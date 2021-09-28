openbase logo
awesome-notifications

by David Yunevich
3.1.2 (see all)

Lightweight JavaScript Notifications Library

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

225

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vanilla JavaScript Notification

Readme

npm npm npm

Awesome Notifications

Lightweight, fully customizable JavaScript notifications library with enhanced async support.

3kb gzippedno dependenciesadvanced async supportfully customizable>95% test coverage.

Demo: https://f3oall.github.io/awesome-notifications/

demo

Changelog: changelog.md

If you like this library you can become a patron here.

Documentation

Read our detailed and convinient documentation to learn how to use this library for 100%.

Browser support

By default library supports last 2 versions. Also you can consider using modern bundle. Learn more in documentation

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Alternatives

sweetalert2A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
409K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Highly Customizable
6Easy to Use
sol
soloalertA customizable lightweight Alert Library with Material UI and awesome features.
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
52
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
toastrSimple javascript toast notifications
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
180K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
not
notie🔔 a clean and simple notification, input, and selection suite for javascript, with no dependencies
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ale
alertifyjsA javascript framework for developing pretty browser dialogs and notifications.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
59K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-notificationsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
8K
See 12 Alternatives

