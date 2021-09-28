Awesome Notifications

Lightweight, fully customizable JavaScript notifications library with enhanced async support.

3kb gzipped • no dependencies • advanced async support • fully customizable • >95% test coverage.

Demo: https://f3oall.github.io/awesome-notifications/

Changelog: changelog.md

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.