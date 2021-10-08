Generate CloudWatch Metrics embedded within structured log events. The embedded metrics will be extracted so you can visualize and alarm on them for real-time incident detection. This allows you to monitor aggregated values while preserving the detailed event context that generated them.
Generate custom metrics across compute environments
Linking metrics to high cardinality context
Using the Embedded Metric Format, you will be able to visualize and alarm on custom metrics, but also retain the original, detailed and high-cardinality context which is queryable using CloudWatch Logs Insights. For example, the library automatically injects environment metadata such as Lambda Function version, EC2 instance and image ids into the structured log event data.
npm install aws-embedded-metrics
To get a metric logger, you can either decorate your function with a metricScope, or manually create and flush the logger.
Using the metricScope decorator without function parameters:
const { metricScope, Unit } = require("aws-embedded-metrics");
const myFunc = metricScope(metrics =>
async () => {
metrics.putDimensions({ Service: "Aggregator" });
metrics.putMetric("ProcessingLatency", 100, Unit.Milliseconds);
metrics.setProperty("RequestId", "422b1569-16f6-4a03-b8f0-fe3fd9b100f8");
// ...
});
await myFunc();
Using the metricScope decorator with function parameters:
const { metricScope, Unit } = require("aws-embedded-metrics");
const myFunc = metricScope(metrics =>
async (param1: string, param2: number) => {
metrics.putDimensions({ Service: "Aggregator" });
metrics.putMetric("ProcessingLatency", 100, Unit.Milliseconds);
metrics.setProperty("RequestId", "422b1569-16f6-4a03-b8f0-fe3fd9b100f8");
// ...
});
await myFunc('myParam', 0);
Manually constructing and flushing the logger:
const { createMetricsLogger, Unit } = require("aws-embedded-metrics");
const myFunc = async () => {
const metrics = createMetricsLogger();
metrics.putDimensions({ Service: "Aggregator" });
metrics.putMetric("ProcessingLatency", 100, Unit.Milliseconds);
metrics.setProperty("RequestId", "422b1569-16f6-4a03-b8f0-fe3fd9b100f8");
// ...
await metrics.flush();
};
await myFunc();
If you are running on Lambda, export your function like so:
const { metricScope } = require("aws-embedded-metrics");
const myFunc = metricScope(metrics =>
async () => {
// ...
});
exports.handler = myFunc;
The
MetricLogger is the interface you will use to publish embedded metrics.
Adds a new metric to the current logger context. Multiple metrics using the same key will be appended to an array of values. The Embedded Metric Format supports a maximum of 100 values per key. If more metric values are added than are supported by the format, the logger will be flushed to allow for new metric values to be captured.
Requirements:
Examples:
putMetric("Latency", 200, Unit.Milliseconds)
Adds or updates the value for a given property on this context. This value is not submitted to CloudWatch Metrics but is searchable by CloudWatch Logs Insights. This is useful for contextual and potentially high-cardinality data that is not appropriate for CloudWatch Metrics dimensions.
Requirements:
Examples:
setProperty("RequestId", "422b1569-16f6-4a03-b8f0-fe3fd9b100f8")
setProperty("InstanceId", "i-1234567890")
setProperty("Device", {
Id: "61270781-c6ac-46f1-baf7-22c808af8162",
Name: "Transducer",
Model: "PT-1234"
});
Adds a new set of dimensions that will be associated to all metric values.
WARNING: Every distinct value will result in a new CloudWatch Metric.
If the cardinality of a particular value is expected to be high, you should consider
using
setProperty instead.
Requirements:
Examples:
putDimensions({ Operation: "Aggregator" })
putDimensions({ Operation: "Aggregator", DeviceType: "Actuator" })
Explicitly override all dimensions. This will remove the default dimensions.
WARNING: Every distinct value will result in a new CloudWatch Metric.
If the cardinality of a particular value is expected to be high, you should consider
using
setProperty instead.
Requirements:
Examples:
setDimensions(
{ Operation: "Aggregator" },
{ Operation: "Aggregator", DeviceType: "Actuator" })
Sets the CloudWatch namespace that extracted metrics should be published to. If not set, a default value of aws-embedded-metrics will be used.
Requirements:
Examples:
setNamespace("MyApplication");
Sets the CloudWatch timestamp that extracted metrics are associated with. If not set a default value of
new Date() will be used.
If set for a given
MetricsLogger, timestamp will be preserved across calls to flush().
Requirements:
Examples:
setTimestamp(new Date())
setTimestamp(new Date().getTime())
Flushes the current MetricsContext to the configured sink and resets all properties, dimensions and metric values. The namespace and default dimensions will be preserved across flushes. Timestamp will be preserved if set explicitly via
setTimestamp().
All configuration values can be set using environment variables with the prefix (
AWS_EMF_). Configuration should be performed as close to application start up as possible.
ServiceName: Overrides the name of the service. For services where the name cannot be inferred (e.g. Java process running on EC2), a default value of Unknown will be used if not explicitly set.
Requirements:
Example:
// in process
const { Configuration } = require("aws-embedded-metrics");
Configuration.serviceName = "MyApp";
// environment
AWS_EMF_SERVICE_NAME=MyApp
ServiceType: Overrides the type of the service. For services where the type cannot be inferred (e.g. Java process running on EC2), a default value of Unknown will be used if not explicitly set.
Requirements:
Example:
// in process
const { Configuration } = require("aws-embedded-metrics");
Configuration.serviceType = "NodeJSWebApp";
// environment
AWS_EMF_SERVICE_TYPE=NodeJSWebApp
LogGroupName: For agent-based platforms, you may optionally configure the destination log group that metrics should be delivered to. This value will be passed from the library to the agent in the Embedded Metric payload. If a LogGroup is not provided, the default value will be derived from the service name: -metrics
Requirements:
Example:
// in process
const { Configuration } = require("aws-embedded-metrics");
Configuration.logGroupName = "LogGroupName";
// environment
AWS_EMF_LOG_GROUP_NAME=LogGroupName
LogStreamName: For agent-based platforms, you may optionally configure the destination log stream that metrics should be delivered to. This value will be passed from the library to the agent in the Embedded Metric payload. If a LogGroup is not provided, the default value will be derived by the agent (this will likely be the hostname).
Requirements:
Example:
// in process
const { Configuration } = require("aws-embedded-metrics");
Configuration.logStreamName = "LogStreamName";
// environment
AWS_EMF_LOG_STREAM_NAME=LogStreamName
AgentEndpoint: For agent-based platforms, you may optionally configure the endpoint to reach the agent on.
Example:
// in process
const { Configuration } = require("aws-embedded-metrics");
Configuration.agentEndpoint = "udp://127.0.0.1:1000";
// environment
AWS_EMF_AGENT_ENDPOINT="udp://127.0.0.1:1000"
EnvironmentOverride: Short circuit auto-environment detection by explicitly defining how events should be sent. This is not supported through programatic access due to #43.
Valid values include:
Example:
AWS_EMF_ENVIRONMENT=Local
EnableDebugLogging: Enable debug logging for the library. If the library is not behaving as expected, you can set this to true to log to console.
Example:
// in process
const { Configuration } = require("aws-embedded-metrics");
Configuration.debuggingLoggingEnabled = true;
// environment
AWS_EMF_ENABLE_DEBUG_LOGGING=true
Namespace: Sets the CloudWatch namespace that extracted metrics should be published to. If not set, a default value of aws-embedded-metrics will be used.
Requirements:
Example:
// in process
const { Configuration } = require("aws-embedded-metrics");
Configuration.namespace = "Namespace";
// environment
AWS_EMF_NAMESPACE=Namespace
Check out the examples directory to get started.
Check out the unit test examples directory to get started. Here we provide a few examples to help you write tests against code that depends on this package.
This project uses Volta to pin the currently supported version of node.
npm i && npm run build
If you are running the CW agent locally, you can test the workflow:
npm i && npm link
cd examples/agent && npm link aws-embedded-metrics
After linking you'll need to rebuild any changes:
npm run build
We have 2 different types of tests:
npm test
# or
npm run watch
export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=
export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=
export AWS_REGION=us-west-2
npm run integ
We use Prettier for auto-formatting. You should install the plugin for your editor-of-choice and enabled format-on-save.
This project is licensed under the Apache-2.0 License.