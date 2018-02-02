awis

Node.js client for the Alexa Web Information Service and Alexa Top Sites.

Installation

$ npm install --save awis

Usage

Authentication:

From 01/02/2018 onward AWIS will start requiring an AWIS-policy-granted IAM user instead of the root account user. Refer to the following guides to create the right policies for your IAM user:

Basic usage:

var awis = require ( 'awis' ); var client = awis({ key : process.env.AWSACCESSKEYID, secret : process.env.AWSSECRETACCESSKEY }); client({ 'Action' : 'UrlInfo' , 'Url' : 'foo.com' , 'ResponseGroup' : 'Related,TrafficData,ContentData' }, function ( err, data ) { });

Specify region (default is us-west-1 ):

var client = awis({ key : process.env.AWSACCESSKEYID, secret : process.env.AWSSECRETACCESSKEY, region : 'eu-west-1' });

Batch request:

client({ Action : 'UrlInfo' , 'UrlInfo.Shared.ResponseGroup' : 'Rank' , 'UrlInfo.1.Url' : 'lupomontero.com' , 'UrlInfo.2.Url' : 'yahoo.com' , 'UrlInfo.3.Url' : 'weibo.com' , 'UrlInfo.4.Url' : 'github.com' , 'UrlInfo.5.Url' : 'monono.org' }, function ( err, data ) { data.forEach( function ( item ) { console .log(item.trafficData.dataUrl); }); });

Note that you can also query the TopSites API. For example:

client({ Action : 'TopSites' , CountryCode : 'PE' , Start : 1 , Count : 100 , ResponseGroup : 'Country' }, function ( err, res ) { });

For full details on query options for the TopSites API please check the official documentation.

API

client( request, callback )

Issue request with client.

request

The request object must always have an Action property. The AWIS API supports the following actions:

UrlInfo - get information about pages and sites on the web - their traffic, content, and related sites.

TrafficHistory - get a history of traffic rank.

CategoryBrowse , CategoryListings - get lists of sites within a specific category ordered by traffic rank, or create a browseable directory of websites.

SitesLinkingIn - get a list of sites linking in to a specified site.

For more details please check the Alexa Web Information Service documentation.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Lupo Montero <lupo@wrangr.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.