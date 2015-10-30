(webgl demo - reload to see more)
Returns a random
[ latitude, longitude ] location that looks darn good in Google Street View.
PRs for more welcome, see Contributing.
var streetview = require('awesome-streetview')
streetview()
//=> [60.070409, 6.542388999999957]
streetview()
//=> [33.839717, 135.774165]
streetview.locations
//=> [ ... [33.839717, 135.774165], ... ]
For example:
The
lat,lng can be extracted from the URL.
npm install awesome-streetview --save
streetview()
Returns a random
[ latitude, longitude ] pair.
streetview.locations
The array containing all
[ latitude, longitude ] locations.
array = require('awesome-streetview/locations.json')
A JSON file containing the raw
[ latitude, longitude ] pairs.
If you want to add more, submit a pull request patching locations.json, and include a screenshot of your beautiful
lat,lng in Google Street View. The Evil Master Overlord will then decide whether it is worthy of being added.
Please test the location with
google-panorama-equirectangular to ensure it stitches correctly. For example:
http://mattdesl.github.io/google-panorama-equirectangular/demo/#36.2381539,137.9683151
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.