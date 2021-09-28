Lightweight, fully customizable JavaScript notifications library with enhanced async support.
3kb gzipped • no dependencies • advanced async support • fully customizable • >95% test coverage.
Demo: https://f3oall.github.io/awesome-notifications/
Changelog: changelog.md
If you like this library you can become a patron here.
Read our detailed and convinient documentation to learn how to use this library for 100%.
By default library supports last 2 versions. Also you can consider using modern bundle. Learn more in documentation
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.