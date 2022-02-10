Awesome phonenumber parser

This library is a pre-compiled version of Google's libphonenumber , with a slightly simpler interface. It has a minimal footprint - is by far the smallest libphonenumber-based library available on npmjs, and has no dependencies.

TypeScript typings are provided within the package.

Uses libphonenumber v8.12.43

Comparison with other libraries

Since this library is pre-compiled, it doesn't depend on the closure compiler, and needs not load it on start. This makes the library faster and saves you a lot of space. It also means this library is trivial to use in any webpack project (or using any other means to run in the browser).

Among all the popular phone number using Google's libphonenumber (or mimicing it), only this one, google-libphonenumber and libphonenumber-js have decent README's with examples. This may have changed since first doing these benchmarks.

A library should be quick to load ( require() ), quick to parse first time and all consecutive times. It shouldn't bloat your node_modules , and it should have a small memory footprint, if possible.

The following is the result of a test program which loads the library, then parses a phone number, and then once again. It's called 100 times for each library and the mean values are shown here. Parsing a phone number first time might be slower because of initially compiling/optimizing regular expressions and whatnot. Parsing a phone number a second time will show the speed of likely all future parsing within that process.

Action awesome-phonenumber

2.56.0

(lib 8.12.29) google-libphonenumber

3.2.22

(lib 8.12.27) libphonenumber-js

1.9.23

(lib -) Load library first time 11.0 ms ✅ 29.67 ms 32.87 ms Parse first phone number 4.3 ms 4.01 ms 3.43 ms ✅ ⇒ Load + parse first number 15.3 ms ✅ 33.68 ms 36.3 ms Parse second phone number 0.78 ms ✅ 0.97 ms 0.92 ms Increased memory usage 5.12 M ✅ 9.99 M 5.86 M node_modules size 296 K ✅ 600 K 7.6 M node_modules files 8 7 ✅ 653

Basic usage

var PhoneNumber = require ( 'awesome-phonenumber' ); var pn = new PhoneNumber( '0707123456' , 'SE' ); pn.isValid( ); pn.isMobile( ); pn.canBeInternationallyDialled( ); pn.getNumber( ); pn.getNumber( 'e164' ); pn.getNumber( 'international' ); pn.getNumber( 'national' ); pn.getNumber( 'rfc3966' ); pn.getNumber( 'significant' ); pn.getRegionCode( ); pn.getCountryCode( ); pn.toJSON( ); JSON .stringify( pn, null , 4 );

Detect country

When constructed with a phone number on e164 format (i.e. prefixed with a + ), awesome-phonenumber will auto-detect the country:

PhoneNumber( '+46707123456' ).getRegionCode( );

API types

The API consists of the PhoneNumber class which sometimes uses enums. These are:

Phone number types

'fixed-line' 'fixed-line-or-mobile' 'mobile' 'pager' 'personal-number' 'premium-rate' 'shared-cost' 'toll-free' 'uan' 'voip' 'unknown'

Phone number possibilities

'is-possible' 'invalid-country-code' 'too-long' 'too-short' 'unknown'

Phone number formats

'international' 'national' 'e164' 'rfc3966' 'significant'

API functions

Library

var PhoneNumber = require ( 'awesome-phonenumber' );

Country codes

There are conversion functions between the 2-character ISO 3166-1 region codes (e.g. 'SE' for Sweden) and the corresponding country calling codes.

PhoneNumber.getCountryCodeForRegionCode( regionCode ); PhoneNumber.getRegionCodeForCountryCode( countryCode );

Example

PhoneNumber.getCountryCodeForRegionCode( 'SE' ); PhoneNumber.getRegionCodeForCountryCode( 46 );

Supported calling codes

PhoneNumber.getSupportedCallingCodes( );

Supported region codes

PhoneNumber.getSupportedRegionCodes( );

Phone numbers

An instance of the PhoneNumber class will be created even if PhoneNumber is called as a function.

var pn = PhoneNumber( number, regionCode ); var pn = new PhoneNumber( number, regionCode );

PhoneNumber objects can also be created using the getExample( regionCode[, type ] ) function, see section Example phone numbers for country below.

pn.toJSON( ); pn.isValid( ); pn.isPossible( ); pn.getType( ); pn.isMobile( ); pn.isFixedLine( ); pn.getNumber( [ format ] ); pn.getNumberFrom( fromRegionCode );

Example

PhoneNumber( '0707123456' , 'SE' ).getNumberFrom( 'JP' );

Example phone numbers for country

Sometimes you want to display a formatted example phone number for a certain country (and maybe also a certain type of phone number). The getExample function is used for this.

PhoneNumber.getExample( regionCode[, phoneNumberType] );

The phoneNumberType is any of the types defined above.

Example

PhoneNumber.getExample( 'SE' ).getNumber( ); PhoneNumber.getExample( 'SE' , 'mobile' ).getNumber( ); PhoneNumber.getExample( 'SE' , 'mobile' ).getNumber( 'national' );

As-you-type formatting

You can use an AsYouType class to format a phone number as it is being typed. An instance of this class is retrieved by var ayt = PhoneNumber.getAsYouType( regionCode ) , and has the following methods:

ayt.addChar( nextChar ); ayt.number( ); ayt.removeChar( ); ayt.reset( [ number ] ); ayt.getPhoneNumber( );

All the functions above except getPhoneNumber( ) return the current formatted number (as a String of course, as it may include spaces and other characters).

Example