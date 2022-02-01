Inspired by the AWSLABS aws-serverless-express library tailor made for the Fastify web framework.
No use of internal sockets, makes use of Fastify's inject function.
Seems faster (as the name implies) than aws-serverless-express and aws-serverless-fastify 😉
$ npm install aws-lambda-fastify
aws-lambda-fastify can take options by passing them with :
awsLambdaFastify(app, options)
|property
|description
|default value
|binaryMimeTypes
|Array of binary MimeTypes to handle
[]
|serializeLambdaArguments
|Activate the serialization of lambda Event and Context in http header
x-apigateway-event
x-apigateway-context
false (was
true for <v2.0.0)
|decorateRequest
|Decorates the fastify request with the lambda Event and Context
request.awsLambda.event
request.awsLambda.context
true
|decorationPropertyName
|The default property name for request decoration
awsLambda
|callbackWaitsForEmptyEventLoop
|See: Official Documentation
undefined
const awsLambdaFastify = require('aws-lambda-fastify')
const app = require('./app')
const proxy = awsLambdaFastify(app)
// or
// const proxy = awsLambdaFastify(app, { binaryMimeTypes: ['application/octet-stream'], serializeLambdaArguments: false /* default is true */ })
exports.handler = proxy
// or
// exports.handler = (event, context, callback) => proxy(event, context, callback)
// or
// exports.handler = (event, context) => proxy(event, context)
// or
// exports.handler = async (event, context) => proxy(event, context)
const fastify = require('fastify')
const app = fastify()
app.get('/', (request, reply) => reply.send({ hello: 'world' }))
if (require.main === module) {
// called directly i.e. "node app"
app.listen(3000, (err) => {
if (err) console.error(err)
console.log('server listening on 3000')
})
} else {
// required as a module => executed on aws lambda
module.exports = app
}
When executed in your lambda function we don't need to listen to a specific port,
so we just export the
app in this case.
The
lambda.js file will use this export.
When you execute your Fastify application like always,
i.e.
node app.js (the detection for this could be
require.main === module),
you can normally listen to your port, so you can still run your Fastify function locally.
The original lambda event and context are passed via Fastify request and can be used like this:
app.get('/', (request, reply) => {
const event = request.awsLambda.event
const context = request.awsLambda.context
// ...
})
If you do not like it, you can disable this by setting the
decorateRequest option to
false.
Alternatively the original lambda event and context are passed via headers and can be used like this, if setting the
serializeLambdaArguments option to
true:
app.get('/', (request, reply) => {
const event = JSON.parse(decodeURIComponent(request.headers['x-apigateway-event']))
const context = JSON.parse(decodeURIComponent(request.headers['x-apigateway-context']))
// ...
})
Since AWS Lambda now enables the use of ECMAScript (ES) modules in Node.js 14 runtimes, you could lower the cold start latency when used with Provisioned Concurrency thanks to the top-level await functionality.
We can use this by calling the
fastify.ready() function outside of the Lambda handler function, like this:
import awsLambdaFastify from 'aws-lambda-fastify'
import app from './app.js'
export const handler = awsLambdaFastify(app)
await app.ready() // needs to be placed after awsLambdaFastify call because of the decoration: https://github.com/fastify/aws-lambda-fastify/blob/master/index.js#L9
Here you can find the approriate issue discussing this feature.
aws-lambda-fastify (decorateRequest : false) x 56,892 ops/sec ±3.73% (79 runs sampled)
aws-lambda-fastify x 56,571 ops/sec ±3.52% (82 runs sampled)
aws-lambda-fastify (serializeLambdaArguments : true) x 56,499 ops/sec ±3.56% (76 runs sampled)
serverless-http x 45,867 ops/sec ±4.42% (83 runs sampled)
aws-serverless-fastify x 17,937 ops/sec ±1.83% (86 runs sampled)
aws-serverless-express x 16,647 ops/sec ±2.88% (87 runs sampled)
Fastest is aws-lambda-fastify (decorateRequest : false), aws-lambda-fastify
