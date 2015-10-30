(webgl demo - reload to see more)

Returns a random [ latitude, longitude ] location that looks darn good in Google Street View.

PRs for more welcome, see Contributing.

Example

var streetview = require ( 'awesome-streetview' ) streetview() streetview() streetview.locations

For example:

The lat,lng can be extracted from the URL.

Install

npm install awesome-streetview --save

Usage

Returns a random [ latitude, longitude ] pair.

The array containing all [ latitude, longitude ] locations.

array = require('awesome-streetview/locations.json')

A JSON file containing the raw [ latitude, longitude ] pairs.

Contributing

If you want to add more, submit a pull request patching locations.json, and include a screenshot of your beautiful lat,lng in Google Street View. The Evil Master Overlord will then decide whether it is worthy of being added.

Please test the location with google-panorama-equirectangular to ensure it stitches correctly. For example:

http://mattdesl.github.io/google-panorama-equirectangular/demo/#36.2381539,137.9683151

See Also

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.