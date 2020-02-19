AWS CloudWatch Logger ·

Fast & Simple Logging to AWS CloudWatch. It logs in the background without blocking. By default, it will immediately send the log to your configured AWS LogStream. You can also easily configure it so that the logs are buffered for a specific period of time before being sent as a batch to AWS LogStream. This is the recommended way.

For a quick recap on how logging on AWS CloudWatch works, refer to the Annex below.

Install

npm install aws-cloudwatch- log

How To Use It

Basic

IMPORTANT: In the example below, it is expected that both the logGroupName and the logStreamName have already been created in AWS CloudWatch. aws-cloudwatch-log provides an extra api to create a new logStreamName.

const { Logger } = require ( 'aws-cloudwatch-log' ) const config = { logGroupName : 'YourGroupName' , logStreamName : 'YourLogStream' , region : 'ap-southeast-2' , accessKeyId : 'BLABLABLABLABLABLA' , secretAccessKey : 'some-very-long-secret' , uploadFreq : 10000 , local : false } const logger = new Logger(config) logger.log( 'Hello World' ) logger.log( `I'm` , `aws-cloudwatch-log.` , `I can log many things at once, as well as objects as follow:` ) logger.log({ type : 'this-is-important' , details : 'something has happened!' }) logger.log({ category : 'info' , details : `I'm fast and lean. I don't block, and everything happens in the background!` })

Notice that the configuration option uploadFreq is set to 10,000 milliseconds. This option is optional. It it is not specified, it's default value is 0, which means that each log action will immediately send the log to AWS LogStream.

Development Mode

When testing your code locally, you can disable logging to AWS LogStream by setting the local configuration to true.

Creating A LogStream

AWS deprecates the usage of the same LogStream by multiple concurrent machine. The recommended method is that each machine creates its own unique LogStream inside a specific LogGroup. To create a LogStream, you can proceed as follow:

const { createLogStream } = require ( 'aws-cloudwatch-log' ) const config = { logGroupName : 'YourGroupName' , region : 'ap-southeast-2' , accessKeyId : 'BLABLABLABLABLABLA' , secretAccessKey : 'some-very-long-secret' , local : false } createLogStream( 'your-new-unique-logstream' , config) .then( data => console .log( 'Do whatever you want when it works.' )) .catch( err => console .log( 'Do whatever you want when it does not work.' ))

Annex - Short Explanation About Logs In AWS CloudWatch

Logs and events can't simply being added to CloudWatch. Instead, they are added to a LogStream which belongs to a LogGroup. That means that before being able to log an event to CloudWatch, you need to have created both a LogStream and a LogGroup. You can either do this within the AWS Web Console inside CloudWatch, or you can programmatically do this (aws-cloudwatch-log allows to create a new LogStream here).

AWS deprecates the usage of the same LogStream by multiple concurrent machine. The recommended method is that each machine creates its own unique LogStream inside a specific LogGroup.

This Is What We re Up To

We are Neap, an Australian Technology consultancy powering the startup ecosystem in Sydney. We simply love building Tech and also meeting new people, so don't hesitate to connect with us at https://neap.co.

Our other open-sourced projects:

webfunc : Write code for serverless similar to Express once, deploy everywhere.

: Write code for serverless similar to Express once, deploy everywhere. now-flow: Automate your Zeit Now Deployments.

GraphQL

graphql-serverless : GraphQL (incl. a GraphiQL interface) middleware for webfunc.

: GraphQL (incl. a GraphiQL interface) middleware for webfunc. schemaglue : Naturally breaks down your monolithic graphql schema into bits and pieces and then glue them back together.

: Naturally breaks down your monolithic graphql schema into bits and pieces and then glue them back together. graphql-s2s : Add GraphQL Schema support for type inheritance, generic typing, metadata decoration. Transpile the enriched GraphQL string schema into the standard string schema understood by graphql.js and the Apollo server client.

: Add GraphQL Schema support for type inheritance, generic typing, metadata decoration. Transpile the enriched GraphQL string schema into the standard string schema understood by graphql.js and the Apollo server client. graphql-authorize: Authorization middleware for graphql-serverless. Add inline authorization straight into your GraphQl schema to restrict access to certain fields based on your user's rights.

React & React Native

react-native-game-engine : A lightweight game engine for react native.

: A lightweight game engine for react native. react-native-game-engine-handbook: A React Native app showcasing some examples using react-native-game-engine.

aws-cloudwatch-logger: Promise based logger for AWS CloudWatch LogStream.

License

Copyright (c) 2018, Neap Pty Ltd. All rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.

Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.

Neither the name of Neap Pty Ltd nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL NEAP PTY LTD BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.