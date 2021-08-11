This project provides a thin wrapper script
cdklocal for using the AWS CDK library against local APIs provided by LocalStack.
Note: This project replaces the old (deprecated) repo which was a fork of the AWS CDK repo. Instead of forking the repo and applying changes, we now simply provide a simple wrapper script
cdklocal which applies runtime patching. The advantage of the new approach is that you should be able to use arbitrary CDK versions under the cover.
The
cdklocal command line is published as an npm library:
$ npm install -g aws-cdk-local aws-cdk
...
$ cdklocal --version
1.65.5
Note: Starting with version
1.65.2, the dependency
aws-cdk needs to be installed manually
(to decouple the two libraries, and allow using arbitrary versions of
aws-cdk under the covers).
(Note: Depending on your local setup, you may or may not have to use the global
npm installation flag
-g above.)
The following environment variables can be configured:
EDGE_PORT: Port under which LocalStack edge service is accessible (default:
4566)
LOCALSTACK_HOSTNAME: Target host under which LocalStack edge service is accessible (default:
localhost)
LAMBDA_MOUNT_CODE: Whether to use local Lambda code mounting (via setting
__local__ S3 bucket name)
The CDK command line ships with a sample app generator to run a quick test for getting started:
$ mkdir /tmp/test; cd /tmp/test
$ cdklocal init sample-app --language=javascript
...
Make sure that LocalStack is installed and started up with the required services:
$ SERVICES=serverless,sqs,sns localstack start
Then deploy the sample app against the local APIs via the
cdklocal command line:
$ cdklocal deploy
...
Do you wish to deploy these changes (y/n)? y
...
Stack ARN:
arn:aws:cloudformation:us-east-1:000000000000:stack/TestStack/e3debc0a-311e-4968-8230-ed78f89cb614
Once the deployment is done, you can inspect the created resources via the
awslocal command line:
$ awslocal sns list-topics
{
"Topics": [
{
"TopicArn": "arn:aws:sns:us-east-1:000000000000:TestStack-TestTopic339EC197-79F43WWCCS4Z"
}
]
}
LAMBDA_MOUNT_CODE config to enable local Lambda code mounting
The AWS CDK is distributed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.