This library is a pre-compiled version of Google's
libphonenumber, with a slightly simpler interface. It has a minimal footprint - is by far the smallest libphonenumber-based library available on npmjs, and has no dependencies.
TypeScript typings are provided within the package.
Uses libphonenumber v8.12.43
Since this library is pre-compiled, it doesn't depend on the closure compiler, and needs not load it on start. This makes the library faster and saves you a lot of space. It also means this library is trivial to use in any
webpack project (or using any other means to run in the browser).
Among all the popular phone number using Google's
libphonenumber (or mimicing it), only this one,
google-libphonenumber and
libphonenumber-js have decent README's with examples. This may have changed since first doing these benchmarks.
A library should be quick to load (
require()), quick to parse first time and all consecutive times. It shouldn't bloat your
node_modules, and it should have a small memory footprint, if possible.
The following is the result of a test program which loads the library, then parses a phone number, and then once again. It's called 100 times for each library and the mean values are shown here. Parsing a phone number first time might be slower because of initially compiling/optimizing regular expressions and whatnot. Parsing a phone number a second time will show the speed of likely all future parsing within that process.
|Action
|awesome-phonenumber
2.56.0
(lib 8.12.29)
|google-libphonenumber
3.2.22
(lib 8.12.27)
|libphonenumber-js
1.9.23
(lib -)
|Load library first time
|11.0 ms ✅
|29.67 ms
|32.87 ms
|Parse first phone number
|4.3 ms
|4.01 ms
|3.43 ms ✅
|⇒ Load + parse first number
|15.3 ms ✅
|33.68 ms
|36.3 ms
|Parse second phone number
|0.78 ms ✅
|0.97 ms
|0.92 ms
|Increased memory usage
|5.12 M ✅
|9.99 M
|5.86 M
|node_modules size
|296 K ✅
|600 K
|7.6 M
|node_modules files
|8
|7 ✅
|653
var PhoneNumber = require( 'awesome-phonenumber' );
var pn = new PhoneNumber( '0707123456', 'SE' );
pn.isValid( ); // -> true
pn.isMobile( ); // -> true
pn.canBeInternationallyDialled( ); // -> true
pn.getNumber( ); // -> '+46707123456'
pn.getNumber( 'e164' ); // -> '+46707123456' (default)
pn.getNumber( 'international' ); // -> '+46 70 712 34 56'
pn.getNumber( 'national' ); // -> '070-712 34 56'
pn.getNumber( 'rfc3966' ); // -> 'tel:+46-70-712-34-56'
pn.getNumber( 'significant' ); // -> '707123456'
pn.getRegionCode( ); // -> 'SE'
pn.getCountryCode( ); // -> 46
pn.toJSON( ); // -> json blob, so that:
JSON.stringify( pn, null, 4 ); // -> This:
// {
// "canBeInternationallyDialled": true,
// "number": {
// "input": "0707123456",
// "international": "+46 70 712 34 56",
// "national": "070-712 34 56",
// "e164": "+46707123456",
// "rfc3966": "tel:+46-70-712-34-56",
// "significant": "707123456"
// },
// "regionCode": "SE",
// "valid": true,
// "possible": true,
// "type": "mobile",
// "possibility": "is-possible"
// }
When constructed with a phone number on
e164 format (i.e. prefixed with a
+), awesome-phonenumber will auto-detect the country:
PhoneNumber( '+46707123456' ).getRegionCode( ); // -> 'SE'
The API consists of the
PhoneNumber class which sometimes uses enums. These are:
'fixed-line'
'fixed-line-or-mobile'
'mobile'
'pager'
'personal-number'
'premium-rate'
'shared-cost'
'toll-free'
'uan'
'voip'
'unknown'
'is-possible'
'invalid-country-code'
'too-long'
'too-short'
'unknown'
'international'
'national'
'e164'
'rfc3966'
'significant'
var PhoneNumber = require( 'awesome-phonenumber' );
There are conversion functions between the 2-character ISO 3166-1 region codes (e.g. 'SE' for Sweden) and the corresponding country calling codes.
PhoneNumber.getCountryCodeForRegionCode( regionCode ); // -> countryCode
PhoneNumber.getRegionCodeForCountryCode( countryCode ); // -> regionCode
PhoneNumber.getCountryCodeForRegionCode( 'SE' ); // -> 46
PhoneNumber.getRegionCodeForCountryCode( 46 ); // -> 'SE'
PhoneNumber.getSupportedCallingCodes( ); // -> [ calling codes... ]
PhoneNumber.getSupportedRegionCodes( ); // -> [ region codes... ]
An instance of the
PhoneNumber class will be created even if
PhoneNumber is called as a function.
var pn = PhoneNumber( number, regionCode );
// is the same as
var pn = new PhoneNumber( number, regionCode );
PhoneNumber objects can also be created using the
getExample( regionCode[, type ] ) function, see section Example phone numbers for country below.
pn.toJSON( ); // -> json blob as seen in "Basic usage" above
pn.isValid( ); // -> Boolean
pn.isPossible( ); // -> Boolean
pn.getType( ); // -> Any of the "Phone number types" defined above
pn.isMobile( ); // -> true if type is 'mobile' or 'fixed-line-or-mobile'
pn.isFixedLine( ); // -> true if type is 'fixed-line' or 'fixed-line-or-mobile'
pn.getNumber( [ format ] ); // -> Formatted number, see "Basic usage" for examples
// Returns the number formatted to how to dial it from another region.
pn.getNumberFrom( fromRegionCode );
// Calling the Swedish number 0707123456 from Japan:
PhoneNumber( '0707123456', 'SE' ).getNumberFrom( 'JP' ); // '010 46 70 712 34 56'
Sometimes you want to display a formatted example phone number for a certain country (and maybe also a certain type of phone number). The
getExample function is used for this.
PhoneNumber.getExample( regionCode[, phoneNumberType] ); // PhoneNumber object
The
phoneNumberType is any of the types defined above.
PhoneNumber.getExample( 'SE' ).getNumber( ); // '+468123456'
PhoneNumber.getExample( 'SE', 'mobile' ).getNumber( ); // '+46701234567'
PhoneNumber.getExample( 'SE', 'mobile' ).getNumber( 'national' ); // '070 123 45 67'
You can use an
AsYouType class to format a phone number as it is being typed. An instance of this class is retrieved by
var ayt = PhoneNumber.getAsYouType( regionCode ), and has the following methods:
// Add a character to the end of the number
ayt.addChar( nextChar );
// Get the current formatted number
ayt.number( );
// Remove the last character
ayt.removeChar( );
// Replace the whole number with a new number (or an empty number if null)
ayt.reset( [ number ] );
// Get a PhoneNumber object representing the current number
ayt.getPhoneNumber( );
All the functions above except
getPhoneNumber( ) return the current formatted number (as a String of course, as it may include spaces and other characters).
var ayt = PhoneNumber.getAsYouType( 'SE' );
ayt.addChar( '0' ); // -> '0'
ayt.addChar( '7' ); // -> '07'
ayt.addChar( '0' ); // -> '070'
ayt.addChar( '7' ); // -> '070 7'
ayt.addChar( '1' ); // -> '070 71'
ayt.addChar( '2' ); // -> '070 712'
ayt.addChar( '3' ); // -> '070 712 3'
ayt.addChar( '4' ); // -> '070 712 34'
ayt.addChar( '5' ); // -> '070 712 34 5'
ayt.addChar( '6' ); // -> '070 712 34 56'
ayt.removeChar( ); // -> '070 712 34 5'
ayt.addChar( '7' ); // -> '070 712 34 57'