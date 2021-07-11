Overview

A module for AWS API gateway client based on auto-generated JavaScript SDK. This module can be used not only for Node.js but for front-end. In addition, it generalizes original SDK's endpoint specific methods.

Reference: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/apigateway/latest/developerguide/how-to-generate-sdk.html

Prerequisites

For the JavaScript SDK to work your APIs need to support CORS. The Amazon API Gateway developer guide explains how to setup CORS for an endpoint.

Install

npm install aws-api-gateway-client

Use the SDK in your project

Require module

var apigClientFactory = require ( 'aws-api-gateway-client' ). default ;

Set invokeUrl to config and create a client. For authorization, additional information is required as explained below.

config = {invokeUrl: 'https://xxxxx.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com' } var apigClient = apigClientFactory.newClient(config);

Calls to an API take the form outlined below. Each API call returns a promise, that invokes either a success and failure callback

var pathParams = { userId: '1234' , }; var pathTemplate = '/users/{userID}/profile' var method = 'GET' ; var additionalParams = { headers: { param0: '' , param1: '' }, queryParams: { param0: '' , param1: '' } }; var body = { }; apigClient.invokeApi(pathParams, pathTemplate, method, additionalParams, body) .then( function (result) { }). catch ( function (result) { });

Using AWS IAM for authorization

To initialize the SDK with AWS Credentials use the code below. Note, if you use credentials all requests to the API will be signed. This means you will have to set the appropriate CORS accept-* headers for each request.

var apigClient = apigClientFactory.newClient({ invokeUrl: 'https://xxxxx.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com' , region: 'eu-west-1' , accessKey: 'ACCESS_KEY' , secretKey: 'SECRET_KEY' , sessionToken: 'SESSION_TOKEN' , you must include the session token. systemClockOffset: 0 , retries: 4 , retryCondition: (err) => { return err.response && err.response.status === 500 ; }, retryDelay: 100 || 'exponential' || (retryCount, error) => { return retryCount * 100 }, shouldResetTimeout: false });

Using API Keys

To use an API Key with the client SDK you can pass the key as a parameter to the Factory object. Note, if you use an apiKey it will be attached as the header 'x-api-key' to all requests to the API will be signed. This means you will have to set the appropriate CORS accept-* headers for each request.