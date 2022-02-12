openbase logo
aws-iot-device-sdk-v2

by aws

Next generation AWS IoT Client SDK for Node.js using the AWS Common Runtime

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

AWS IoT Device SDK for JavaScript v2

This document provides information about the AWS IoT device SDK for Javascript V2.

If you have any issues or feature requests, please file an issue or pull request.

This SDK is built on the AWS Common Runtime, a collection of libraries (aws-c-common, aws-c-io, aws-c-mqtt, aws-c-http, aws-c-cal ...) written in C to be cross-platform, high-performance, secure, and reliable. The libraries are bound to JS by the awscrt package.

Jump To:

Installation

Check for minimum Requirements

  • The AWS IoT Device SDK for JavaScript requires Node v10.0 or later.
node -v

Install the required libraries using apt

sudo apt-get install cmake
sudo apt-get install libssl-dev

Install the required libraries using yum

sudo yum install cmake
sudo yum install openssl-devel

Install the AWS Common Runtime

npm install aws-crt

Install the AWS IoT Device SDK

npm install aws-iot-device-sdk-v2

Build from source

npm install

Mac-Only TLS Behavior

Please note that on Mac, once a private key is used with a certificate, that certificate-key pair is imported into the Mac Keychain. All subsequent uses of that certificate will use the stored private key and ignore anything passed in programmatically. Beginning in v1.2.4, when a stored private key from the Keychain is used, the following will be logged at the "info" log level:

static: certificate has an existing certificate-key pair that was previously imported into the Keychain.  Using key from Keychain instead of the one provided.

Samples

Samples README

Getting Help

The best way to interact with our team is through GitHub. You can open an issue and choose from one of our templates for guidance, bug reports, or feature requests. You may also find help on community resources such as StackOverFlow with the tag #aws-iot or If you have a support plan with AWS Support, you can also create a new support case.

Please make sure to check out our resources too before opening an issue:

Giving Feedback and Contributions

We need your help in making this SDK great. Please participate in the community and contribute to this effort by submitting issues, participating in discussion forums and submitting pull requests through the following channels.

License

This library is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

