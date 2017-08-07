🌟 packages and resources that work really well with https://github.com/zkat/npx 🕶
npx lets you execute npm package binaries without installing them.
npx is the last thing you need to globally install:
> npm i -g npx (this command also updates npx)
Now you can execute tools from npm packages without having to install them globally:
> npx cowsay wow
npx: installed 1 in 1.413s
_____
< wow >
-----
\ ^__^
\ (oo)\_______
(__)\ )\/\
||----w |
|| ||
you can even use
npx to view this list of
awesome-npx tools:
> npx awesome-npx
npx alex README.md
cat README.md | npx alex
npx decode-zhuyin <text>
npx goops
npx http-server
npx json-server https://raw.githubusercontent.com/typicode/jsonplaceholder/master/data.json
npx learnyounode
npx how-to-npm
npx git-it
npx elementary-electron
npx okimdone npm install
npx pa11y http://example.com
npx shx ls
npx shx rm -rf /tmp
echo -e "\033[33m hello" | npx strip-ansi-cli
npx dist-upgrade
npx npm-check
npx npm-check --skip-unused --update
npx nsp check
npx snyk test
npx snyk monitor
npx sort-package-json
npx benny-hill npm test
npx cowsay <text>
npx figlet-cli <text>
echo hello | npx lolcatjs --animate
cat /dev/urandom | base64 | npx lolcatjs
npx qrip https://random.cat
npx qrip "$(npm info qrip homepage)"
npx workin-hard
