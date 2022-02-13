SES Domain Identity Construct for AWS CDK

This package provides Constructs for provisioning & validating SES Domain Identity which can be used in SES.

Inspired from Automatic DNS-validated certificates using Route 53 of @aws-cdk/aws-certificatemanager package.

This package automatically validates SES Domain Identity like @aws-cdk/aws-certificatemanager does.

Example

import * as route53 from "@aws-cdk/aws-route53" ; import { DnsValidatedDomainIdentity } from "aws-cdk-ses-domain-identity" ; const hostedZone = route53.HostedZone.fromLookup( this , 'HostedZone' , { domainName: 'example.com' , privateZone: false , }); const identity = new DnsValidatedDomainIdentity( this , 'DomainIdentity' , { domainName: 'example.com' , dkim: true , region: 'us-east-1' , hostedZone, });

Structures

interface DnsValidatedDomainIdentityProps { readonly domainName: string ; readonly dkim?: boolean ; readonly hostedZone: route53.IHostedZone; readonly region?: string ; readonly customResourceRole?: iam.IRole; }

License

MIT

See full license on mooyoul.mit-license.org