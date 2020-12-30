Awesome json2json

An awesome json to json mapper

Installation

npm install awesome-json2json --save

Usage

import json2json from 'awesome-json2json' ; let sourceJson = { foo : { bar : { baz : 1 } } }; let template = { new_foo : 'foo.bar.baz' , }; json2json(sourceJson, template);

Type inference

awesome-json2json now support type inference!

If $path contains [] , the second parameter must be followed with as const :

Template

Template is the structure of output json, and the rule of how to map one json data to another. The syntax should look like this:

{ new_foo1 : 'foo.bar.baz' , new_foo2 : 'foo.not_exist_key?.bar.baz' , new_foo3 : ( root ) => { return root.foo.bar.baz; }, new_foo4 : { $path : 'foo' , $formatting : ( foo ) => { return foo.bar.baz; } }, new_foo5 : { $path : 'foo' , new_bar1 : 'bar.baz' , new_bar2 : '$root.foo.bar.baz' , new_bar3 : { $formatting : ( foo ) => { return foo.bar.baz; } }, new_bar4 : { $disable : ( foo ) => { return foo.bar.baz === 1 ; } new_baz : 'foo.bar.baz' }, }, new_foo_array1 : 'foo_array[].bar' , new_foo_array2 : { $path : 'foo_array[]' , $formatting : ( foo_item ) => { return foo_item.bar; } } new_foo_array3 : { $path : 'foo_array[]' , new_bar : { $path : 'bar' , $formatting : ( barValue, { $item: fooItem } ) => barValue + fooItem.bar } } }

Features

Optional chaining

Optional chaining is a stage-1 ECMAScript feature, by adding a ? to the end of one pathItem, it will return undefined if the value is undefined . As a comparison, it will throw an error without optional chaining question mark.

json2json( { foo : { bar : { baz : 1 } } }, { new_foo : 'foo.not_exist_key?.bar.baz' , }, );

Function template

By passing a function to the template, the field value will be the return value of the funtion. The first argument of the function is the root of current input json.

json2json( { foo : { bar : { baz : 1 } } }, { new_foo : ( root ) => { return root.foo.bar.baz + '_formatted' ; }, }, );

Template with $path and $formatting

We can combine the above two type of templates into one template item by passing an object to it, with key $path and $formatting , in this case, the first argument of $formatting is the json result which gets from $path .

json2json( { foo : { bar : { baz : 1 } } }, { new_foo : { $path : 'foo.bar' , $formatting : ( bar ) => { return bar.baz + '_formatted' ; }, }, }, );

Nested template

If we pass some keys that are not starts with $ , then it will return the new structure that contains the keys we pass.

json2json( { foo : { bar : { baz : 1 } } }, { new_foo : { $path : 'foo' , new_bar : 'bar.baz' , }, }, );

Nested template with $path and $formatting

$path , $formatting and nested template can work togather!

json2json( { foo : { bar : { baz : 1 } } }, { new_foo : { $path : 'foo' , $formatting : ( foo ) => { return { baz2 : foo.bar.baz + '_formatted' , }; }, new_bar : 'baz2' , }, }, );

Nested template with \$disable

With $disable keyword, we can disable a field when $disable returns true.

json2json( { foo : { bar : { baz : 1 } } }, { new_foo : { $path : 'foo' , new_bar1 : { $disable : ( foo ) => { return foo.bar.baz === 1 ; }, new_baz : 'bar.baz' , }, new_bar2 : 'bar.baz' , }, }, );

Nested template with \$default

With $default keyword, we can provide a default value when a field returns undefined .

json2json( { foo : { bar : 1 } }, { new_foo : { $path : 'foo' , new_bar : { $path : 'bar' , $default : 11 }, new_baz : { $path : 'baz' , $default : 9 }, new_qux : { $path : 'qux' , $default : () => 88 }, }, }, );

Template with \$root

When we reaches the very bottom, it possible to use $root to go back to the root of input json.

json2json( { foo : { bar : { baz : 1 } } }, { new_foo : { $path : 'foo' , new_bar : { $path : 'bar' , new_baz1 : 'baz' , new_baz2 : '$root.foo' , }, }, }, );

Array template

Map an array is so easy.

json2json( { foo : [{ bar : 1 }, { bar : 2 }, { bar : 3 }], }, { new_foo : 'foo[].bar' , }, );

Array template with \$formatting

json2json( { foo : [{ bar : 1 }, { bar : 2 }, { bar : 3 }], }, { new_foo : { $path : 'foo[].bar' , $formatting : ( barValue ) => barValue + '_formatted' , }, }, );

Nested array template

json2json( { foo : [{ bar : 1 }, { bar : 2 }, { bar : 3 }], }, { new_foo : { $path : 'foo[]' , new_bar : { $formatting : ( fooItem ) => { return fooItem.bar; }, }, }, }, );

$item and $root inside \$formatting

The second parameter of \$formatting is the context of current mapping status, including $item and $root .

json2json( { foo : [{ bar : 1 }, { bar : 2 }, { bar : 3 }], }, { new_foo : { $path : 'foo[]' , new_bar1 : { $path : 'bar' , $formatting : ( barValue, { $item: fooItem } ) => { return barValue + '_formatted_' + fooItem.bar; }, }, new_bar2 : ( fooItem, { $root } ) => { return fooItem.bar + '_formatted_' + $root.foo.length; }, }, }, );

Template with \$item

item represents the current array item.

json2json( { foo : [ { bar : { baz1 : 1 , baz2 : 2 , baz3 : 3 } }, { bar : { baz1 : 1 , baz2 : 2 , baz3 : 3 } }, { bar : { baz1 : 1 , baz2 : 2 , baz3 : 3 } }, ], }, { new_foo : { $path : 'foo[]' , new_bar : { $path : 'bar' , new_baz : '$item.bar.baz1' , }, }, }, );

Using only the head of an Array

If you need to work with just a the first element of an array you can use $head in the path to access it.

json2json({ foo : [{ bar : 1 }, { bar : 2 }] }, { first_bar : 'foo.$head.bar' });

Clear all empty data

Passing clearEmpty: true to the third parameter of json2json will clear all empty data including undefined , null , empty object {} , empty array [] , and combination of empty object and empty array such as [{}, {}, {}]