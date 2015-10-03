openbase logo
aws-cli-js

by Quobject
2.2.3 (see all)

A node.js wrapper for the aws command line interface

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

aws-cli-js

A node.js wrapper for the aws-cli command line interface

Installation

Installation

Warning

Code uses exec = child_process.exec; https://github.com/Quobject/docker-cli-js/issues/22

Step 1: Prerequisites

The aws command line interface must be installed and accessible in the path

Step 2: Installation

npm install aws-cli-js

Then:

var awsCli = require('aws-cli-js');
var Options = awsCli.Options;
var Aws = awsCli.Aws;

Usage

With promise

var options = new Options(
  /* accessKey    */ 'your key',
  /* secretKey    */ 'your key2',
  /* sessionToken */ 'your token',
  /* currentWorkingDirectory */ null,
  /* cliPath */ 'aws'
);

var aws = new Aws(options);

aws.command('iam list-users').then(function (data) {
  console.log('data = ', data); 
});

//data = {
//  command: 'aws iam list-users ',
//  raw: '{\\n    \\"Users\\": [\\n        {\\n            \\"UserName\\": \\"developer\\", \\n            \\"PasswordLastUsed\\": \\"2015-10-03T17:58:49Z\\", \\n            \\"CreateDate\\": \\"2015-06-03T07:37:25Z\\", \\n            \\"UserId\\": \\"AIDAJBXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\\", \\n            \\"Path\\": \\"/\\", \\n            \\"Arn\\": \\"arn:aws:iam::03XXXXXXXXX:user/developer\\"\\n        }\\n    ]\\n}\\n',
//  object:
//   {
//     Users:
//      [{
//        UserName: 'developer',
//        PasswordLastUsed: '2015-10-03T17:58:49Z',
//        CreateDate: '2015-06-03T07:37:25Z',
//        UserId: 'AIDAJBXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
//        Path: '/',
//        Arn: 'arn:aws:iam::03XXXXXXXXX:user/developer'
//      }]
//   }
//}

With callback:


aws.command('iam list-users', function (err, data) {
  console.log('data = ', data);
});

//data = {
//  command: 'aws iam list-users ',
//  raw: '["{\\n    \\"Users\\": [\\n        {\\n            \\"UserName\\": \\"developer\\", \\n            \\"PasswordLastUsed\\": \\"2015-10-03T17:58:49Z\\", \\n            \\"CreateDate\\": \\"2015-06-03T07:37:25Z\\", \\n            \\"UserId\\": \\"AIDAJBXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX\\", \\n            \\"Path\\": \\"/\\", \\n            \\"Arn\\": \\"arn:aws:iam::03XXXXXXXXX:user/developer\\"\\n        }\\n    ]\\n}\\n",""]',
//  object:
//   {
//     Users:
//      [{
//        UserName: 'developer',
//        PasswordLastUsed: '2015-10-03T17:58:49Z',
//        CreateDate: '2015-06-03T07:37:25Z',
//        UserId: 'AIDAJBXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX',
//        Path: '/',
//        Arn: 'arn:aws:iam::03XXXXXXXXX:user/developer'
//      }]
//   }
//}

Typescript

import { Aws, Options } from 'aws-cli-js';

const options = new Options(
  /* accessKey    */ 'your key',
  /* secretKey    */ 'your key2',
  /* sessionToken */ 'your token',
  /* currentWorkingDirectory */ null
);


const aws = new Aws(options);

return aws.command('iam list-users').then(function (data) {
  console.log('data = ', data);
});
  • describe-instances
awsCli.command('ec2 describe-instances --instance-ids i-789b3ba7').then(function (data) {
  console.log('data = ', data); 
});


//data =  { command: 'aws ec2 describe-instances --instance-ids i-789b3ba7 ',
//  raw: '{\\n    \\"Reservations\\": [\\n        {\\n            \\"OwnerId\\": \\"031641171132\\", \\n            \\"ReservationId\\": \\"r-a48ad878\\", \\n            \\"Groups\\": [], \\n            \\"Instances\\": [\\n                {\\n
//          \\"Monitoring\\": {\\n                        \\"State\\": \\"disabled\\"\\n                    }, \\n
//     \\"PublicDnsName\\": \\"ec2-52-64-166-221.ap-southeast-2.compute.amazonaws.com\\", \\n                    \\"State\\": {\\n
// ...

License

MIT

