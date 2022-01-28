Awilix

Extremely powerful Dependency Injection (DI) container for JavaScript/Node, written in TypeScript. Make IoC great again!

Installation

Install with npm

npm install awilix

Or yarn

yarn add awilix

You can also use the UMD build from unpkg

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/awilix/lib/awilix.umd.js" /> < script > const container = Awilix.createContainer() </ script >

Usage

Awilix has a pretty simple API (but with many possible ways to invoke it). At minimum, you need to do 3 things:

Create a container

Register some modules in it

Resolve and use!

index.js

const awilix = require ( 'awilix' ) const container = awilix.createContainer({ injectionMode : awilix.InjectionMode.PROXY }) class UserController { constructor (opts) { this .userService = opts.userService } getUser(ctx) { return this .userService.getUser(ctx.params.id) } } container.register({ userController : awilix.asClass(UserController) }) const makeUserService = ( { db } ) => { return { getUser : id => { return db.query( `select * from users where id= ${id} ` ) } } } container.register({ userService : awilix.asFunction(makeUserService) }) function Database ( connectionString, timeout ) { this .conn = connectToYourDatabaseSomehow(connectionString, timeout) } Database.prototype.query = function ( sql ) { return this .conn.rawSql(sql) } container.register({ db : awilix.asClass(Database).classic() }) container.register({ connectionString : awilix.asValue(process.env.CONN_STR), timeout : awilix.asValue( 1000 ) }) router.get( '/api/users/:id' , container.resolve( 'userController' ).getUser) router.get( '/api/users/:id' , container.cradle.userController.getUser)

That example is rather lengthy, but if you extract things to their proper files it becomes more manageable.

Check out a working Koa example!

Lifetime management

Awilix supports managing the lifetime of instances. This means that you can control whether objects are resolved and used once, cached within a certain scope, or cached for the lifetime of the process.

There are 3 lifetime types available.

Lifetime.TRANSIENT : This is the default. The registration is resolved every time it is needed. This means if you resolve a class more than once, you will get back a new instance every time.

: This is the default. The registration is resolved every time it is needed. This means if you resolve a class more than once, you will get back a new instance every time. Lifetime.SCOPED : The registration is scoped to the container - that means that the resolved value will be reused when resolved from the same scope (or a child scope).

: The registration is scoped to the container - that means that the resolved value will be reused when resolved from the same scope (or a child scope). Lifetime.SINGLETON : The registration is always reused no matter what - that means that the resolved value is cached in the root container.

They are exposed on the awilix.Lifetime object.

const Lifetime = awilix.Lifetime

To register a module with a specific lifetime:

const { asClass, asFunction, asValue } = awilix class MailService {} container.register({ mailService : asClass(MailService, { lifetime : Lifetime.SINGLETON }) }) container.register({ mailService : asClass(MailService).setLifetime(Lifetime.SINGLETON) }) container.register({ mailService : asClass(MailService).singleton() }) container.register( 'mailService' , asClass(MailService, { lifetime : SINGLETON }))

Scoped lifetime

In web applications, managing state without depending too much on the web framework can get difficult. Having to pass tons of information into every function just to make the right choices based on the authenticated user.

Scoped lifetime in Awilix makes this simple - and fun!

const { createContainer, asClass, asValue } = awilix const container = createContainer() class MessageService { constructor ({ currentUser }) { this .user = currentUser } getMessages() { const id = this .user.id } } container.register({ messageService : asClass(MessageService).scoped() }) app.use( ( req, res, next ) => { req.scope = container.createScope() req.scope.register({ currentUser : asValue(req.user) }) next() }) app.get( '/messages' , (req, res) => { const messageService = req.scope.resolve( 'messageService' ) messageService.getMessages().then( messages => { res.send( 200 , messages) }) })

IMPORTANT! If a singleton is resolved, and it depends on a scoped or transient registration, those will remain in the singleton for it's lifetime!

const makePrintTime = ( { time } ) => () => { console .log( 'Time:' , time) } const getTime = () => new Date ().toString() container.register({ printTime : asFunction(makePrintTime).singleton(), time : asFunction(getTime).transient() }) container.resolve( 'time' ) container.resolve( 'time' ) container.resolve( 'printTime' )() container.resolve( 'printTime' )()

Read the documentation for container.createScope() for more examples.

Injection modes

The injection mode determines how a function/constructor receives its dependencies. Pre-2.3.0, only one mode was supported - PROXY - which remains the default mode.

Awilix v2.3.0 introduced an alternative injection mode: CLASSIC . The injection modes are available on awilix.InjectionMode

InjectionMode.PROXY (default): Injects a proxy to functions/constructors which looks like a regular object. class UserService { constructor (opts) { this .emailService = opts.emailService this .logger = opts.logger } } or with destructuring: class UserService { constructor ({ emailService, logger }) { this .emailService = emailService this .logger = logger } }

InjectionMode.CLASSIC : Parses the function/constructor parameters, and matches them with registrations in the container. CLASSIC mode has a slightly higher initialization cost as it has to parse the function/class to figure out the dependencies at the time of registration, however resolving them will be much faster than when using PROXY . Don't use CLASSIC if you minify your code! We recommend using CLASSIC in Node and PROXY in environments where minification is needed. class UserService { constructor (emailService, logger) { this .emailService = emailService this .logger = logger } } Additionally, if the class has a base class but does not declare a constructor of its own, Awilix simply invokes the base constructor with whatever dependencies it requires. class Car { constructor (engine) { this .engine = engine } } class Porsche extends Car { vroom() { console .log( this .engine) } }

Injection modes can be set per-container and per-resolver. The most specific one wins.

Note: I personally don't see why you would want to have different injection modes in a project, but if the need arises, Awilix supports it.

Container-wide:

const { createContainer, InjectionMode } = require ( 'awilix' ) const container = createContainer({ injectionMode : InjectionMode.CLASSIC })

Per resolver:

const container = createContainer() container.register({ logger : asClass(Logger).classic(), emailService : asFunction(makeEmailService).proxy() notificationService : asClass(NotificationService).setInjectionMode(InjectionMode.CLASSIC) }) container.register({ logger : asClass(Logger, { injectionMode : InjectionMode.CLASSIC }) })

For auto-loading modules:

const container = createContainer() container.loadModules([ 'services/**/*.js' , 'repositories/**/*.js' ], { resolverOptions : { injectionMode : InjectionMode.CLASSIC } })

Choose whichever fits your style.

PROXY technically allows you to defer pulling dependencies (for circular dependency support), but this isn't recommended .

technically allows you to defer pulling dependencies (for circular dependency support), but . CLASSIC feels more like the DI you're used to in other languages.

feels more like the DI you're used to in other languages. PROXY is more descriptive, and makes for more readable tests; when unit testing your classes/functions without using Awilix, you don't have to worry about parameter ordering like you would with CLASSIC .

is more descriptive, and makes for more readable tests; when unit testing your classes/functions without using Awilix, you don't have to worry about parameter ordering like you would with . Performance-wise, CLASSIC is slightly faster because it only reads the dependencies from the constructor/function once (when asClass / asFunction is called), whereas accessing dependencies on the Proxy may incur slight overhead for each resolve.

is slightly faster because it only reads the dependencies from the constructor/function once (when / is called), whereas accessing dependencies on the Proxy may incur slight overhead for each resolve. CLASSIC will not work when your code is minified! It reads the function signature to determine what dependencies to inject. Minifiers will usually mangle these names.

Here's an example outlining the testability points raised.

function database ( connectionString, timeout, logger ) { } const db = database( 'localhost:1337;user=123...' , 4000 , new LoggerMock()) function database ( { connectionString, timeout, logger } ) { } const db = database({ logger : new LoggerMock(), timeout : 4000 , connectionString : 'localhost:1337;user=123...' })

Auto-loading modules

When you have created your container, registering 100's of classes can get boring. You can automate this by using loadModules .

Important: auto-loading looks at a file's default export, which can be: module.exports = ...

module.exports.default = ...

export default ... To load a non-default export, set the [RESOLVER] property on it: const { RESOLVER } = require ( 'awilix' ) export class ServiceClass {} ServiceClass[RESOLVER] = {} Or even more concise using TypeScript: import { RESOLVER } from 'awilix' export class ServiceClass { static [RESOLVER] = {} }

Note that multiple services can be registered per file, i.e. it is possible to have a file with a default export and named exports and for all of them to be loaded. The named exports do require the RESOLVER token to be recognized.

Imagine this app structure:

app services UserService.js - exports an ES6 class UserService {} emailService.js - exports a factory function function makeEmailService() {} repositories UserRepository.js - exports an ES6 class UserRepository {} index.js - our main script



In our main script we would do the following:

const awilix = require ( 'awilix' ) const container = awilix.createContainer() container.loadModules([ [ 'models/**/*.js' , { register : awilix.asValue, lifetime : Lifetime.SINGLETON } ], 'services/**/*.js' , 'repositories/**/*.js' ], { formatName : 'camelCase' , resolverOptions : { lifetime : Lifetime.SINGLETON, register : awilix.asClass } ) container.resolve( 'userService' ).getUser( 1 )

Important: Auto-loading relies on glob and therefore does not work with bundlers like Webpack, Rollup and Browserify.

Per-module local injections

Some modules might need some additional configuration values than just dependencies.

For example, our userRepository wants a db module which is registered with the container, but it also wants a timeout value. timeout is a very generic name and we don't want to register that as a value that can be accessed by all modules in the container (maybe other modules have a different timeout?)

export default function userRepository ( { db, timeout } ) { return { find() { return Promise .race([ db.query( 'select * from users' ), Promise .delay(timeout).then( () => Promise .reject( new Error ( 'Timed out' )) ) ]) } } }

Awilix 2.5 added per-module local injections. The following snippet contains all the possible ways to set this up.

import { createContainer, Lifetime, asFunction } from 'awilix' import createUserRepository from './repositories/userRepository' const container = createContainer() .register({ userRepository : asFunction(createUserRepository) .inject( () => ({ timeout : 2000 })) }) .register({ userRepository : asFunction(createUserRepository, { injector : () => ({ timeout : 2000 }) }) }) .register( 'userRepository' , asFunction(createUserRepository, { injector : () => ({ timeout : 2000 }) }) ) .loadModules([[ 'repositories/*.js' , { injector : () => ({ timeout : 2000 }) }]])

Now timeout is only available to the modules it was configured for.

IMPORTANT: the way this works is by wrapping the cradle in another proxy that provides the returned values from the inject function. This means if you pass along the injected cradle object, anything with access to it can access the local injections.

Inlining resolver options

Awilix 2.8 added support for inline resolver options. This is best explained with an example.

services/awesome-service.js:

import { RESOLVER, Lifetime, InjectionMode } from 'awilix' export default class AwesomeService { constructor (awesomeRepository) { this .awesomeRepository = awesomeRepository } } AwesomeService[RESOLVER] = { lifetime : Lifetime.SCOPED, injectionMode : InjectionMode.CLASSIC }

index.js:

import { createContainer, asClass } from 'awilix' import AwesomeService from './services/awesome-service.js' const container = createContainer().register({ awesomeService : asClass(AwesomeService) }) console .log(container.registrations.awesomeService.lifetime) console .log(container.registrations.awesomeService.injectionMode)

Additionally, if we add a name field and use loadModules , the name is used for registration (ignoring formatName if provided).

// `RESOLVER` is a Symbol. AwesomeService[RESOLVER] = { + name: 'superService', lifetime: Lifetime.SCOPED, injectionMode: InjectionMode.CLASSIC }

const container = createContainer().loadModules([ 'services/*.js' ]) console .log(container.registrations.superService.lifetime) console .log(container.registrations.superService.injectionMode)

Important: the name field is only used by loadModules .

Disposing

As of Awilix v3.0, you can call container.dispose() to clear the resolver cache and call any registered disposers. This is very useful to properly dispose resources like connection pools, and especially when using watch-mode in your integration tests.

For example, database connection libraries usually have some sort of destroy or end function to close the connection. You can tell Awilix to call these for you when calling container.dispose() .

Important: the container being disposed will not dispose its' scopes. It only disposes values in it's own cache.

import { createContainer, asClass } from 'awilix' import pg from 'pg' class TodoStore { constructor ({ pool }) { this .pool = pool } async getTodos() { const result = await this .pool.query( 'SELECT * FROM todos' ) return result.rows } } function configureContainer ( ) { return container.register({ todoStore : asClass(TodoStore), pool : asFunction( () => new pg.Pool()) .singleton() .disposer( pool => pool.end()) }) } const container = configureContainer() const todoStore = container.resolve( 'todoStore' ) container.dispose().then( () => { console .log( 'Container has been disposed!' ) })

A perfect use case for this would be when using Awilix with an HTTP server.

import express from 'express' import http from 'http' function createServer ( ) { const app = express() const container = configureContainer() app.get( '/todos' , async (req, res) => { const store = container.resolve( 'todoStore' ) const todos = await store.getTodos() res.status( 200 ).json(todos) }) const server = http.createServer(app) server.on( 'close' , () => container.dispose()) return server } test( 'server does server things' , async () => { const server = createServer() server.listen( 3000 ) server.close() })

API

The awilix object

When importing awilix , you get the following top-level API:

createContainer

listModules

AwilixResolutionError

asValue

asFunction

asClass

aliasTo

Lifetime - documented above.

- documented above. InjectionMode - documented above.

These are documented below.

Resolver options

Whenever you see a place where you can pass in resolver options, you can pass in an object with the following props:

lifetime : An awilix.Lifetime.* string, such as awilix.Lifetime.SCOPED

: An string, such as injectionMode : An awilix.InjectionMode.* string, such as awilix.InjectionMode.CLASSIC

: An string, such as injector : An injector function - see Per-module local injections

: An injector function - see Per-module local injections register : Only used in loadModules , determines how to register a loaded module explicitly

Examples of usage:

container.register({ stuff : asClass(MyClass, { injectionMode : InjectionMode.CLASSIC }) }) container.loadModules([[ 'some/path/to/*.js' , { register : asClass }]], { resolverOptions : { lifetime : Lifetime.SCOPED } })

Creates a new Awilix container. The container stuff is documented further down.

Args:

options : Options object. Optional. options.require : The function to use when requiring modules. Defaults to require . Useful when using something like require-stack . Optional. options.injectionMode : Determines the method for resolving dependencies. Valid modes are: PROXY : Uses the awilix default dependency resolution mechanism (I.E. injects the cradle into the function or class). This is the default injection mode. CLASSIC : Uses the named dependency resolution mechanism. Dependencies must be named exactly like they are in the registration. For example, a dependency registered as repository cannot be referenced in a class constructor as repo .

: Options object. Optional.

Used with container.register({ userService: asFunction(makeUserService) }) . Tells Awilix to invoke the function without any context.

The returned resolver has the following chainable (fluid) API:

asFunction(fn).setLifetime(lifetime: string) : sets the lifetime of the registration to the given value.

: sets the lifetime of the registration to the given value. asFunction(fn).transient() : same as asFunction(fn).setLifetime(Lifetime.TRANSIENT) .

: same as . asFunction(fn).scoped() : same as asFunction(fn).setLifetime(Lifetime.SCOPED) .

: same as . asFunction(fn).singleton() : same as asFunction(fn).setLifetime(Lifetime.SINGLETON) .

: same as . asFunction(fn).inject(injector: Function) : Let's you provide local dependencies only available to this module. The injector gets the container passed as the first and only argument and should return an object.

Used with container.register({ userService: asClass(UserService) }) . Tells Awilix to instantiate the given function as a class using new .

The returned resolver has the same chainable API as asFunction .

Used with container.register({ dbHost: asValue('localhost') }) . Tells Awilix to provide the given value as-is.

Resolves the dependency specified.

container.register({ val : asValue( 123 ), aliasVal : aliasTo( 'val' ) }) container.resolve( 'aliasVal' ) === container.resolve( 'val' )

Returns an array of {name, path} pairs, where the name is the module name, and path is the actual full path to the module.

This is used internally, but is useful for other things as well, e.g. dynamically loading an api folder.

Args:

globPatterns : a glob pattern string, or an array of them.

: a glob pattern string, or an array of them. opts.cwd : The current working directory passed to glob . Defaults to process.cwd() .

: The current working directory passed to . Defaults to . returns : an array of objects with: name : The module name - e.g. db path : The path to the module relative to options.cwd - e.g. lib/db.js

: an array of objects with:

Example:

const listModules = require ( 'awilix' ).listModules const result = listModules([ 'services/*.js' ]) console .log(result)

Important: listModules relies on glob and therefore is not supported with bundlers like Webpack, Rollup and Browserify.

AwilixResolutionError

This is a special error thrown when Awilix is unable to resolve all dependencies (due to missing or cyclic dependencies). You can catch this error and use err instanceof AwilixResolutionError if you wish. It will tell you what dependencies it could not find or which ones caused a cycle.

The AwilixContainer object

The container returned from createContainer has some methods and properties.

Behold! This is where the magic happens! The cradle is a proxy, and all getters will trigger a container.resolve . The cradle is actually being passed to the constructor/factory function, which is how everything gets wired up.

A read-only getter that returns the internal registrations. When invoked on a scope, will show registrations for it's parent, and it's parent's parent, and so on.

Not really useful for public use.

A Map<string, CacheEntry> used internally for caching resolutions. Not meant for public use but if you find it useful, go ahead but tread carefully.

Each scope has it's own cache, and checks the cache of it's ancestors.

let counter = 1 container.register({ count : asFunction( () => counter++).singleton() }) container.cradle.count === 1 container.cradle.count === 1 container.cache.delete( 'count' ) container.cradle.count === 2

Options passed to createContainer are stored here.

const container = createContainer({ injectionMode : InjectionMode.CLASSIC }) console .log(container.options.injectionMode)

Resolves the registration with the given name. Used by the cradle.

Signature

resolve<T>(name: string, [resolveOpts: ResolveOptions]): T

container.register({ leet : asFunction( () => 1337 ) }) container.resolve( 'leet' ) === 1337 container.cradle.leet === 1337

The optional resolveOpts has the following fields:

allowUnregistered : if true , returns undefined when the dependency does not exist, instead of throwing an error.

Signatures

register(name: string, resolver: Resolver): AwilixContainer

register(nameAndResolverPair: NameAndResolverPair): AwilixContainer

Awilix needs to know how to resolve the modules, so let's pull out the resolver functions:

const awilix = require ( 'awilix' ) const { asValue, asFunction, asClass } = awilix

asValue : Resolves the given value as-is.

: Resolves the given value as-is. asFunction : Resolve by invoking the function with the container cradle as the first and only argument.

: Resolve by invoking the function with the container cradle as the first and only argument. asClass : Like asFunction but uses new .

Now we need to use them. There are multiple syntaxes for the register function, pick the one you like the most - or use all of them, I don't really care! 😎

Both styles supports chaining! register returns the container!

container.register( 'connectionString' , asValue( 'localhost:1433;user=...' )) container.register( 'mailService' , asFunction(makeMailService)) container.register( 'context' , asClass(SessionContext)) container.register({ connectionString : asValue( 'localhost:1433;user=...' ), mailService : asFunction(makeMailService, { lifetime : Lifetime.SINGLETON }), context : asClass(SessionContext, { lifetime : Lifetime.SCOPED }) }) container.register( 'mailService' , asFunction(makeMailService).setLifetime(Lifetime.SINGLETON) ) container.register( 'context' , asClass(SessionContext).singleton()) container.register( 'context' , asClass(SessionContext).transient()) container.register( 'context' , asClass(SessionContext).scoped())

The object syntax, key-value syntax and chaining are valid for all register calls!

container.hasRegistration(name: string | symbol): boolean

Determines if the container has a registration with the given name. Also checks ancestor containers.

Given an array of globs, registers the modules and returns the container.

Awilix will use require on the loaded modules, and register the default-exported function or class as the name of the file.

This uses a heuristic to determine if it's a constructor function ( function Database() {...} ); if the function name starts with a capital letter, it will be new ed!

Args:

globPatterns : Array of glob patterns that match JS files to load.

: Array of glob patterns that match JS files to load. opts.cwd : The cwd being passed to glob . Defaults to process.cwd() .

: The being passed to . Defaults to . opts.formatName : Can be either 'camelCase' , or a function that takes the current name as the first parameter and returns the new name. Default is to pass the name through as-is. The 2nd parameter is a full module descriptor.

: Can be either , or a function that takes the current name as the first parameter and returns the new name. Default is to pass the name through as-is. The 2nd parameter is a full module descriptor. opts.resolverOptions : An object passed to the resolvers. Used to configure the lifetime, injection mode and more of the loaded modules.

: An passed to the resolvers. Used to configure the lifetime, injection mode and more of the loaded modules. opts.esModules : Loads modules using Node's native ES modules. This is only supported on Node 14.0+ and should only be used if you're using the Native Node ES modules

Example:

container.loadModules([ 'services/*.js' , 'repositories/*.js' , 'db/db.js' ]) container.cradle.userService.getUser( 123 ) container.loadModules([ 'services/*.js' , 'repositories/*.js' , 'db/db.js' ], { resolverOptions : { lifetime : Lifetime.SINGLETON } }) container.cradle.userService.getUser( 123 ) container.loadModules([ [ 'services/*.js' , Lifetime.SCOPED], 'repositories/*.js' , 'db/db.js' ], { resolverOptions : { lifetime : Lifetime.SINGLETON } ) container.cradle.userService.getUser( 123 ) container.loadModules([ 'repositories/account-repository.js' , 'db/db.js' ], { formatName : 'camelCase' }) container.cradle.accountRepository.getUser( 123 ) container.loadModules([ 'repository/account.js' , 'service/email.js' ], { formatName : ( name, descriptor ) => { const splat = descriptor.path.split( '/' ) const namespace = splat[splat.length - 2 ] const upperNamespace = namespace.charAt( 0 ).toUpperCase() + namespace.substring( 1 ) return name + upperNamespace } }) container.cradle.accountRepository.getUser( 123 ) container.cradle.emailService.sendEmail( 'test@test.com' , 'waddup' )

The ['glob', Lifetime.SCOPED] syntax is a shorthand for passing in resolver options like so: ['glob', { lifetime: Lifetime.SCOPED }]

Important: loadModules depends on glob and is therefore not supported in module bundlers like Webpack, Rollup and Browserify.

Creates a new scope. All registrations with a Lifetime.SCOPED will be cached inside a scope. A scope is basically a "child" container.

returns AwilixContainer

let counter = 1 container.register({ counterValue : asFunction( () => counter++).scoped() }) const scope1 = container.createScope() const scope2 = container.createScope() const scope1Child = scope1.createScope() scope1.cradle.counterValue === 1 scope1.cradle.counterValue === 1 scope2.cradle.counterValue === 2 scope2.cradle.counterValue === 2 scope1Child.cradle.counterValue === 3

A Scope maintains it's own cache of Lifetime.SCOPED registrations, meaning it does not use the parent's cache for scoped registrations.

let counter = 1 container.register({ counterValue : asFunction( () => counter++).scoped() }) const scope1 = container.createScope() const scope2 = container.createScope() container.cradle.counterValue === 1 container.cradle.counterValue === 1 scope1.cradle.counterValue === 2 scope1.cradle.counterValue === 2 scope2.cradle.counterValue === 3 scope2.cradle.counterValue === 3

A scope may also register additional stuff - they will only be available within that scope and it's children.

container.register({ scopedValue : asFunction( cradle => 'Hello ' + cradle.someValue) }) const scope = container.createScope() scope.register({ someValue : asValue( 'scope' ) }) scope.cradle.scopedValue === 'Hello scope' container.cradle.someValue

Things registered in the scope take precedence over it's parent.

const scope = container.createScope() container.register({ value : asValue( 'root' ), usedValue : asFunction( cradle => cradle.value) }) scope.register({ value : asValue( 'scope' ) }) container.cradle.usedValue === 'root' scope.cradle.usedValue === 'scope'

Builds an instance of a class (or a function) by injecting dependencies, but without registering it in the container.

It's basically a shortcut for asClass(MyClass).resolve(container) .

Args:

targetOrResolver : A class, function or resolver (example: asClass(..) , asFunction(..) )

: A class, function or resolver (example: , ) opts : Resolver options.

Returns an instance of whatever is passed in, or the result of calling the resolver.

Important: if you are doing this often for the same class/function, consider using the explicit approach and save the resolver, especially if you are using classic resolution because it scans the class constructor/function when calling asClass(Class) / asFunction(func) .

class MyClass { constructor ({ ping }) { this .ping = ping } pong() { return this .ping } } const createMyFunc = ( { ping } ) => ({ pong : () => ping }) container.register({ ping : asValue( 'pong' ) }) const myClass = container.build(MyClass) const myFunc = container.build(createMyFunc) const myClassResolver = asClass(MyClass) const myFuncResolver = asFunction(MyFunc) const myClass = container.build(myClassResolver) const myFunc = container.build(myFuncResolver)

Returns a Promise that resolves when all disposers of cached resolutions have resolved. Only cached values will be disposed, meaning they must have a Lifetime of SCOPED or SINGLETON , or else they are not cached by the container and therefore can't be disposed by it.

This also clears the container's cache.

const pg = require ( 'pg' ) container.register({ pool : asFunction( () => new pg.Pool()) .disposer( pool => pool.end()) .singleton() }) const pool = container.resolve( 'pool' ) pool.query( '...' ) container.dispose().then( () => { console .log( 'All dependencies disposed, you can exit now. :)' ) })

Universal Module (Browser Support)

As of v3, Awilix ships with official support for browser environments!

The package includes 4 flavors.

CommonJS, the good ol' Node format - lib/awilix.js

ES Modules, for use with module bundlers in Node - lib/awilix.module.js

- ES Modules, for use with module bundlers in the browser - lib/awilix.browser.js

- UMD, for dropping it into a script tag - lib/awilix.umd.js

The package.json includes the proper fields for bundlers like Webpack, Rollup and Browserify to pick the correct version, so you should not have to configure anything. 😎

Important: the browser builds do not support loadModules or listModules , because they depend on Node-specific packages.

Also important: due to using Proxy + various Reflect methods, Awilix is only supposed to work in:

Chrome >= 49

Firefox >= 18

Edge >= 12

Opera >= 36

Safari >= 10

Internet Explorer is not supported

