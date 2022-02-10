openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ap

awesome-phonenumber

by Gustaf Räntilä
2.65.0 (see all)

Google's libphonenumber pre-compiled with the closure compiler

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

230K

GitHub Stars

427

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

npm version downloads build status Language grade: JavaScript Install size

Awesome phonenumber parser

This library is a pre-compiled version of Google's libphonenumber, with a slightly simpler interface. It has a minimal footprint - is by far the smallest libphonenumber-based library available on npmjs, and has no dependencies.

TypeScript typings are provided within the package.

Uses libphonenumber v8.12.43

Comparison with other libraries

Since this library is pre-compiled, it doesn't depend on the closure compiler, and needs not load it on start. This makes the library faster and saves you a lot of space. It also means this library is trivial to use in any webpack project (or using any other means to run in the browser).

Among all the popular phone number using Google's libphonenumber (or mimicing it), only this one, google-libphonenumber and libphonenumber-js have decent README's with examples. This may have changed since first doing these benchmarks.

A library should be quick to load (require()), quick to parse first time and all consecutive times. It shouldn't bloat your node_modules, and it should have a small memory footprint, if possible.

The following is the result of a test program which loads the library, then parses a phone number, and then once again. It's called 100 times for each library and the mean values are shown here. Parsing a phone number first time might be slower because of initially compiling/optimizing regular expressions and whatnot. Parsing a phone number a second time will show the speed of likely all future parsing within that process.

Actionawesome-phonenumber
2.56.0
(lib 8.12.29)		google-libphonenumber
3.2.22
(lib 8.12.27)		libphonenumber-js
1.9.23
(lib -)
Load library first time11.0 ms ✅29.67 ms32.87 ms
Parse first phone number4.3 ms4.01 ms3.43 ms ✅
⇒ Load + parse first number15.3 ms ✅33.68 ms36.3 ms
Parse second phone number0.78 ms ✅0.97 ms0.92 ms
Increased memory usage5.12 M ✅9.99 M5.86 M
node_modules size296 K ✅600 K7.6 M
node_modules files87 ✅653

Basic usage

var PhoneNumber = require( 'awesome-phonenumber' );

var pn = new PhoneNumber( '0707123456', 'SE' );
pn.isValid( );  // -> true
pn.isMobile( ); // -> true
pn.canBeInternationallyDialled( ); // -> true
pn.getNumber( );                   // -> '+46707123456'
pn.getNumber( 'e164' );            // -> '+46707123456' (default)
pn.getNumber( 'international' );   // -> '+46 70 712 34 56'
pn.getNumber( 'national' );        // -> '070-712 34 56'
pn.getNumber( 'rfc3966' );         // -> 'tel:+46-70-712-34-56'
pn.getNumber( 'significant' );     // -> '707123456'
pn.getRegionCode( );               // -> 'SE'
pn.getCountryCode( );              // -> 46

pn.toJSON( );                  // -> json blob, so that:
JSON.stringify( pn, null, 4 ); // -> This:
// {
//     "canBeInternationallyDialled": true,
//     "number": {
//         "input": "0707123456",
//         "international": "+46 70 712 34 56",
//         "national": "070-712 34 56",
//         "e164": "+46707123456",
//         "rfc3966": "tel:+46-70-712-34-56",
//         "significant": "707123456"
//     },
//     "regionCode": "SE",
//     "valid": true,
//     "possible": true,
//     "type": "mobile",
//     "possibility": "is-possible"
// }

Detect country

When constructed with a phone number on e164 format (i.e. prefixed with a +), awesome-phonenumber will auto-detect the country:

PhoneNumber( '+46707123456' ).getRegionCode( ); // -> 'SE'

API types

The API consists of the PhoneNumber class which sometimes uses enums. These are:

Phone number types

'fixed-line'
'fixed-line-or-mobile'
'mobile'
'pager'
'personal-number'
'premium-rate'
'shared-cost'
'toll-free'
'uan'
'voip'
'unknown'

Phone number possibilities

'is-possible'
'invalid-country-code'
'too-long'
'too-short'
'unknown'

Phone number formats

'international'
'national'
'e164'
'rfc3966'
'significant'

API functions

Library

var PhoneNumber = require( 'awesome-phonenumber' );

Country codes

There are conversion functions between the 2-character ISO 3166-1 region codes (e.g. 'SE' for Sweden) and the corresponding country calling codes.

PhoneNumber.getCountryCodeForRegionCode( regionCode );  // -> countryCode
PhoneNumber.getRegionCodeForCountryCode( countryCode ); // -> regionCode

Example

PhoneNumber.getCountryCodeForRegionCode( 'SE' ); // -> 46
PhoneNumber.getRegionCodeForCountryCode( 46 );   // -> 'SE'

Supported calling codes

PhoneNumber.getSupportedCallingCodes( ); // -> [ calling codes... ]

Supported region codes

PhoneNumber.getSupportedRegionCodes( ); // -> [ region codes... ]

Phone numbers

An instance of the PhoneNumber class will be created even if PhoneNumber is called as a function.

var pn = PhoneNumber( number, regionCode );
// is the same as
var pn = new PhoneNumber( number, regionCode );

PhoneNumber objects can also be created using the getExample( regionCode[, type ] ) function, see section Example phone numbers for country below.

pn.toJSON( );               // -> json blob as seen in "Basic usage" above
pn.isValid( );              // -> Boolean
pn.isPossible( );           // -> Boolean
pn.getType( );              // -> Any of the "Phone number types" defined above
pn.isMobile( );             // -> true if type is 'mobile' or 'fixed-line-or-mobile'
pn.isFixedLine( );          // -> true if type is 'fixed-line' or 'fixed-line-or-mobile'
pn.getNumber( [ format ] ); // -> Formatted number, see "Basic usage" for examples

// Returns the number formatted to how to dial it from another region.
pn.getNumberFrom( fromRegionCode );

Example

// Calling the Swedish number 0707123456 from Japan:
PhoneNumber( '0707123456', 'SE' ).getNumberFrom( 'JP' ); // '010 46 70 712 34 56'

Example phone numbers for country

Sometimes you want to display a formatted example phone number for a certain country (and maybe also a certain type of phone number). The getExample function is used for this.

PhoneNumber.getExample( regionCode[, phoneNumberType] ); // PhoneNumber object

The phoneNumberType is any of the types defined above.

Example

PhoneNumber.getExample( 'SE' ).getNumber( );                      // '+468123456'
PhoneNumber.getExample( 'SE', 'mobile' ).getNumber( );            // '+46701234567'
PhoneNumber.getExample( 'SE', 'mobile' ).getNumber( 'national' ); // '070 123 45 67'

As-you-type formatting

You can use an AsYouType class to format a phone number as it is being typed. An instance of this class is retrieved by var ayt = PhoneNumber.getAsYouType( regionCode ), and has the following methods:

// Add a character to the end of the number
ayt.addChar( nextChar );

// Get the current formatted number
ayt.number( );

// Remove the last character
ayt.removeChar( );

// Replace the whole number with a new number (or an empty number if null)
ayt.reset( [ number ] );

// Get a PhoneNumber object representing the current number
ayt.getPhoneNumber( );

All the functions above except getPhoneNumber( ) return the current formatted number (as a String of course, as it may include spaces and other characters).

Example

var ayt = PhoneNumber.getAsYouType( 'SE' );
ayt.addChar( '0' ); // -> '0'
ayt.addChar( '7' ); // -> '07'
ayt.addChar( '0' ); // -> '070'
ayt.addChar( '7' ); // -> '070 7'
ayt.addChar( '1' ); // -> '070 71'
ayt.addChar( '2' ); // -> '070 712'
ayt.addChar( '3' ); // -> '070 712 3'
ayt.addChar( '4' ); // -> '070 712 34'
ayt.addChar( '5' ); // -> '070 712 34 5'
ayt.addChar( '6' ); // -> '070 712 34 56'
ayt.removeChar( );  // -> '070 712 34 5'
ayt.addChar( '7' ); // -> '070 712 34 57'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Gustaf RäntiläStockholm11 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial