Awesome Mad Science

Delightful npm packages that make you say "wow, didn't know that was possible!" PRs welcome!

peerwiki - all of wikipedia on bittorrent

simple-peer - send video/voice/data p2p in the browser (with webrtc)

torrent-docker - realtime boot of remote docker images over bittorrent

torrent-mount - mount a torrent as a filesystem

webtorrent - streaming torrent client for node & the browser

browserify

brfs - turn fs.readFileSync() calls into inlined static assets

calls into inlined static assets browser field spec - replace certain files/modules when a module is bundled for the browser

browserify - use require() in the browser

in the browser glslify - npm modules compiled into WebGL shaders

webworkify - composable web workers for browserify

files

file-type - detect file content types by checking their magic numbers

fuse4js - write filesystem driver in js

geometry

alpha-shape - any dimensional alpha shapes (think "concave" hull)

box-intersect - fast any dimensional box intersection detection

convex-hull - robust any dimensional convex hull

delaunay-triangulate - robust any dimensional delaunay triangulation

surface-nets - extracts level sets in any dimension

voronoi-diagram - any dimensional voronoi diagrams

voxelize - voxelize a mesh

hardware

cylon - command robots, devices, and more from node

images

indico.io - facial emotion recognition and facial feature extraction

trackingjs - computer vision on the web

sound

doppler - detect motion with the doppler effect using only the microphone and speakers

speak.js - text-to-speech on the web

streams

strip-html - strip html from a stream

text

diff - show text differences

franc - detect the language of text

indico.io - political sentiment analysis

node-tesseract - A simple wrapper for the Tesseract OCR package

normit - Google translate text & speak it

ocrad.js - OCR in Javascript via Emscripten

pullquoter - pull interesting quotes out of an article

sbd - split text into sentences

sentiment - basic sentiment analysis

terminal

minimist - simple argument parser

progress - create a simple terminal progress bar

terminal-menu - create retro terminal menus

vantage.js - CLI + SSH + REPL for Node

cash - Cross-platform Linux commands in pure ES6

virtual machines

jsemu - A list of emulators written in the JavaScript

jslinux - x86 emulator for running Linux, written in JavaScript

jvm - java virtual machine in pure node.js

doppio - actively updated jvm in node.js, written in TypeScript

misc

bell.js - real-time anomalies detection for periodic time series.

bitcoinjs-lib - bitcoin client for node & the browser

fastparallel - zero overhead parallel function calls

google-distance - calculate travel distance between two locations on earth using Google Maps' API

qr-image - generate QR codes

notevil - javascript javascript interpreter, useful for running untrusted code safely.

mad scientists (people)

License

To the extent possible under law, Feross Aboukhadijeh has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to this work.