AWS AppSync is a fully managed service that makes it easy to develop GraphQL APIs by handling the heavy lifting of securely connecting to data sources like AWS DynamoDB, Lambda, and more.
You can use any HTTP or GraphQL client to connect to a GraphQL API on AppSync.
For front-end web and mobile development, we recommend using the Amplify clients which are optimized to connect to the AppSync backend.
If you would like to use the Apollo JavaScript client version 3 to connect to your AppSync GraphQL API, this repository (on the current stable branch) provides Apollo links to use the different AppSync authorization modes, and to setup subscriptions over web sockets. Please log questions for this client SDK in this repo and questions for the AppSync service in the official AWS AppSync forum .
|package
|version
|aws-appsync-auth-link
|aws-appsync-subscription-link
Example usage of Apollo V3 links
The
aws-appsync and
aws-appsync-react packages work with the Apollo client version 2 and provide offline capabilities.
Note: if you do not have any offline requirements in your app, we recommend using the Amplify libraries.
|package
|version
|aws-appsync
|aws-appsync-react
npm install --save aws-appsync
yarn add aws-appsync
When using this library with React Native, you need to ensure you are using the correct version of the library based on your version of React Native. Take a look at the table below to determine what version to use.
aws-appsync version
|Required React Native Version
2.x.x
>= 0.60
1.x.x
<= 0.59
If you are using React Native
0.60 and above, you also need to install
@react-native-community/netinfo and
@react-native-community/async-storage:
npm install --save @react-native-community/netinfo@5.9.4 @react-native-community/async-storage
or
yarn add @react-native-community/netinfo@5.9.4 @react-native-community/async-storage
If you are using React Native
0.60+ for iOS, run the following command as an additional step:
npx pod-install
Please visit the documentation with the Amplify Framework for detailed instructions.
For more documentation on
graphql operations performed by React Apollo see their documentation.
For versions of the Apollo client newer than 2.4.6 you can use custom links for Authorization and Subscriptions. Offline support is not available for these newer versions. The packages available are
aws-appsync-auth-link and
aws-appsync-subscription-link. Below is a sample code snippet that shows how to use it.
import { createAuthLink } from "aws-appsync-auth-link";
import { createSubscriptionHandshakeLink } from "aws-appsync-subscription-link";
import { ApolloLink } from "apollo-link";
import { createHttpLink } from "apollo-link-http";
import ApolloClient from "apollo-client";
import { InMemoryCache } from "apollo-cache-inmemory";
import appSyncConfig from "./aws-exports";
const url = appSyncConfig.aws_appsync_graphqlEndpoint;
const region = appSyncConfig.aws_appsync_region;
const auth = {
type: appSyncConfig.aws_appsync_authenticationType,
apiKey: appSyncConfig.aws_appsync_apiKey,
// jwtToken: async () => token, // Required when you use Cognito UserPools OR OpenID Connect. token object is obtained previously
// credentials: async () => credentials, // Required when you use IAM-based auth.
};
const httpLink = createHttpLink({ uri: url });
const link = ApolloLink.from([
createAuthLink({ url, region, auth }),
createSubscriptionHandshakeLink({ url, region, auth }, httpLink),
]);
const client = new ApolloClient({
link,
cache: new InMemoryCache(),
});
import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react";
import { gql, useSubscription } from "@apollo/client";
import { useMutation, useQuery } from "@apollo/client";
import { v4 as uuidv4 } from "uuid";
const initialState = { name: "", description: "" };
const App = () => {
const LIST_TODOS = gql`
query listTodos {
listTodos {
items {
id
name
description
}
}
}
`;
const {
loading: listLoading,
data: listData,
error: listError,
} = useQuery(LIST_TODOS);
const CREATE_TODO = gql`
mutation createTodo($input: CreateTodoInput!) {
createTodo(input: $input) {
id
name
description
}
}
`;
// https://www.apollographql.com/docs/react/data/mutations/
const [addTodoMutateFunction, { error: createError }] =
useMutation(CREATE_TODO);
async function addTodo() {
try {
addTodoMutateFunction({ variables: { input: { todo } } });
} catch (err) {
console.log("error creating todo:", err);
}
}
const DELETE_TODO = gql`
mutation deleteTodo($input: DeleteTodoInput!) {
deleteTodo(input: $input) {
id
name
description
}
}
`;
const [deleteTodoMutateFunction] = useMutation(DELETE_TODO, {
refetchQueries: [LIST_TODOS, "listTodos"],
});
async function removeTodo(id) {
try {
deleteTodoMutateFunction({ variables: { input: { id } } });
} catch (err) {
console.log("error deleting todo:", err);
}
}
const CREATE_TODO_SUBSCRIPTION = gql`
subscription OnCreateTodo {
onCreateTodo {
id
name
description
}
}
`;
const { data: createSubData, error: createSubError } = useSubscription(
CREATE_TODO_SUBSCRIPTION
);
return (
// Render TODOs
);
};
export default App;
import AWSAppSyncClient from "aws-appsync";
import AppSyncConfig from "./aws-exports";
import { ApolloProvider } from "react-apollo";
import { Rehydrated } from "aws-appsync-react"; // this needs to also be installed when working with React
import App from "./App";
const client = new AWSAppSyncClient({
url: AppSyncConfig.aws_appsync_graphqlEndpoint,
region: AppSyncConfig.aws_appsync_region,
auth: {
type: AppSyncConfig.aws_appsync_authenticationType,
apiKey: AppSyncConfig.aws_appsync_apiKey,
// jwtToken: async () => token, // Required when you use Cognito UserPools OR OpenID Connect. Token object is obtained previously
// credentials: async () => credentials, // Required when you use IAM-based auth.
},
});
const WithProvider = () => (
<ApolloProvider client={client}>
<Rehydrated>
<App />
</Rehydrated>
</ApolloProvider>
);
export default WithProvider;
import gql from "graphql-tag";
import { graphql } from "react-apollo";
const listPosts = gql`
query listPosts {
listPosts {
items {
id
name
}
}
}
`;
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
{this.props.posts.map((post, index) => (
<h2 key={post.id ? post.id : index}>{post.name}</h2>
))}
</div>
);
}
}
export default graphql(listPosts, {
options: {
fetchPolicy: "cache-and-network",
},
props: (props) => ({
posts: props.data.listPosts ? props.data.listPosts.items : [],
}),
})(App);
import gql from "graphql-tag";
import { graphql, compose } from "react-apollo";
import { graphqlMutation } from "aws-appsync-react";
const CreatePost = gql`
mutation createPost($name: String!) {
createPost(input: { name: $name }) {
name
}
}
`;
class App extends Component {
state = { name: "" };
onChange = (e) => {
this.setState({ name: e.target.value });
};
addTodo = () => this.props.createPost({ name: this.state.name });
render() {
return (
<div>
<input onChange={this.onChange} placeholder="Todo name" />
<button onClick={this.addTodo}>Add Todo</button>
{this.props.posts.map((post, index) => (
<h2 key={post.id ? post.id : index}>{post.name}</h2>
))}
</div>
);
}
}
export default compose(
graphql(listPosts, {
options: {
fetchPolicy: "cache-and-network",
},
props: (props) => ({
posts: props.data.listPosts ? props.data.listPosts.items : [],
}),
}),
graphqlMutation(CreatePost, listPosts, "Post")
)(App);
import gql from "graphql-tag";
import uuidV4 from "uuid/v4";
import { graphql, compose } from "react-apollo";
const CreatePost = gql`
mutation createPost($name: String!) {
createPost(input: { name: $name }) {
name
}
}
`;
class App extends Component {
state = { name: "" };
onChange = (e) => {
this.setState({ name: e.target.value });
};
addTodo = () => this.props.onAdd({ id: uuidV4(), name: this.state.name });
render() {
return (
<div>
<input onChange={this.onChange} placeholder="Todo name" />
<button onClick={this.addTodo}>Add Todo</button>
{this.props.posts.map((post, index) => (
<h2 key={post.id ? post.id : index}>{post.name}</h2>
))}
</div>
);
}
}
export default compose(
graphql(listPosts, {
options: {
fetchPolicy: "cache-and-network",
},
props: (props) => ({
posts: props.data.listPosts ? props.data.listPosts.items : [],
}),
}),
graphql(CreatePost, {
options: {
update: (dataProxy, { data: { createPost } }) => {
const query = listPosts;
const data = dataProxy.readQuery({ query });
data.listPosts.items.push(createPost);
dataProxy.writeQuery({ query, data });
},
},
props: (props) => ({
onAdd: (post) => {
props.mutate({
variables: post,
optimisticResponse: () => ({
createPost: { ...post, __typename: "Post" },
}),
});
},
}),
})
)(App);
import gql from "graphql-tag";
import { graphql } from "react-apollo";
import { buildSubscription } from "aws-appsync";
const listPosts = gql`
query listPosts {
listPosts {
items {
id
name
}
}
}
`;
const PostSubscription = gql`
subscription postSubscription {
onCreatePost {
id
name
}
}
`;
class App extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
this.props.data.subscribeToMore(
buildSubscription(PostSubscription, listPosts)
);
}
render() {
return (
<div>
{this.props.posts.map((post, index) => (
<h2 key={post.id ? post.id : index}>{post.name}</h2>
))}
</div>
);
}
}
export default graphql(listPosts, {
options: {
fetchPolicy: "cache-and-network",
},
props: (props) => ({
posts: props.data.listPosts ? props.data.listPosts.items : [],
data: props.data,
}),
})(App);
import gql from "graphql-tag";
import { graphql } from "react-apollo";
const listPosts = gql`
query listPosts {
listPosts {
items {
id
name
}
}
}
`;
const PostSubscription = gql`
subscription postSubscription {
onCreatePost {
id
name
}
}
`;
class App extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
this.props.subscribeToNewPosts();
}
render() {
return (
<div>
{this.props.posts.map((post, index) => (
<h2 key={post.id ? post.id : index}>{post.name}</h2>
))}
</div>
);
}
}
export default graphql(listPosts, {
options: {
fetchPolicy: "cache-and-network",
},
props: (props) => ({
posts: props.data.listPosts ? props.data.listPosts.items : [],
subscribeToNewPosts: (params) => {
props.data.subscribeToMore({
document: PostSubscription,
updateQuery: (
prev,
{
subscriptionData: {
data: { onCreatePost },
},
}
) => ({
...prev,
listPosts: {
__typename: "PostConnection",
items: [
onCreatePost,
...prev.listPosts.items.filter(
(post) => post.id !== onCreatePost.id
),
],
},
}),
});
},
}),
})(App);
When using the AWS AppSync SDK offline capabilities (e.g.
disableOffline: false), you can provide configurations for the following:
If a mutation is done while the app was offline, it gets persisted to the platform storage engine. When coming back online, it is sent to the GraphQL endpoint. When a response is returned by the API, the SDK will notify you of the success or error using the callback provided in the
offlineConfig param as follows:
const client = new AWSAppSyncClient({
url: appSyncConfig.graphqlEndpoint,
region: appSyncConfig.region,
auth: {
type: appSyncConfig.authenticationType,
apiKey: appSyncConfig.apiKey,
},
offlineConfig: {
callback: (err, succ) => {
if (err) {
const { mutation, variables } = err;
console.warn(`ERROR for ${mutation}`, err);
} else {
const { mutation, variables } = succ;
console.info(`SUCCESS for ${mutation}`, succ);
}
},
},
});
You can use any custom storage engine from the redux-persist supported engines list.
Configuration is done as follows: (localForage shown in the example)
import * as localForage from "localforage";
const client = new AWSAppSyncClient({
url: appSyncConfig.graphqlEndpoint,
region: appSyncConfig.region,
auth: {
type: appSyncConfig.authenticationType,
apiKey: appSyncConfig.apiKey,
},
offlineConfig: {
storage: localForage,
},
});
For detailed documentation about the offline helpers, look at the API Definition.
For more documentation on Vue Apollo click here.
import Vue from "vue";
import App from "./App";
import router from "./router";
import AWSAppSyncClient from "aws-appsync";
import VueApollo from "vue-apollo";
import AppSyncConfig from "./aws-exports";
const config = {
url: AppSyncConfig.graphqlEndpoint,
region: AppSyncConfig.region,
auth: {
type: AppSyncConfig.authType,
apiKey: AppSyncConfig.apiKey,
},
};
const options = {
defaultOptions: {
watchQuery: {
fetchPolicy: "cache-and-network",
},
},
};
const client = new AWSAppSyncClient(config, options);
const appsyncProvider = new VueApollo({
defaultClient: client,
});
Vue.use(VueApollo);
new Vue({
el: "#app",
router,
components: { App },
provide: appsyncProvider.provide(),
template: "<App/>",
});
<template>
<div id="app" v-if="hydrated">
<router-view/>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'App',
data: () => ({ hydrated: false }),
async mounted() {
await this.$apollo.provider.defaultClient.hydrated()
this.hydrated = true
},
}
</script>
import gql from "graphql-tag";
import uuidV4 from "uuid/v4";
const CreateTask = gql`
mutation createTask($id: ID!, $name: String!, $completed: Boolean!) {
createTask(input: { id: $id, name: $name, completed: $completed }) {
id
name
completed
}
}
`;
const DeleteTask = gql`
mutation deleteTask($id: ID!) {
deleteTask(input: { id: $id }) {
id
}
}
`;
const ListTasks = gql`
query listTasks {
listTasks {
items {
id
name
completed
}
}
}
`;
const UpdateTask = gql`
mutation updateTask($id: ID!, $name: String!, $completed: Boolean!) {
updateTask(input: { id: $id, name: $name, completed: $completed }) {
id
name
completed
}
}
`;
// In your component (Examples of queries & mutations)
export default {
name: "Tasks",
methods: {
toggleComplete(task) {
const updatedTask = {
...task,
completed: !task.completed,
};
this.$apollo
.mutate({
mutation: UpdateTask,
variables: updatedTask,
update: (store, { data: { updateTask } }) => {
const data = store.readQuery({ query: ListTasks });
const index = data.listTasks.items.findIndex(
(item) => item.id === updateTask.id
);
data.listTasks.items[index] = updateTask;
store.writeQuery({ query: ListTasks, data });
},
optimisticResponse: {
__typename: "Mutation",
updateTask: {
__typename: "Task",
...updatedTask,
},
},
})
.then((data) => console.log(data))
.catch((error) => console.error(error));
},
deleteTask(task) {
this.$apollo
.mutate({
mutation: DeleteTask,
variables: {
id: task.id,
},
update: (store, { data: { deleteTask } }) => {
const data = store.readQuery({ query: ListTasks });
data.listTasks.items = data.listTasks.items.filter(
(task) => task.id !== deleteTask.id
);
store.writeQuery({ query: ListTasks, data });
},
optimisticResponse: {
__typename: "Mutation",
deleteTask: {
__typename: "Task",
...task,
},
},
})
.then((data) => console.log(data))
.catch((error) => console.error(error));
},
createTask() {
const taskname = this.taskname;
if (taskname === "") {
alert("please create a task");
return;
}
this.taskname = "";
const id = uuidV4();
const task = {
name: taskname,
id,
completed: false,
};
this.$apollo
.mutate({
mutation: CreateTask,
variables: task,
update: (store, { data: { createTask } }) => {
const data = store.readQuery({ query: ListTasks });
data.listTasks.items.push(createTask);
store.writeQuery({ query: ListTasks, data });
},
optimisticResponse: {
__typename: "Mutation",
createTask: {
__typename: "Task",
...task,
},
},
})
.then((data) => console.log(data))
.catch((error) => console.error("error!!!: ", error));
},
},
data() {
return {
taskname: "",
tasks: [],
};
},
apollo: {
tasks: {
query: () => ListTasks,
update: (data) => data.listTasks.items,
},
},
};
To create a new AppSync project, go to https://aws.amazon.com/appsync/.
This library is licensed under the Apache License 2.0.