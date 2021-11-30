Linter for Awesome lists

Intended to make it easier to create and maintain Awesome lists.

Includes a bunch of general Markdown rules and some Awesome specific rules.

CLI

Usage

The CLI requires Node.js and Git.

Type the command npx awesome-lint followed by the URL of the repo you want to check:

❯ npx awesome-lint https : readme .md :1 :1 ✖ 1 :1 Missing Awesome badge after the main heading awesome-badge ✖ 12 :1 Marker style should be - unordered-list-marker-style ✖ 199 :3 Remove trailing slash ( https : 3 errors

You can enable, disable, and ignore rules using special comments. This is based on remark-message-control.

By default, all rules are turned on. For example, 4 errors (2 of no-dead-urls and 2 of awesome-list-item ) will be generated for following code snippets.

- [ foo ]( https://foo.com ) - an invalid description. - [ foo ]( https://foo.com ) - invalid description.

disable

The disable keyword turns off all messages of the given rule identifiers. If no identifiers are specified, all messages are turned off.

Don't leave spaces after the last rule identifier.

For example, only the 2 no-dead-urls errors are left:

- [ foo ]( https://foo.com ) - an invalid description. - [ foo ]( https://foo.com ) - invalid description.

enable

The enable keyword turns on all messages of the given rule identifiers. If no identifiers are specified, all messages are turned on.

For example, only the second line reports a awesome-list-item rule violation:

- [ foo ]( https://foo.com ) - an invalid description. - [ foo ]( https://foo.com ) - invalid description.

ignore

The ignore keyword turns off all messages of the given rule identifiers occurring in the following node. If no identifiers are specified, all messages are turned ignored. After the end of the following node, messages are turned on again. This is the main difference with disable .

For example, to turn off certain messages for the next node:

- [ foo ]( https://foo.com ) - an invalid description. List items share the same parent node. So let's create a new list. - [ foo ]( https://foo.com ) - invalid description.

Continuous Integration

GitHub Actions

You can use GitHub Actions for free to automatically run awesome-lint against all pull requests.

Create /.github/workflows/main.yml with the following contents:

name: CI on: pull_request: branches: [main] jobs: Awesome_Lint: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: fetch-depth: 0 - run: npx awesome-lint

fetch-depth: 0 is needed so that we can check the repo age.

You may add branch protection rules to prevent merging branches not passing awesome-lint .

Travis

Add it as a test script in package.json and activate Travis CI to lint on new commits and pull requests.

Note: Travis CI only clones repositories to a maximum of 50 commits by default, which may result in a false positive of awesome/git-repo-age , and so you should set depth to false in .travis.yml if needed.

Note: Avoid rate limit problems on Travis CI by defining a GitHub personal access token in an environment variable named github_token . See defining variables in repository settings.

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "awesome-lint" }, "devDependencies" : { "awesome-lint" : "*" } }

language : node_js node_js : - 'node' # git : # depth : false

API

Install

npm install awesome-lint

Usage

const awesomeLint = require ( 'awesome-lint' ); awesomeLint.report();

Docs

Returns a Promise for a list of VFile objects.

Show the lint output. This can be custom reported by setting options.reporter=<function> and passing in options as a parameter.

Maintainers