NodeJS/Browser bindings for the AWS Common Runtime
This library is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.
To build the package locally
git clone https://github.com/awslabs/aws-crt-nodejs.git
cd aws-crt-nodejs
git submodule update --init
npm install
Normally, you just declare
aws-crt as a dependency in your package.json file.
You can either add it to package.json (if using a tool like webpack), or just import the
dist.browser/ folder into your web project
npm install aws-crt
To reduce the size of package, we put the C source code in the S3 bucket. If the platform you are using doesn't have the prebuilt binary, the install script will pull the source from S3 bucket. In case of no public internet access, you can specify the "CRT_BINARY_HOST" environment variable for the host of the source code. The build script will fetch source code from that host instead. To fetch the source from S3, you can reach to the cloudfront distribution (Only works for version after v1.9.2)
https://d332vdhbectycy.cloudfront.net/aws-crt-<version>-source.tgz, the sha256 checksum
https://d332vdhbectycy.cloudfront.net/aws-crt-<version>-source.sha256
After building the package locally, use
node ./scripts/build.js --debug to enable debug. Then, attach any C debugger to use node to run
jest
Please note that on Mac, once a private key is used with a certificate, that certificate-key pair is imported into the Mac Keychain. All subsequent uses of that certificate will use the stored private key and ignore anything passed in programmatically. Beginning in v1.1.11, when a stored private key from the Keychain is used, the following will be logged at the "info" log level:
static: certificate has an existing certificate-key pair that was previously imported into the Keychain. Using key from Keychain instead of the one provided.