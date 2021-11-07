Command line tool deploy code to AWS Lambda.

Notes

Versions prior to 1.0.5 suffer from "Command Injection" vulnerability,

thanks snyk.io and Song Li of Johns Hopkins University for reporting.

Installation

npm install -g aws-lambda

WARN: upgrading to v1.0.0 will remove your function environment and layers if they are not defined in the config file

Config file

PATH must point to your code folder and is relative to the config file

PATH can be relative or absolute

If not set, Runtime defaults to nodejs10.x

If not set, FunctionName defaults to the name of the config file ("my-function" in this case)

You can use Ref to reference environment variables in the form of env.YOUR_ENVIRONMENT_NAME

to reference environment variables in the form of env.YOUR_ENVIRONMENT_NAME lambda deploy <file.lambda> credentials needs permissions to CreateFunction , UpdateFunctionConfiguration and UpdateFunctionCode

credentials needs permissions to , and lambda delete <file.lambda> credentials needs permissions to DeleteFunction

credentials needs permissions to lambda invoke <file.lambda> credentials needs permissions to InvokeFunction

Sample JSON config

{ "PATH" : "./test-function" , "AWS_KEY" : { "Ref" : "env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID" },, "AWS_SECRET" : { "Ref" : "env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY" }, "AWS_REGION" : "us-east-1" , "FunctionName" : "test-lambda" , "Role" : "your_amazon_role" , "Runtime" : "nodejs10.x" , "Handler" : "index.handler" , "MemorySize" : "128" , "Timeout" : "3" , "Environment" : { "Variables" : { "Hello" : "World" , } }, "Layers" : [ "arn:aws:lambda:eu-central-1:452980636694:layer:awspilot-dynamodb-2_0_0-beta:1" ], "Tags" : { "k1" : "v1" , "k2" : "v2" }, "Description" : "" }

Sample YAML config

PATH: ./new-function AWS_KEY: !Ref "env.lambda_deploy_aws_key" AWS_SECRET: !Ref "env.lambda_deploy_aws_secret" AWS_REGION: "eu-central-1" FunctionName: new-function-v12 Role: "arn:aws:iam::452980636694:role/CliLambdaDeploy-TestRole-1H89NZ845HHBK" Runtime: "nodejs8.10" Handler: "index.handler" MemorySize: "128" Timeout: "3" Environment: Variables: Hello: "World" Layers: - "arn:aws:lambda:eu-central-1:452980636694:layer:awspilot-dynamodb-2_0_0-beta:1" Tags: k1: v1 k2: v2 Description: ""

Deploy from Local to AWS Lambda

// if installed globally then $ lambda deploy / path / to /my- function .lambda $ lambda deploy ../configs/my- function .lambda // if 'npm installed' without the -g then you must use the full path $ node_modules/.bin/lambda / path / to /my- function .lambda // you can also add it in your scripts section of your package.json scripts: { "deploy-func1": "lambda deploy ../config/func1.lambda" } $ npm run deploy-func1

Watch config file

aws-lambda can also watch the config file and the code folder specified in the config.PATH for changes and re-reploy on change