openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

awesome-streetview

by Jam3
1.4.2 (see all)

beautiful [lat, lng] Google Street View locations

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

awesome-streetview

experimental

(webgl demo - reload to see more)

Returns a random [ latitude, longitude ] location that looks darn good in Google Street View.

PRs for more welcome, see Contributing.

equirects

Example

var streetview = require('awesome-streetview')

streetview()
//=> [60.070409, 6.542388999999957]

streetview()
//=> [33.839717, 135.774165]

streetview.locations
//=> [ ... [33.839717, 135.774165], ... ]

For example:

latlng

[33.839717, 135.774165] - view in google street view

The lat,lng can be extracted from the URL.

Install

npm install awesome-streetview --save

Usage

NPM

streetview()

Returns a random [ latitude, longitude ] pair.

streetview.locations

The array containing all [ latitude, longitude ] locations.

array = require('awesome-streetview/locations.json')

A JSON file containing the raw [ latitude, longitude ] pairs.

Contributing

If you want to add more, submit a pull request patching locations.json, and include a screenshot of your beautiful lat,lng in Google Street View. The Evil Master Overlord will then decide whether it is worthy of being added.

Please test the location with google-panorama-equirectangular to ensure it stitches correctly. For example:

http://mattdesl.github.io/google-panorama-equirectangular/demo/#36.2381539,137.9683151

See Also

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial