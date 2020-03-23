AWS Amplify Plugin for Serverless Framework

This is a plugin for the Serverless Framework that generates appropriate configuration files for using AWS Amplify with the Serverless Framework.

Installation

Install the plugin via Yarn (recommended)

yarn add aws-amplify-serverless-plugin

or via NPM

npm install --save aws-amplify-serverless-plugin

Configuration

Edit your serverless.yml file to include something like the following:

plugins : - aws-amplify-serverless-plugin custom : amplify : - filename : examples/awsconfiguration.json type : native appClient : AndroidUserPoolClient s3bucket : UserFiles - filename : examples/schema.json type : schema.json - filename : examples/aws-exports.js type : javascript appClient : WebUserPoolClient s3bucket : disabled

Each entry in the amplify section must consist of two parts, with two optional parts:

filename is where you want the file to be stored. The directory must already exist.

is where you want the file to be stored. The directory must already exist. type is one of the following: native (an awsconfiguration.json type file), javascript (an aws-exports.js type file), typescript (identical to JavaScript, but with TypeScript interfaces), schema.json (the AWS AppSync schema in JSON format), graphql (a sample GraphQL operations file for codegen), appsync (generated code for AppSync - the format is based on the extension)

is one of the following: appClient is the name of the Amazon Cognito user pool app client configured within the resources section of the serverless.yml file. It is optional.

is the name of the Amazon Cognito user pool app client configured within the section of the file. It is optional. s3bucket is the name of the S3 Bucket used for the S3 transfer utility. It is optional. If disabled , no S3 bucket information is written to the configuration file. If not included, the first non-deployed S3 bucket will be used.

For the appsync type, the extension of the file is checked. Supported formats include flow , ts (for TypeScript), scala , and swift .

See the example directory for a complete sample of an AWS AppSync client deployment with Amazon Cognito user pools.

Another Example

Let's say you had four directories in your GitHub repository - one for the backend, one for your Android app in android , one for your iOS app in ios and one for your web resources in web , you could add the following to the backend/serverless.yml file:

plugins : - aws-amplify-serverless-plugin custom : amplify : - filename : ../android/app/src/main/res/raw/awsconfiguration.json type : native appClient : AndroidUserPoolClient - filename : ../ios/MyApp/awsconfiguration.json type : native appClient : iOSUserPoolClient - filename : ../web/src/aws-exports.js type : javascript appClient : WebUserPoolClient

To deploy your backend and build all the clients, you might do the following:

( cd backend && sls deploy -v) ( cd android && ./gradlew build) ( cd ios && ./build) ( cd web && npm run deploy)

Once the deployment of the backend is done, the AWS configuration files needed for each of the builds will be updated.

Note: If you are generating a configuration file for an iOS build, ensure you do not "copy" the awsconfiguration.json file. If you do, it will not be updated when the deployment happens.

Support for GraphQL Code Generation (Android)

When you are configuring AWS AppSync for Android apps, you need three files. In general, these will be as follows:

plugins : - aws-amplify-serverless-plugin custom : amplify : - filename : ../android/app/src/main/res/raw/awsconfiguration.json type : native appClient : AndroidUserPoolClient - filename : ../android/app/src/main/graphql/schema.json type : schema.json - filename : ../android/app/src/main/graphql/operations.graphql type : graphql

You can then follow the instructions within the AWS AppSync Developers Guide to implement the AWS AppSync client. The files generated will match those that are produced by the AWS Amplify CLI.

Support for GraphQL Code Generation (iOS)

When you are configuring AWS AppSync for iOS apps, you need two files. In general, these will be as follows:

plugins : - aws-amplify-serverless-plugin custom : amplify : - filename : ../ios/awsconfiguration.json type : native appClient : iOSUserPoolClient - filename : ../ios/GraphQLAPI.swift type : appsync

Add both files to your XCode project. When prompted, uncheck the Copy Items box. The plugin will maintain these files for you. If you check the Copy Items box, then your project may not receive the updates if copied. If you uncheck the box, these files will be updated whenever you deploy your resources.

You can then follow the instructions within the AWS AppSync Developers Guide to implement the AWS AppSync client. The files generated will match those that are produced by the AWS Amplify CLI.

Supported Resources

The following resources are supported:

AWS AppSync (either via resources or the serverless-appsync-plugin).

or the serverless-appsync-plugin). Amazon Cognito federated identities. Amazon Cognito User Pools Google Signin Facebook Signin Login with Amazon

Amazon Cognito user pools.

Amazon S3 buckets for user file storage.

Amazon API Gateway (multiple API gateways can be defined).

Questions, Issues, Feature Requests

Check out the issues tab at the top of the page!