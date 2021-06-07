A simple CLI to test API Gateway endpoints with IAM authorization. Uses the AWS SDK, AWS Cognito JS SDK, and the generic API Gateway Client. Using the login information given, this tool logs a user into the Cognito User Pool, gets the temporary IAM credentials, and makes the API request. It can be difficult to do these steps by hand without scripting them.
To install globally run the following:
$ npm install -g aws-api-gateway-cli-test
You can also use it locally using:
$ npx aws-api-gateway-cli-test
If you have it globally installed:
$ apig-test \
--username='johndoe' \
--password='password' \
--user-pool-id='us-east-1_Xxxxxxxx' \
--app-client-id='29xxyyxxyxxxyyxxxyy' \
--cognito-region='us-east-1' \
--identity-pool-id='us-east-1:99xxyyx-9999-9999-xx0x-99xxxxxxxx' \
--invoke-url='https://99xxxxxxx.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com' \
--api-gateway-region='us-east-1' \
--api-key='x3xaacea33DCDA3aqafae28aCdaeEWXX1ada3acx' \
--path-template='/users' \
--method='GET' \
--params='{}' \
--additional-params='{}' \
--access-token-header='cognito-access-token' \
--body='{}'
If you have it locally installed:
$ npx aws-api-gateway-cli-test --options
This command takes the following options:
username
The username of the Cognito User Pool user.
password
The password of the Cognito User Pool user.
user-pool-id
The Cognito User Pool Id.
app-client-id
The Cognito User Pool App Client Id.
cognito-region
The Cognito User Pool region. Defaults to
us-east-1.
identity-pool-id
The Cognito Identity Pool Id.
invoke-url
The API Gateway root endpoint.
api-gateway-region
The API Gateway region. Defaults to
us-east-1.
api-key
The API key if required by the method. Defaults to none.
path-template
The path template of the API.
method
The API method. Defaults to
GET.
params
The API path params as a JSON string. Defaults to
'{}'.
additional-params
Any additional params (including the headers and querystring) as a JSON string. Defaults to
'{}'.
access-token-header
Header field on which to pass the access token.
body
The request body as a JSON string. Defaults to
'{}'. Alternatively, reference a file with a JSON string using
--body='@mocks/create.json' where
mocks/create.json is the file with the request body.
For additional documentation on the format for
params and
additional-params; refer to the generic API Gateway Client docs.
To pass in path parameters with your request.
$ npx aws-api-gateway-cli-test \
--username='email@example.com' \
--password='password' \
--user-pool-id='abc' \
--app-client-id='def' \
--cognito-region='us-east-1' \
--identity-pool-id='ghi' \
--invoke-url='https://123.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/prod' \
--api-gateway-region='us-east-1' \
--path-template='/notes/{id}' \
--params='{"id":"456"}' \
--method='GET'
To pass in query parameters and headers with your request.
$ npx aws-api-gateway-cli-test \
--username='email@example.com' \
--password='password' \
--user-pool-id='abc' \
--app-client-id='def' \
--cognito-region='us-east-1' \
--identity-pool-id='ghi' \
--invoke-url='https://123.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/prod' \
--api-gateway-region='us-east-1' \
--path-template='/notes' \
--additional-params='{"queryParams":{"param0":"abc"},"headers":{"param1":"123"}}' \
--method='GET'
Clone the repo and initialize the project.
$ git clone https://github.com/AnomalyInnovations/aws-api-gateway-cli-test
$ cd aws-api-gateway-cli-test
$ npm install
Test the command using
node index.js.
To install the
apig-test command, run the following:
$ npm link