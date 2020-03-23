This is a plugin for the Serverless Framework that generates appropriate configuration files for using AWS Amplify with the Serverless Framework.
Install the plugin via Yarn (recommended)
yarn add aws-amplify-serverless-plugin
or via NPM
npm install --save aws-amplify-serverless-plugin
Edit your
serverless.yml file to include something like the following:
plugins:
- aws-amplify-serverless-plugin
custom:
amplify:
- filename: examples/awsconfiguration.json
type: native
appClient: AndroidUserPoolClient
s3bucket: UserFiles
- filename: examples/schema.json
type: schema.json
- filename: examples/aws-exports.js
type: javascript
appClient: WebUserPoolClient
s3bucket: disabled
Each entry in the
amplify section must consist of two parts, with two optional parts:
filename is where you want the file to be stored. The directory must already exist.
type is one of the following:
native (an
awsconfiguration.json type file),
javascript (an
aws-exports.js type file),
typescript (identical to JavaScript, but with TypeScript interfaces),
schema.json (the AWS AppSync schema in JSON format),
graphql (a sample GraphQL operations file for codegen),
appsync (generated code for AppSync - the format is based on the extension)
appClient is the name of the Amazon Cognito user pool app client configured within the
resources section of the
serverless.yml file. It is optional.
s3bucket is the name of the S3 Bucket used for the S3 transfer utility. It is optional. If
disabled, no S3 bucket information is written to the configuration file. If not included, the first non-deployed S3 bucket will be used.
For the
appsync type, the extension of the file is checked. Supported formats include
flow,
ts (for TypeScript),
scala, and
swift.
See the
example directory for a complete sample of an AWS AppSync client deployment with Amazon Cognito user pools.
Let's say you had four directories in your GitHub repository - one for the backend, one for your Android app in
android, one for your iOS app in
ios and one for your web resources in
web, you could add the following to the
backend/serverless.yml file:
plugins:
- aws-amplify-serverless-plugin
custom:
amplify:
- filename: ../android/app/src/main/res/raw/awsconfiguration.json
type: native
appClient: AndroidUserPoolClient
- filename: ../ios/MyApp/awsconfiguration.json
type: native
appClient: iOSUserPoolClient
- filename: ../web/src/aws-exports.js
type: javascript
appClient: WebUserPoolClient
To deploy your backend and build all the clients, you might do the following:
$ (cd backend && sls deploy -v)
$ (cd android && ./gradlew build)
$ (cd ios && ./build)
$ (cd web && npm run deploy)
Once the deployment of the backend is done, the AWS configuration files needed for each of the builds will be updated.
Note: If you are generating a configuration file for an iOS build, ensure you do not "copy" the
awsconfiguration.json file. If you do, it will not be updated when the deployment happens.
When you are configuring AWS AppSync for Android apps, you need three files. In general, these will be as follows:
plugins:
- aws-amplify-serverless-plugin
custom:
amplify:
- filename: ../android/app/src/main/res/raw/awsconfiguration.json
type: native
appClient: AndroidUserPoolClient
- filename: ../android/app/src/main/graphql/schema.json
type: schema.json
- filename: ../android/app/src/main/graphql/operations.graphql
type: graphql
You can then follow the instructions within the AWS AppSync Developers Guide to implement the AWS AppSync client. The files generated will match those that are produced by the AWS Amplify CLI.
When you are configuring AWS AppSync for iOS apps, you need two files. In general, these will be as follows:
plugins:
- aws-amplify-serverless-plugin
custom:
amplify:
- filename: ../ios/awsconfiguration.json
type: native
appClient: iOSUserPoolClient
- filename: ../ios/GraphQLAPI.swift
type: appsync
Add both files to your XCode project. When prompted, uncheck the Copy Items box. The plugin will maintain these files for you. If you check the Copy Items box, then your project may not receive the updates if copied. If you uncheck the box, these files will be updated whenever you deploy your resources.
You can then follow the instructions within the AWS AppSync Developers Guide to implement the AWS AppSync client. The files generated will match those that are produced by the AWS Amplify CLI.
