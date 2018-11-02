openbase logo
aec

aws-es-curl

by Joona Kulmala
1.0.8 (see all)

Simple curl-like utility with request signing support for AWS ElasticSearch Service

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

aws-es-curl

Simple curl-like utility with V4 request signing support for AWS Elasticsearch Service.

Install

npm install aws-es-curl -g

Prequisities

  • Make sure your Elasticsearch domain is configured with access policy template "Allow or deny access to one or more AWS accounts or IAM users".
  • Make sure your IAM credentials are discoverable:
    • via environment variables AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
    • via aws-cli authentication profile (defaults to profile default)
    • via instance profile on EC2 instance (with IAM role granting access to ES domain)

Usage

aws-es-curl tries to figure out right set of credentials to use automatically. If credentials are not set through env variables, nor authentication profile is specified, it tries to fetch credentials from EC2 metadata service. This causes unneeded delay on development environment when default settings are used, because metadata call will fail after couple of attempts. If this is a problem, just specify profile or credentials via environment and the call will be skipped.

Simple search from AWS Elasticsearch domain.

$ aws-es-curl -X GET http://domain-search-jkewre3423432kfdsax.eu-west-1.es.amazonaws.com/_search

Specify local AWS CLI profile via AWS_PROFILE environment variable or using --profile <profile_name> option. 

$ aws-es-curl --profile another-local-aws-profile http://domain-search-jkewre3423432kfdsax.eu-west-1.es.amazonaws.com/_search
$ AWS_PROFILE=another-local-aws-profile aws-es-curl http://domain-search-jkewre3423432kfdsax.eu-west-1.es.amazonaws.com/_search

Pipe queries to ElasticSearch.

$ echo '{ "size": 0, "aggs": { "types": { "term": { "field": "_type" } } } }' | aws-es-curl -X POST http://domain-search-jkewre3423432kfdsax.eu-west-1.es.amazonaws.com/_search

