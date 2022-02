Vue Query Builder

2022-01-19 - This project is abandoned. I have not had time to work on this in a long time, and there are now actively maintained forks and alternatives. Please check out one of those!

A UI component for building complex queries with nested conditionals.

Vue Query Builder is a user interface that makes it easy for your users to create queries of any kind. It's useful if you need an interface for generating reports, filtering data, and more.

Demo and documentation