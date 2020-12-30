An awesome json to json mapper
npm install awesome-json2json --save
import json2json from 'awesome-json2json';
// const { default: json2json } = require('awesome-json2json');
let sourceJson = { foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } };
let template = {
new_foo: 'foo.bar.baz',
};
json2json(sourceJson, template);
// { new_foo: 1 }
awesome-json2json now support type inference!
If
$path contains
[], the second parameter must be followed with
as const:
Template is the structure of output json, and the rule of how to map one json data to another. The syntax should look like this:
// Input:
// {
// foo: {
// bar: {
// baz: 1
// }
// },
// foo_array: [
// { bar: 1 },
// { bar: 2 },
// { bar: 3 }
// ]
// }
//
// Template example:
{
new_foo1: 'foo.bar.baz',
new_foo2: 'foo.not_exist_key?.bar.baz',
new_foo3: (root) => { return root.foo.bar.baz; },
new_foo4: {
$path: 'foo',
$formatting: (foo) => { return foo.bar.baz; }
},
new_foo5: {
$path: 'foo',
new_bar1: 'bar.baz',
new_bar2: '$root.foo.bar.baz',
new_bar3: {
$formatting: (foo) => { return foo.bar.baz; }
},
new_bar4: {
$disable: (foo) => { return foo.bar.baz === 1; }
new_baz: 'foo.bar.baz'
},
},
new_foo_array1: 'foo_array[].bar',
new_foo_array2: {
$path: 'foo_array[]',
$formatting: (foo_item) => { return foo_item.bar; }
}
new_foo_array3: {
$path: 'foo_array[]',
new_bar: {
$path: 'bar',
$formatting: (barValue, { $item: fooItem }) => barValue + fooItem.bar
}
}
}
// Output:
// {
// new_foo1: 1,
// new_foo2: undefined,
// new_foo3: 1,
// new_foo4: 1,
// new_foo5: {
// new_bar1: 1,
// new_bar2: 1,
// new_bar3: 1
// },
// new_foo_array1: [1, 2, 3],
// new_foo_array2: [1, 2, 3],
// new_foo_array3: [
// { new_bar: 2 },
// { new_bar: 4 },
// { new_bar: 6 }
// ]
// }
Optional chaining is a stage-1 ECMAScript feature, by adding a
? to the end of one pathItem, it will return
undefined if the value is
undefined. As a comparison, it will throw an error without optional chaining question mark.
json2json(
{ foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
{
new_foo: 'foo.not_exist_key?.bar.baz',
},
);
// { new_foo: undefined }
By passing a function to the template, the field value will be the return value of the funtion. The first argument of the function is the root of current input json.
json2json(
{ foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
{
new_foo: (root) => {
return root.foo.bar.baz + '_formatted';
},
},
);
// { new_foo: '1_formatted' }
We can combine the above two type of templates into one template item by passing an object to it, with key
$path and
$formatting, in this case, the first argument of
$formatting is the json result which gets from
$path.
json2json(
{ foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
{
new_foo: {
$path: 'foo.bar',
$formatting: (bar) => {
return bar.baz + '_formatted';
},
},
},
);
// { new_foo: '1_formatted' }
If we pass some keys that are not starts with
$, then it will return the new structure that contains the keys we pass.
json2json(
{ foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
{
new_foo: {
$path: 'foo',
new_bar: 'bar.baz',
},
},
);
// { new_foo: { new_bar: 1 }}
$path,
$formatting and nested template can work togather!
json2json(
{ foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
{
new_foo: {
$path: 'foo',
$formatting: (foo) => {
return {
baz2: foo.bar.baz + '_formatted',
};
},
new_bar: 'baz2',
},
},
);
// { new_foo: { new_bar: '1_formatted' }}
With
$disable keyword, we can disable a field when
$disable returns true.
json2json(
{ foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
{
new_foo: {
$path: 'foo',
new_bar1: {
$disable: (foo) => {
return foo.bar.baz === 1;
},
new_baz: 'bar.baz',
},
new_bar2: 'bar.baz',
},
},
);
// {
// new_foo: {
// new_bar2: 1
// }
// }
With
$default keyword, we can provide a default value when a field returns
undefined.
json2json(
{ foo: { bar: 1 } },
{
new_foo: {
$path: 'foo',
new_bar: { $path: 'bar', $default: 11 },
new_baz: { $path: 'baz', $default: 9 },
new_qux: { $path: 'qux', $default: () => 88 },
},
},
);
// {
// new_foo: {
// new_bar: 1
// new_baz: 9,
// new_qux: 88,
// }
// }
When we reaches the very bottom, it possible to use
$root to go back to the root of input json.
json2json(
{ foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
{
new_foo: {
$path: 'foo',
new_bar: {
$path: 'bar',
new_baz1: 'baz',
new_baz2: '$root.foo',
},
},
},
);
// new_foo: {
// new_bar: {
// new_baz1: 1,
// new_baz2: {
// bar: {
// baz: 1
// }
// }
// }
// }
Map an array is so easy.
json2json(
{
foo: [{ bar: 1 }, { bar: 2 }, { bar: 3 }],
},
{
new_foo: 'foo[].bar',
},
);
// { new_foo: [1, 2, 3] }
json2json(
{
foo: [{ bar: 1 }, { bar: 2 }, { bar: 3 }],
},
{
new_foo: {
$path: 'foo[].bar',
$formatting: (barValue) => barValue + '_formatted',
},
},
);
// {
// new_foo: [
// '1_formatted',
// '2_formatted',
// '3_formatted'
// ]
// }
json2json(
{
foo: [{ bar: 1 }, { bar: 2 }, { bar: 3 }],
},
{
new_foo: {
$path: 'foo[]',
new_bar: {
$formatting: (fooItem) => {
return fooItem.bar;
},
},
},
},
);
// {
// new_foo: [
// { new_bar: 1 },
// { new_bar: 2 },
// { new_bar: 3 }
// ]
// }
The second parameter of \$formatting is the context of current mapping status, including
$item and
$root.
json2json(
{
foo: [{ bar: 1 }, { bar: 2 }, { bar: 3 }],
},
{
new_foo: {
$path: 'foo[]',
new_bar1: {
$path: 'bar',
$formatting: (barValue, { $item: fooItem }) => {
return barValue + '_formatted_' + fooItem.bar;
},
},
new_bar2: (fooItem, { $root }) => {
return fooItem.bar + '_formatted_' + $root.foo.length;
},
},
},
);
// {
// new_foo: [
// {
// new_bar1: '1_formatted_1',
// new_bar2: '1_formatted_3'
// },
// {
// new_bar1: '2_formatted_2',
// new_bar2: '2_formatted_3'
// },
// {
// new_bar1: '3_formatted_3',
// new_bar2: '3_formatted_3'
// }
// ]
// }
item represents the current array item.
json2json(
{
foo: [
{ bar: { baz1: 1, baz2: 2, baz3: 3 } },
{ bar: { baz1: 1, baz2: 2, baz3: 3 } },
{ bar: { baz1: 1, baz2: 2, baz3: 3 } },
],
},
{
new_foo: {
$path: 'foo[]',
new_bar: {
$path: 'bar',
new_baz: '$item.bar.baz1',
},
},
},
);
// {
// new_foo: [
// { new_bar: { new_baz: 1 } },
// { new_bar: { new_baz: 1 } },
// { new_bar: { new_baz: 1 } },
// ]
// }
If you need to work with just a the first element of an array you can use
$head in the path to access it.
json2json({ foo: [{ bar: 1 }, { bar: 2 }] }, { first_bar: 'foo.$head.bar' });
// { first_bar: 1 }
Passing
clearEmpty: true to the third parameter of
json2json will clear all empty data including
undefined,
null, empty object
{}, empty array
[], and combination of empty object and empty array such as
[{}, {}, {}]
json2json(
{
foo: [{ bar: 1 }, { bar: 2 }, { bar: 3 }],
},
{
new_foo: {
new_bar1: 'foo[].bar',
new_bar2: {
$path: 'foo[]',
new_baz1: 'baz',
new_baz2: {
new_qux: 'baz',
},
},
},
},
{
clearEmpty: true,
},
);
// {
// new_foo: {
// new_bar1: [1, 2, 3]
// }
// }