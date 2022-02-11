AWS CRT JS

NodeJS/Browser bindings for the AWS Common Runtime

API Docs

License

This library is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

Building the package

Node 10.16+

npm

CMake 3.1+

Linux: gcc 5+ or clang 3.6+ If your compiler can compile node, it can compile this library

Windows: Visual Studio 2015+

OSX: XCode or brew-installed llvm

To build the package locally

git clone https://github.com/awslabs/aws-crt-nodejs.git cd aws-crt-nodejs git submodule update --init npm install

Using From Your NodeJS Application

Normally, you just declare aws-crt as a dependency in your package.json file.

Using From Your Browser Application

You can either add it to package.json (if using a tool like webpack), or just import the dist.browser/ folder into your web project

Installing from npm

npm install aws-crt

To reduce the size of package, we put the C source code in the S3 bucket. If the platform you are using doesn't have the prebuilt binary, the install script will pull the source from S3 bucket. In case of no public internet access, you can specify the "CRT_BINARY_HOST" environment variable for the host of the source code. The build script will fetch source code from that host instead. To fetch the source from S3, you can reach to the cloudfront distribution (Only works for version after v1.9.2) https://d332vdhbectycy.cloudfront.net/aws-crt-<version>-source.tgz , the sha256 checksum https://d332vdhbectycy.cloudfront.net/aws-crt-<version>-source.sha256

Debug C part of code

After building the package locally, use node ./scripts/build.js --debug to enable debug. Then, attach any C debugger to use node to run jest

Mac-Only TLS Behavior

Please note that on Mac, once a private key is used with a certificate, that certificate-key pair is imported into the Mac Keychain. All subsequent uses of that certificate will use the stored private key and ignore anything passed in programmatically. Beginning in v1.1.11, when a stored private key from the Keychain is used, the following will be logged at the "info" log level: