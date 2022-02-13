This package provides Constructs for provisioning & validating SES Domain Identity which can be used in SES.
Inspired from Automatic DNS-validated certificates using Route 53 of
@aws-cdk/aws-certificatemanager package.
This package automatically validates SES Domain Identity like
@aws-cdk/aws-certificatemanager does.
import * as route53 from "@aws-cdk/aws-route53";
import { DnsValidatedDomainIdentity } from "aws-cdk-ses-domain-identity";
// ... (truncated)
const hostedZone = route53.HostedZone.fromLookup(this, 'HostedZone', {
domainName: 'example.com',
privateZone: false,
});
const identity = new DnsValidatedDomainIdentity(this, 'DomainIdentity', {
domainName: 'example.com',
dkim: true,
region: 'us-east-1',
hostedZone,
});
// ... (truncated)
interface DnsValidatedDomainIdentityProps {
/**
* Fully-qualified domain name to request a domain identity for.
*/
readonly domainName: string;
/**
* Whether to configure DKIM on domain identity.
* @default true
*/
readonly dkim?: boolean;
/**
* Route 53 Hosted Zone used to perform DNS validation of the request. The zone
* must be authoritative for the domain name specified in the Domain Identity Request.
*/
readonly hostedZone: route53.IHostedZone;
/**
* AWS region that will validate the domain identity. This is needed especially
* for domain identity used for AWS SES services, which require the region
* to be one of SES supported regions.
*
* @default the region the stack is deployed in.
*/
readonly region?: string;
/**
* Role to use for the custom resource that creates the validated domain identity
*
* @default - A new role will be created
*/
readonly customResourceRole?: iam.IRole;
}
See full license on mooyoul.mit-license.org