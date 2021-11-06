openbase logo
Readme

AWS CloudFront URL Signature Utility

Build Status npm version

NOTE

The AWS SDK for JavaScript has added support for generating signed URLs and Cookies. Please see Class: AWS.CloudFront.Signer

Generating signed URLs for CloudFront links is a little more tricky than for S3. It's because signature generation for S3 URLs is handled a bit differently than CloudFront URLs and this functionality is not currently supported by the aws-sdk library for JavaScript. In case you also need to do this, I've created this simple utility to make things easier.

Usage

Requirements

  • Node.js >=0.10.0
  • Active CloudFront distribution with origin configured

Configuring CloudFront

  1. Create a CloudFront distribution

  2. Configure your origin with the following settings:

    Origin Domain Name: {your-s3-bucket}
    Restrict Bucket Access: Yes
    Grant Read Permissions on Bucket: Yes, Update Bucket Policy

  3. Create CloudFront Key Pair. more info

Installing

npm install aws-cloudfront-sign

Upgrading from 1.x to 2.x

  • expireTime now takes it's value as milliseconds, Date, or moment instead of seconds.

API

getSignedUrl(url, options)

  • @param {String} url - Cloudfront URL to sign
  • @param {Object} options - URL signature options
  • @return {String} signedUrl - Signed CloudFrontUrl

getSignedRTMPUrl(domainName, s3key, options)

  • @param {String} domainName - Domain name of your Cloudfront distribution
  • @param {String} s3key - Path to s3 object
  • @param {Object} options - URL signature options
  • @return {Object} url.rtmpServerPath - RTMP formatted server path
  • @return {Object} url.rtmpStreamName - Signed RTMP formatted stream name

getSignedCookies(url, options)

  • @param {String} url - Cloudfront URL to sign
  • @param {Object} options - URL signature options
  • @return {Object} cookies - Signed AWS cookies

Options

  • expireTime (Optional - Default: 1800 sec == 30 min) - The time when the URL should expire. Accepted values are

    • number - Time in milliseconds (new Date().getTime() + 1800000)
    • moment - Valid momentjs object (moment().add(1, 'day'))
    • Date - Javascript Date object (new Date(2016, 0, 1))

  • ipRange (Optional) - IP address range allowed to make GET requests for your signed URL. This value must be given in standard IPv4 CIDR format (for example, 10.52.176.0/24).

  • keypairId - The access key ID from your Cloudfront keypair

  • privateKeyString || privateKeyPath - The private key from your Cloudfront keypair. It can be provided as either a string or a path to the .pem file. Note: When providing the private key as a string, ensure that the newline character is also included.

    var privateKeyString =
  '-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n'
  'MIIJKAIBAAKCAgEAwGPMqEvxPYQIffDimM9t3A7Z4aBFAUvLiITzmHRc4UPwryJp\n'
  'EVi3C0sQQKBHlq2IOwrmqNiAk31/uh4FnrRR1mtQm4x4IID58cFAhKkKI/09+j1h\n'
  'tuf/gLRcOgAXH9o3J5zWjs/y8eWTKtdWv6hWRxuuVwugciNckxwZVV0KewO02wJz\n'
  'jBfDw9B5ghxKP95t7/B2AgRUMj+r47zErFwo3OKW0egDUpV+eoNSBylXPXXYKvsL\n'
  'AlznRi9xNafFGy9tmh70pwlGG5mVHswD/96eUSuLOZ2srcNvd1UVmjtHL7P9/z4B\n'
  'KdODlpb5Vx+54+Fa19vpgXEtHgfAgGW9DjlZMtl4wYTqyGAoa+SLuehjAQsxT8M1\n'
  'BXqfMJwE7D9XHjxkqCvd93UGgP+Yxe6H+HczJeA05dFLzC87qdM45R5c74k=\n'
  '-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----'

    Also, here are some examples if prefer to store your private key as a string but within an environment variable.

    # Local env example
CF_PRIVATE_KEY="$(cat your-private-key.pem)"

# Heroku env
heroku config:set CF_PRIVATE_KEY="$(cat your-private-key.pem)"

Examples

Creating a signed URL

By default the URL will expire after half an hour.

var cf = require('aws-cloudfront-sign')
var options = {keypairId: 'APKAJM2FEVTI7BNPCY4A', privateKeyPath: '/foo/bar'}
var signedUrl = cf.getSignedUrl('http://xxxxxxx.cloudfront.net/path/to/s3/object', options);
console.log('Signed URL: ' + signedUrl);

Creating a signed RTMP URL

var cf = require('aws-cloudfront-sign')
var options = {keypairId: 'APKAJM2FEVTI7BNPCY4A', privateKeyPath: '/foo/bar'}
var signedRTMPUrlObj = cf.getSignedRTMPUrl('xxxxxxx.cloudfront.net', '/path/to/s3/object', options);
console.log('RTMP Server Path: ' + signedRTMPUrlObj.rtmpServerPath);
console.log('Signed Stream Name: ' + signedRTMPUrlObj.rtmpStreamName);

Creating signed cookies

var cf = require('aws-cloudfront-sign')
var options = {keypairId: 'APKAJM2FEVTI7BNPCY4A', privateKeyPath: '/foo/bar'}
var signedCookies = cf.getSignedCookies('http://xxxxxxx.cloudfront.net/*', options);

// You can now set cookies in your response header. For example:
for(var cookieId in signedCookies) {
 res.cookie(cookieId, signedCookies[cookieId]);
}

