jpegoptim command arguments. Default is ["-s", "--all-progressive"] . mozjpeg Array Mozjpeg command arguments. Default is ["-optimize", "-progressive"] . gifsicle Array Gifsicle command arguments. Default is ["--optimize"] .

Note that the optmizers option will force override its command arguments, so if you define these configurations, we don't care any more about how optimizer works.

Testing Configuration

If you want to check how your configuration will work, you can use:

npm run test -config

Installation

Setup

To use the automated deployment scripts you will need to have aws-cli installed and configured.

Deployment scripts are pre-configured to use some default values for the Lambda configuration. I you want to change any of those just use:

npm config set aws-lambda-image:profile default npm config set aws-lambda-image:region eu-west-1 npm config set aws-lambda-image:memory 1280 npm config set aws-lambda-image:timeout 5 npm config set aws-lambda-image:name lambda-function-name npm config set aws-lambda-image:role lambda-execution-role

Note that aws-lambda-image:name and aws-lambda-image:role are optional. If you want to change lambda function name or execution role, type above commands before deploy.

And make sure AWS Lambda Layer has installed in your account/region. See LAYERS for instructions.

Deployment

Command below will deploy the Lambda function on AWS, together with setting up roles and policies.

npm run deploy

Notice: Because there are some limitations in Claudia.js support for policies, which could lead to issues with Access Denied when processing images from one bucket and saving them to another, we have decided to introduce support for custom policies.

Custom policies

Policies which should be installed together with our Lambda function are stored in policies/ directory. We keep there policy that grants access to all buckets, which is preventing possible errors with Access Denied described above. If you have any security-related concerns, feel free to change the:

"Resource" : [ "*" ]

in the policies/s3-bucket-full-access.json to something more restrictive, like:

"Resource" : [ "arn:aws:s3:::destination-bucket-name/*" ]

Just keep in mind, that you need to make those changes before you do the deployment.

Adding S3 event handlers

To complete installation process you will need to take one more action. It will allow you to install S3 Bucket event handler, which will send information about all uploaded images directly to your Lambda function.

npm run add-s3-handler --s3_bucket= "your-bucket-name" --s3_prefix= "directory/" --s3_suffix= ".jpg"

You are able to install multiple handlers per Bucket. So, to add handler for PNG files you just need to re-run above command with different suffix, ie:

npm run add-s3-handler --s3_bucket= "your-bucket-name" --s3_prefix= "directory/" --s3_suffix= ".png"

Adding SNS message handlers

As an addition, you can also setup and SNS message handler in case you would like to process S3 events over an SNS topic.

npm run add-sns-handler --sns_topic= "arn:of:SNS:topic"

Updating

To update Lambda with you latest code just use command below. Script will build new package and automatically publish it on AWS.

npm run update

More

For more scripts look into package.json.

Complete / Failed hooks

You can handle resize/reduce/backup process on success/error result on index.js . ImageProcessor::run will return Promise object, run your original code:

processor.run(config) .then( function ( proceedImages )) { context.succeed( "OK, numbers of " + proceedImages.length + " images has proceeded." ); }) .catch( function ( messages ) { context.fail( "Woops, image process failed: " + messages); });

Image resize

ImageMagick (installed on AWS Lambda)

Image reduce

License

MIT License.

Author

Yoshiaki Sugimoto

Image credits

Thanks for testing fixture images: