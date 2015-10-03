A node.js wrapper for the aws-cli command line interface

Installation

Warning

Code uses exec = child_process.exec; https://github.com/Quobject/docker-cli-js/issues/22

Step 1: Prerequisites

The aws command line interface must be installed and accessible in the path

Step 2: Installation

npm install aws-cli-js

Then:

var awsCli = require ( 'aws-cli-js' ); var Options = awsCli.Options; var Aws = awsCli.Aws;

Usage

With promise

var options = new Options( 'your key' , 'your key2' , 'your token' , null , 'aws' ); var aws = new Aws(options); aws.command( 'iam list-users' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); });

With callback:

aws.command( 'iam list-users' , function ( err, data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); });

Typescript

import { Aws, Options } from 'aws-cli-js' ; const options = new Options( 'your key' , 'your key2' , 'your token' , null ); const aws = new Aws(options); return aws.command( 'iam list-users' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); });

describe-instances

awsCli.command( 'ec2 describe-instances --instance-ids i-789b3ba7' ).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'data = ' , data); });

License

MIT