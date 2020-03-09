openbase logo
aws-kinesis-writable

by auth0
4.3.0 (see all)

Node.js writable stream for AWS Kinesis.

Readme

Kinesis writable stream for bunyan.

Installation

npm install aws-kinesis-writable --save

Usage

var KinesisWritable = require('aws-kinesis-writable');

var kinesis = new KinesisWritable({
  accessKeyId:     'KEY_ID',
  secretAccessKey: 'SECRET_KEY',
  region:          'AWS_REGION',
  streamName:      'MyKinesisStream',
  partitionKey:    'MyApp'
});

process.stdin.resume();
process.stdin.pipe(kinesis);

Configuration Parameters

buffer (defaults to true): It can be a boolean or an object describing its conditions.

This library uses by default an smart buffering approach. Messages are sent when one of the following conditions are meet:

  • X seconds after the last batch of messages sent. Default: 5 seconds.
  • X messages are queued waiting to be sent. Default: 10 messages.
  • a message has priority. Default: all messages do no have priority

Example:

new KinesisWritable({
  region: 'AWS_REGION',
  streamName: 'MyKinesisStream',
  partitionKey: 'foo',
  buffer: {
    timeout: 1, // Messages will be sent every second
    length: 100, // or when 100 messages are in the queue
    hasPriority: function (msg) { // or the message has a type > 40
      var entry = JSON.parse(msg);
      return entry.type > 40;
    }
  }
});

partitionKey can be either an string or a function that accepts a message and returns a string. By default it is a function that returns the current EPOCH (Date.now()). Example:

new KinesisWritable({
  region: 'AWS_REGION',
  streamName: 'MyKinesisStream',
  partitionKey: function (msg) {
    var entry = JSON.parse(msg);
    return entry.level + '|' + entry.name;
  }
});

streamName is the name of the Kinesis Stream.

Events

  • error: Emitted every time records are failed to be written.

Note: Amazon Credentials are not required. It will either use the environment variables, ~/.aws/credentials or roles as every other aws sdk.

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

