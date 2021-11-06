NOTE
The AWS SDK for JavaScript has added support for generating signed URLs and Cookies. Please see Class: AWS.CloudFront.Signer
Generating signed URLs for CloudFront links is a little more tricky than for S3. It's because signature generation for S3 URLs is handled a bit differently than CloudFront URLs and this functionality is not currently supported by the aws-sdk library for JavaScript. In case you also need to do this, I've created this simple utility to make things easier.
Create a CloudFront distribution
Configure your origin with the following settings:
Origin Domain Name: {your-s3-bucket}
Restrict Bucket Access: Yes
Grant Read Permissions on Bucket: Yes, Update Bucket Policy
Create CloudFront Key Pair. more info
npm install aws-cloudfront-sign
expireTime now takes it's value as milliseconds, Date, or
moment instead of seconds.
@param {String} url - Cloudfront URL to sign
@param {Object} options - URL signature options
@return {String} signedUrl - Signed CloudFrontUrl
@param {String} domainName - Domain name of your Cloudfront distribution
@param {String} s3key - Path to s3 object
@param {Object} options - URL signature options
@return {Object} url.rtmpServerPath - RTMP formatted server path
@return {Object} url.rtmpStreamName - Signed RTMP formatted stream name
@param {String} url - Cloudfront URL to sign
@param {Object} options - URL signature options
@return {Object} cookies - Signed AWS cookies
expireTime (Optional - Default: 1800 sec == 30 min) - The time when the URL should expire. Accepted values are
new Date().getTime() + 1800000)
moment().add(1, 'day'))
new Date(2016, 0, 1))
ipRange (Optional) - IP address range allowed to make GET requests
for your signed URL. This value must be given in standard IPv4 CIDR format
(for example, 10.52.176.0/24).
keypairId - The access key ID from your Cloudfront keypair
privateKeyString ||
privateKeyPath - The private key from your Cloudfront
keypair. It can be provided as either a string or a path to the .pem file.
Note: When providing the private key as a string, ensure that the newline
character is also included.
var privateKeyString =
'-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n'
'MIIJKAIBAAKCAgEAwGPMqEvxPYQIffDimM9t3A7Z4aBFAUvLiITzmHRc4UPwryJp\n'
'EVi3C0sQQKBHlq2IOwrmqNiAk31/uh4FnrRR1mtQm4x4IID58cFAhKkKI/09+j1h\n'
'tuf/gLRcOgAXH9o3J5zWjs/y8eWTKtdWv6hWRxuuVwugciNckxwZVV0KewO02wJz\n'
'jBfDw9B5ghxKP95t7/B2AgRUMj+r47zErFwo3OKW0egDUpV+eoNSBylXPXXYKvsL\n'
'AlznRi9xNafFGy9tmh70pwlGG5mVHswD/96eUSuLOZ2srcNvd1UVmjtHL7P9/z4B\n'
'KdODlpb5Vx+54+Fa19vpgXEtHgfAgGW9DjlZMtl4wYTqyGAoa+SLuehjAQsxT8M1\n'
'BXqfMJwE7D9XHjxkqCvd93UGgP+Yxe6H+HczJeA05dFLzC87qdM45R5c74k=\n'
'-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----'
Also, here are some examples if prefer to store your private key as a string but within an environment variable.
# Local env example
CF_PRIVATE_KEY="$(cat your-private-key.pem)"
# Heroku env
heroku config:set CF_PRIVATE_KEY="$(cat your-private-key.pem)"
By default the URL will expire after half an hour.
var cf = require('aws-cloudfront-sign')
var options = {keypairId: 'APKAJM2FEVTI7BNPCY4A', privateKeyPath: '/foo/bar'}
var signedUrl = cf.getSignedUrl('http://xxxxxxx.cloudfront.net/path/to/s3/object', options);
console.log('Signed URL: ' + signedUrl);
var cf = require('aws-cloudfront-sign')
var options = {keypairId: 'APKAJM2FEVTI7BNPCY4A', privateKeyPath: '/foo/bar'}
var signedRTMPUrlObj = cf.getSignedRTMPUrl('xxxxxxx.cloudfront.net', '/path/to/s3/object', options);
console.log('RTMP Server Path: ' + signedRTMPUrlObj.rtmpServerPath);
console.log('Signed Stream Name: ' + signedRTMPUrlObj.rtmpStreamName);
var cf = require('aws-cloudfront-sign')
var options = {keypairId: 'APKAJM2FEVTI7BNPCY4A', privateKeyPath: '/foo/bar'}
var signedCookies = cf.getSignedCookies('http://xxxxxxx.cloudfront.net/*', options);
// You can now set cookies in your response header. For example:
for(var cookieId in signedCookies) {
res.cookie(cookieId, signedCookies[cookieId]);
}