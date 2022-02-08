aws-delivlib is a fabulous library for defining continuous pipelines for building, testing and publishing code libraries through AWS CodeBuild and AWS CodePipeline.
aws-delivlib is used by the AWS Cloud Development Kit and was designed to support simultaneous delivery of the AWS CDK in multiple programming languages packaged via jsii.
A delivlib pipeline consists of the following sequential stages. Each stage will execute all tasks concurrently:
+-----------+ +-----------+ +-----------+ +----------------+
| Source +---->+ Build +---->+ Test +---->+ Publish |
+-----------+ +-----------+ +-----+-----+ +-------+--------+
| |
v v
+-----+-----+ +-------+-------+
| Test1 | | npm |
+-----------+ +---------------+
| Test2 | | NuGet |
+-----------+ +---------------+
| Test3 | | Maven Central |
+-----------+ +---------------+
| ... | | PyPI |
+-----------+ +---------------+
| GitHub Pages |
+---------------+
|GitHub Releases|
+---------------+
The following sections describe each stage and the configuration options available:
To install, use npm / yarn:
$ npm i aws-delivlib
or:
$ yarn add aws-delivlib
and import the library to your project:
import delivlib = require('aws-delivlib');
The next step is to add a pipeline to your app. When you define a pipeline, the minimum requirement is to specify the source repository. All other settings are optional.
const pipeline = new delivlib.Pipeline(this, 'MyPipeline', {
// options
});
The following sections will describe the various options available in your pipeline.
You can also take a look at the pipeline definition releasing the delivlib library itself for a real-world, working example.
The only required option when defining a pipeline is to specify a source repository for your project.
repo: Source Repository (required)
The
repo option specifies your source code repository for your project. You
could use either CodeCommit or GitHub.
To use an existing repository:
import codecommit = require('@aws-cdk/aws-codecommit');
// import an existing repository
const myRepo = codecommit.Repository.fromRepositoryName(this, 'TestRepo',
'delivlib-test-repo');
// ...or define a new repository (probably not what you want)
const myRepo = new codecommit.Repository(this, 'TestRepo');
// create a delivlib pipeline associated with this codebuild repo
new delivlib.Pipeline(this, 'MyPipeline', {
repo: new delivlib.CodeCommitRepo(myRepo),
// ...
});
To connect to GitHub, you will need to store a Personal GitHub Access Token as an SSM Parameter and provide the name of the SSM parameter.
import cdk = require('@aws-cdk/core');
new delivlib.Pipeline(this, 'MyPipeline', {
repo: new delivlib.GitHubRepo({
repository: 'cdklabs/aws-delivlib',
token: cdk.SecretValue.secretsManager('my-github-token'),
}),
// ...
})
branch: Source Control Branch (optional)
The
branch option can be used to specify the git branch to build from. The
default is
master.
new delivlib.Pipeline(this, 'MyPipeline', {
repo: // ...
branch: 'dev',
})
Pull Request Builds can be used to validate if changes submitted via a pull request successfully build and pass tests. They are triggered automatically by GitHub or CodeCommit when pull requests are submitted or updated.
Known in delivlib as AutoBuild, they can be enabled on the Pipeline and further configured -
new delivlib.Pipeline(this, 'MyPipeline', {
// ...
autoBuild: true,
autoBuildOptions: {
publicLogs: true,
},
});
Delivlib also separately exports the
AutoBuild construct that can be used to configure
AutoBuild on a project that doesn't have a pipeline associated, or for jobs that can be
run outside of a pipeline.
new delivlib.AutoBuild(this, 'MyAutoBuild', {
repo: // ...
});
The second stage of a pipeline is to build your code. The following options allow you to do customize your build environment and scripts:
buildSpec: Build Script (optional)
The default behavior will use the
buildspec.yaml file from the root of your
source repository to determine the build steps.
See the the buildspec reference documentation in the CodeBuild User Guide.
Note that if you don't have an "artifacts" section in your buildspec, you won't be able to run any tests against the build outputs or publish them to package managers.
If you wish, you can use the
buildSpec option, in which case CodeBuild will not
use the checked-in
buildspec.yaml:
import codebuild = require('@aws-cdk/aws-codebuild');
new delivlib.Pipeline(this, 'MyPipeline', {
// ...
buildSpec: codebuild.BuildSpec.fromObject({
version: '0.2',
phases: {
build: {
commands: [
'echo "Hello, world!"'
]
}
},
artifacts: {
files: [ '**/*' ],
'base-directory': 'dist'
}
}),
});
buildImage: Build container image (optional)
The Docker image to use for the build container.
Default: the default image (if none is specified) is a custom Docker image which is provided as part of the jsii distribution called jsii/superchain. It is an environment that supports building libraries that target all programming languages supported by jsii. Find more information on the contents of the jsii/superchain image on the jsii homepage.
You can use the AWS CodeBuild API to specify any Linux/Windows Docker image for your build. Here are some examples:
codebuild.LinuxBuildImage.fromDockerRegistry('golang:1.11') - use an image from Docker Hub
codebuild.LinuxBuildImage.UBUNTU_14_04_OPEN_JDK_9 - OpenJDK 9 available from AWS CodeBuild
codebuild.WindowsBuildImage.WIN_SERVER_CORE_2016_BASE - Windows Server Core 2016 available from AWS CodeBuild
codebuild.LinuxBuildImage.fromEcrRepository(myRepo) - use an image from an ECR repository
env: Build environment variables (optional)
Allows adding environment variables to the build environment:
new delivlib.Pipeline(this, 'MyPipeline', {
// ...
environment: {
FOO: 'bar'
}
});
computeType: size of the AWS CodeBuild compute capacity (default: SMALL)
privileged: run in privileged mode (default:
false)
The third stage of a delivlib pipeline is to execute tests. Tests are executed
in parallel only after a successful build and can access build artifacts as
defined in your
buildspec.yaml.
The
pipeline.addTest method can be used to add tests to your pipeline. Test
scripts are packaged as part of your delivlib CDK app.
delivlib.addTest('MyTest', {
platform: delivlib.ShellPlatform.LinuxUbuntu(), // or `ShellPlatform.Windows()`
scriptDirectory: 'path/to/local/directory/with/tests',
entrypoint: 'run.sh',
});
scriptDirectory refers to a directory on the local file system which must
contain the
entrypoint file.
Preferably make this path relative to the current file using
path.join(__dirname, ...).
The test container will be populated the build output artifacts as well as all the files from the test directory.
Then, the entry-point will be executed. If it fails, the test failed.
The last step of the pipeline is to publish your artifacts to one or more package managers. Delivlib is shipped with a bunch of built-in publishing tasks, but you could add your own if you like.
To add a publishing target to your pipeline, you can either use the
pipeline.addPublish(publisher) method or one of the built-in
pipeline.publishToXxx methods. The first option is useful if you wish to
define your own publisher, which is class the implements the
delivlib.IPublisher interface.
Built-in publishers are designed to be idempotent: if the artifacts version is
already published to the package manager, the publisher will succeed. This
means that in order to publish a new version, all you need to do is bump the
version of your package artifact (e.g. change
package.json) and the publisher
will kick in.
You can use the
dryRun: true option when creating a publisher to tell the
publisher to do as much as it can without actually making the package publicly
available. This is useful for testing.
The following sections describe how to use each one of the built-in publishers.
The method
pipeline.publishToNpm will add a publisher to your pipeline which
can publish JavaScript modules to npmjs.
The publisher will search for
js/*.tgz in your build artifacts and will
npm publish each of them.
To create npm tarballs, you can use
npm pack as part of your build and emit
them to the
js/ directory in your build artifacts. The version of the module
is deduced from the name of the tarball.
To use this publisher, you will first need to store an npm.js publishing token in AWS Secrets Manager and supply the secret ARN when you add the publisher.
pipeline.publishToNpm({
npmTokenSecret: { secretArn: 'my-npm-token-secret-arn' }
});
This publisher can publish .NET NuGet packages to nuget.org.
The publisher will search
dotnet/**/*.nuget in your build artifacts and will
publish each package to NuGet. To create .nupkg files, see Creating NuGet
Packages.
Make sure you output the artifacts under the
dotnet/ directory.
To use this publisher, you will first need to store a NuGet API Key with "Push" permissions in AWS Secrets Manager and supply the secret ARN when you add the publisher.
Use
pipeline.publishToNuGet will add a publisher to your pipeline:
pipeline.publishToNuGet({
nugetApiKeySecret: { secretArn: 'my-nuget-token-secret-arn' }
});
Important: Limitations in the
mono tools restrict the hash algorithms that
can be used in the signature to
SHA-1. This limitation will be removed in the
future.
You can enable digital signatures for the
.dll files enclosed in your NuGet
packages. In order to do so, you need to procure a Code-Signing Certificate
(also known as a Software Publisher Certificate, or SPC). If you don't have one
yet, you can refer to
Obtaining a new Code Signing Certificate
for a way to create a new certificate entirely in the Cloud.
In order to enable code signature, change the way the NuGet publisher is added
by adding an
ICodeSigningCertificate for the
codeSign key (it could be a
CodeSigningCertificate construct, or you may bring your own implementation if
you wish to use a pre-existing certificate):
pipeline.publishToNuGet({
nugetApiKeySecret: { secretArn: 'my-nuget-token-secret-arn' },
codeSign: codeSigningCertificate
});
If you want to create a new certificate, the
CodeSigningCertificate construct
will provision a new RSA Private Key and emit a Certificate Signing Request in
an
Output so you can pass it to your Certificate Authority (CA) of choice:
CodeSigningCertificate to your stack:
new delivlib.CodeSigningCertificate(stack, 'CodeSigningCertificate', {
distinguishedName: {
commonName: '<a name your customers would recognize>',
emailAddress: '<your@email.address>',
country: '<two-letter ISO country code>',
stateOrProvince: '<state or province>',
locality: '<city>',
organizationName: '<name of your company or organization>',
organizationalUnitName: '<name of your department within the origanization>',
}
});
$ cdk deploy $stack_name
...
Outputs:
$stack_name.CodeSigningCertificateXXXXXX = -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE REQUEST-----
...
-----END CERTIFICATE REQUEST-----
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE REQUEST----- and ends with
-----END CERTIFICATE REQUEST-----) to a Certificate Authority, so they can
provde you with a signed certificate.
certificate.pem that is in the same folder as file that uses the code:
// Import utilities at top of file:
import fs = require('fs');
import path = require('path');
// ...
new delivlib.CodeSigningCertificate(stack, 'CodeSigningCertificate', {
distinguishedName: {
commonName: '<a name your customers would recognize>',
emailAddress: '<your@email.address>',
country: '<two-letter ISO country code>',
stateOrProvince: '<state or province>',
locality: '<city>',
organizationName: '<name of your company or organization>',
organizationalUnitName: '<name of your department within the origanization>',
},
// Addin the signed certificate
pemCertificate: fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'certificate.pem'))
});
$ cdk deploy $stackName
This publisher can publish Java packages to Maven Central.
This publisher expects to find a local maven repository under the
java/
directory in your build output artifacts. You can create one using the
altDeploymentRepository option for
mvn deploy (this assumes
dist if the
root of your artifacts tree):
$ mvn deploy -D altDeploymentRepository=local::default::file://${PWD}/dist/java
Use
pipeline.publishToMaven to add this publisher to your pipeline:
pipeline.publishToMaven({
mavenLoginSecret: { secretArn: 'my-maven-credentials-secret-arn' },
signingKey: mavenSigningKey,
stagingProfileId: '11a33451234521'
});
In order to configure the Maven publisher, you will need at least three pieces of information:
mavenLoginSecret) stored in AWS Secrets Manager
signingKey) to sign your Maven packages
stagingProfileId) assigned to your account in Maven Central.
The following sections will describe how to obtain this information.
Since Maven Central requires that you sign your packages you will need to create a GPG key pair and publish it's public key to a well-known server:
This library includes a GPG key construct:
const mavenSigningKey = new delivlib.OpenPGPKeyPair(this, 'MavenCodeSign', {
email: 'your-email@domain.com',
identity: 'your-identity',
secretName: 'maven-code-sign',
pubKeyParameterName: 'mavenPublicKey',
keySizeBits: 4096,
expiry: '1y',
version: 1.0
});
After you've deployed your stack once, you can go to the SSM Parameter Store console and copy the public key from the new parameter created by your stack under the specified secret name. Then, you should paste this key to any of the supported key servers (recommended: https://keyserver.ubuntu.com).
In order to publish to Maven Central, you'll need to follow the instructions in Maven Central's OSSRH Guide and create a Sonatype account and project via JIRA:
username and
password key/value fields
that correspond to your account's credentials.
After you've obtained a Sonatype account and Maven Central project:
https://oss.sonatype.org/#stagingProfiles;11a33451234521
This is the value you should assign to the
stagingProfileId option.
This publisher can publish modules to PyPI.
This publisher will publish all files under the
python/ directory in your
build output artifacts to PyPI using the following command:
twine upload --skip-existing python/**
To use this publisher, you will need to an
account with PyPI. Then store your
credentials in an AWS Secrets Manager secret, under the
username and
password fields.
Now, use
pipeline.publishToPyPi to add this publisher to your pipeline:
pipeline.publishToPyPi({
loginSecret: { secretArn: 'my-pypi-credentials-secret-arn' }
});
This publisher can package all your build artifacts, sign them and publish them to the "Releases" section of a GitHub project.
This publisher relies on two files to produce the release:
build.json a manifest that contains metadata about the release.
CHANGELOG.md (optional) the changelog of your project, from which the
release notes are extracted. If not provided, no release notes are added
to the release.
The file
build.json is read from the root of your artifact tree. It should
include the following fields:
{
"name": "<project name>",
"version": "<project version>",
"commit": "<sha of commit>"
}
This publisher does the following:
${name}-${version}.zip.
${name}-${version}.zip.sig
v${version} in the GitHub
repository. If there is, bail out successfully.
CHANGELOG.md file, and extract the release notes for
${version} (uses changelog-parser)
v${version}, tag the specified
${commit}
with the release notes from the changelog.
To add a GitHub release publisher to your pipeline, use the
pipeline.publishToGitHub method:
pipeline.publishToGitHub({
githubRepo: targetRepository,
signingKey: releaseSigningKey
});
The publisher requires the following information:
githubRepo): see instructions on how to connect
to a GitHub repository. It doesn't have to be the same repository as the source repository,
but it can be.
signingKey): a
delivlib.SigningKey object used to sign the
zip bundle. Make sure to publish the public key to a well-known server so your users
can validate the authenticity of your release (see GPG Signing Key for
details on how to create a signing key pair and extract it's public key). You can either use
This publisher allows you to publish versioned static web-site content to GitHub Pages.
The publisher commits the entire contents of the
docs/ directory into the root of the specified
GitHub repository, and also under the
${version}/ directory of the repo (which allows users
to access old versions of the docs if they wish).
NOTE: static website content can grow big. Therefore, this publisher will always force-push
to the branch without history (history is preserved via the
versions/ directory). Make sure
you don't protect this branch against force-pushing or otherwise the publisher will fail.
This publisher depends on the following artifacts:
build.json: build manifest (see schema above)
docs/**: the static website contents
This is how this publisher works:
version field from
build.json
gh-pages branch of the target repository to a local working directory
docs/** both to
versions/${version} and to
/ of the working copy.
gh-pages branch on GitHub
NOTE: if
docs/contains a fully rendered static website, you should also include a
.nojekyllfile to bypass Jekyll rendering.
To add this publisher to your pipeline, use the
pipeline.publishToGitHubPages method:
pipeline.publishToGitHubPages({
githubRepo,
sshKeySecret: { secretArn: 'github-ssh-key-secret-arn' },
commitEmail: 'foo@bar.com',
commitUsername: 'foobar',
branch: 'gh-pages' // default
});
In order to publish to GitHub Pages, you will need the following pieces of information:
githubRepo). See instructions on
how to connect to a GitHub repository. It doesn't have to be the same
repository as the source repository, but it can be.
sshKeySecret) for pushing to that repository stored in AWS
Secrets Manager which is configured in your GitHub repository as a deploy key
with write permissions.
commitEmail) and username (
commitUsername).
To create an ssh deploy key for your repository:
sshKeySecret option.
The
Pipeline construct automatically creates the following metrics in CloudWatch
for the configured pipelines. These are published under the namespace 'CDK/Delivlib'.
Execution Failures: The number of failures of the pipeline execution. When a pipeline execution fails, a '1' is recorded and forevery success, a '0' is recorded.
Metric Name: Failures Dimensions:
Action Failures: The number of failures per action per pipeline. An execution failure can be due to multiple actions failing. For every action failure, a '1' is recorded and for every success, a '0' is recorded.
Metric Name: Failures Dimensions:
If your source repository is GitHub, in order to enable these features you will need to manually connect AWS CodeBuild to your GitHub account. Otherwise, you will receive the following error message:
No Access token found, please visit AWS CodeBuild console to connect to GitHub
(Service: AWSCodeBuild; Status Code: 400; Error Code: InvalidInputException;
Request ID: ab458603-6fd4-11e8-9310-ff116e0423f9)
To connect, go to the AWS CodeBuild console, click "Create Project", select a GitHub source and hit "Connect". There is no need to save the new project. This needs to be done once per account/region.
A bump is the process of incrementing the version number of the project. When the version number is incremented and a commit is pushed to the master branch, the publishing actions will release the new version to all repositories.
This feature enables achieving full continuous delivery for libraries.
To enable automatic bumps, you will first need to determine how to perform a bump in your repository. What command should be executed in order to increment the version number, update change log, etc.
The bump command is expected to perform the bump and issue a commit and a tag to the local repository with the version number.
For JavaScript projects, the standard-version tool will do exactly that, so it is the recommended mechanism for such projects.
Once a bump is committed, the commit will be pushed either to a dedicated branch
called
bumps/VERSION or to a branch of your choosing such as
master.
To set up bumps, simply call
autoBump on your pipeline. The following example
sets up a bump on the default schedule (12pm UTC daily) which will automatically
push the to "master" (which will trigger a release).
const bump = pipeline.autoBump({
bumpCommand: 'npm i && npm run bump',
branch: 'master'
});
You can customize the environment used for running the bump script.
If a bump fails, the
bump.alarm CloudWatch alarm will be triggered.
NOTE: there is currently no way for the bump command to indicate to the system that a bump is not needed (i.e. no changes have been made to the library).
Pipelines can be configured with notifications that will be sent on any failure in pipeline's stages. Notifications can be sent to either a Slack channel or a Chime room. The following code configures one of each -
// Slack
const teamChannel = new chatbot.SlackChannelConfiguration(this, {
// ...
});
pipeline.notifyOnFailure(PipelineNotification.slack({
channels: [teamChannel]
}));
// Chime
const teamRoomWebhook = 'https://hooks.chime.aws/incomingwebhooks/1c3588c7-623d-4799-af9b-8b1818fca779?token=cUMzOVA4OXl8MXxCaHJlZ0RUVm03TmZVMkpoTzlwa3NVbXJCam8tNWF3UGdzemVqZndsZERV';
pipeline.notifyOnFailure(PipelineNotification.chime({
webhookUrl: [ teamRoomWebhook ]
}));
Builds commonly use Docker images from DockerHub as their base image. In fact, delivlib defaults its build
image to
jsii/superchain. However, DockerHub has throttles in place for the volume of unauthenticated and
authenticated pulls. This can cause CodeBuild jobs that run frequently to fail from DockerHub's throttling.
The
EcrMirror construct can be used to synchronize, on a specific schedule, Docker images between DockerHub and
a local ECR registry in the AWS account.
new EcrMirror(this, 'RegistrySync', {
sources: [
MirrorSource.fromDockerHub('jsii/superchain'),
MirrorSource.fromDockerHub('python:3.6'),
],
dockerhubCredentials: // ...
schedule: events.Schedule.cron( ... ),
})
You can also use the
MirrorSource.fromDirectory() API if you would like to build a new Docker image based on a
Dockerfile. The Dockerfile should be placed at the top level of the specified directory.
In addition to this, an
EcrMirrorAspect is available that can walk the construct tree and replace all occurrences
of Docker images in CodeBuild projects with ECR equivalents if they are found in the provided
EcrMirror construct.
This can be applied to an entire stack as so -
const stack = new MyStack(...);
// ...
Aspects.of(stack).add(new EcrMirrorAspect(ecrMirrorStack.mirror));
See the contribution guide for details on how to submit issues, pull requests, setup a development environment and publish new releases of this library.
This library is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.