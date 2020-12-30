openbase logo
aj

awesome-json2json

by xcatliu
0.6.0

An awesome json to json data mapper

Overview

Readme

Awesome json2json

Actions Status npm package npm downloads

An awesome json to json mapper

Installation

npm install awesome-json2json --save

Usage

import json2json from 'awesome-json2json';
// const { default: json2json } = require('awesome-json2json');

let sourceJson = { foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } };

let template = {
  new_foo: 'foo.bar.baz',
};

json2json(sourceJson, template);
// { new_foo: 1 }

Type inference

awesome-json2json now support type inference!

type_inference

If $path contains [], the second parameter must be followed with as const:

type_inference_2

Template

Template is the structure of output json, and the rule of how to map one json data to another. The syntax should look like this:

// Input:
// {
//   foo: {
//     bar: {
//       baz: 1
//     }
//   },
//   foo_array: [
//     { bar: 1 },
//     { bar: 2 },
//     { bar: 3 }
//   ]
// }
//
// Template example:
{
  new_foo1: 'foo.bar.baz',
  new_foo2: 'foo.not_exist_key?.bar.baz',
  new_foo3: (root) => { return root.foo.bar.baz; },
  new_foo4: {
    $path: 'foo',
    $formatting: (foo) => { return foo.bar.baz; }
  },
  new_foo5: {
    $path: 'foo',
    new_bar1: 'bar.baz',
    new_bar2: '$root.foo.bar.baz',
    new_bar3: {
      $formatting: (foo) => { return foo.bar.baz; }
    },
    new_bar4: {
      $disable: (foo) => { return foo.bar.baz === 1; }
      new_baz: 'foo.bar.baz'
    },
  },
  new_foo_array1: 'foo_array[].bar',
  new_foo_array2: {
    $path: 'foo_array[]',
    $formatting: (foo_item) => { return foo_item.bar; }
  }
  new_foo_array3: {
    $path: 'foo_array[]',
    new_bar: {
      $path: 'bar',
      $formatting: (barValue, { $item: fooItem }) => barValue + fooItem.bar
    }
  }
}
// Output:
// {
//   new_foo1: 1,
//   new_foo2: undefined,
//   new_foo3: 1,
//   new_foo4: 1,
//   new_foo5: {
//     new_bar1: 1,
//     new_bar2: 1,
//     new_bar3: 1
//   },
//   new_foo_array1: [1, 2, 3],
//   new_foo_array2: [1, 2, 3],
//   new_foo_array3: [
//     { new_bar: 2 },
//     { new_bar: 4 },
//     { new_bar: 6 }
//   ]
// }

Features

Optional chaining

Optional chaining is a stage-1 ECMAScript feature, by adding a ? to the end of one pathItem, it will return undefined if the value is undefined. As a comparison, it will throw an error without optional chaining question mark.

json2json(
  { foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
  {
    new_foo: 'foo.not_exist_key?.bar.baz',
  },
);
// { new_foo: undefined }

Function template

By passing a function to the template, the field value will be the return value of the funtion. The first argument of the function is the root of current input json.

json2json(
  { foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
  {
    new_foo: (root) => {
      return root.foo.bar.baz + '_formatted';
    },
  },
);
// { new_foo: '1_formatted' }

Template with $path and $formatting

We can combine the above two type of templates into one template item by passing an object to it, with key $path and $formatting, in this case, the first argument of $formatting is the json result which gets from $path.

json2json(
  { foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
  {
    new_foo: {
      $path: 'foo.bar',
      $formatting: (bar) => {
        return bar.baz + '_formatted';
      },
    },
  },
);
// { new_foo: '1_formatted' }

Nested template

If we pass some keys that are not starts with $, then it will return the new structure that contains the keys we pass.

json2json(
  { foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
  {
    new_foo: {
      $path: 'foo',
      new_bar: 'bar.baz',
    },
  },
);
// { new_foo: { new_bar: 1 }}

Nested template with $path and $formatting

$path, $formatting and nested template can work togather!

json2json(
  { foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
  {
    new_foo: {
      $path: 'foo',
      $formatting: (foo) => {
        return {
          baz2: foo.bar.baz + '_formatted',
        };
      },
      new_bar: 'baz2',
    },
  },
);
// { new_foo: { new_bar: '1_formatted' }}

Nested template with \$disable

With $disable keyword, we can disable a field when $disable returns true.

json2json(
  { foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
  {
    new_foo: {
      $path: 'foo',
      new_bar1: {
        $disable: (foo) => {
          return foo.bar.baz === 1;
        },
        new_baz: 'bar.baz',
      },
      new_bar2: 'bar.baz',
    },
  },
);
// {
//   new_foo: {
//     new_bar2: 1
//   }
// }

Nested template with \$default

With $default keyword, we can provide a default value when a field returns undefined.

json2json(
  { foo: { bar: 1 } },
  {
    new_foo: {
      $path: 'foo',
      new_bar: { $path: 'bar', $default: 11 },
      new_baz: { $path: 'baz', $default: 9 },
      new_qux: { $path: 'qux', $default: () => 88 },
    },
  },
);
// {
//   new_foo: {
//     new_bar: 1
//     new_baz: 9,
//     new_qux: 88,
//   }
// }

Template with \$root

When we reaches the very bottom, it possible to use $root to go back to the root of input json.

json2json(
  { foo: { bar: { baz: 1 } } },
  {
    new_foo: {
      $path: 'foo',
      new_bar: {
        $path: 'bar',
        new_baz1: 'baz',
        new_baz2: '$root.foo',
      },
    },
  },
);
// new_foo: {
//   new_bar: {
//     new_baz1: 1,
//     new_baz2: {
//       bar: {
//         baz: 1
//       }
//     }
//   }
// }

Array template

Map an array is so easy.

json2json(
  {
    foo: [{ bar: 1 }, { bar: 2 }, { bar: 3 }],
  },
  {
    new_foo: 'foo[].bar',
  },
);
// { new_foo: [1, 2, 3] }

Array template with \$formatting

json2json(
  {
    foo: [{ bar: 1 }, { bar: 2 }, { bar: 3 }],
  },
  {
    new_foo: {
      $path: 'foo[].bar',
      $formatting: (barValue) => barValue + '_formatted',
    },
  },
);
// {
//   new_foo: [
//     '1_formatted',
//     '2_formatted',
//     '3_formatted'
//   ]
// }

Nested array template

json2json(
  {
    foo: [{ bar: 1 }, { bar: 2 }, { bar: 3 }],
  },
  {
    new_foo: {
      $path: 'foo[]',
      new_bar: {
        $formatting: (fooItem) => {
          return fooItem.bar;
        },
      },
    },
  },
);
// {
//   new_foo: [
//     { new_bar: 1 },
//     { new_bar: 2 },
//     { new_bar: 3 }
//   ]
// }

$item and $root inside \$formatting

The second parameter of \$formatting is the context of current mapping status, including $item and $root.

json2json(
  {
    foo: [{ bar: 1 }, { bar: 2 }, { bar: 3 }],
  },
  {
    new_foo: {
      $path: 'foo[]',
      new_bar1: {
        $path: 'bar',
        $formatting: (barValue, { $item: fooItem }) => {
          return barValue + '_formatted_' + fooItem.bar;
        },
      },
      new_bar2: (fooItem, { $root }) => {
        return fooItem.bar + '_formatted_' + $root.foo.length;
      },
    },
  },
);
// {
//   new_foo: [
//     {
//       new_bar1: '1_formatted_1',
//       new_bar2: '1_formatted_3'
//     },
//     {
//       new_bar1: '2_formatted_2',
//       new_bar2: '2_formatted_3'
//     },
//     {
//       new_bar1: '3_formatted_3',
//       new_bar2: '3_formatted_3'
//     }
//   ]
// }

Template with \$item

item represents the current array item.

json2json(
  {
    foo: [
      { bar: { baz1: 1, baz2: 2, baz3: 3 } },
      { bar: { baz1: 1, baz2: 2, baz3: 3 } },
      { bar: { baz1: 1, baz2: 2, baz3: 3 } },
    ],
  },
  {
    new_foo: {
      $path: 'foo[]',
      new_bar: {
        $path: 'bar',
        new_baz: '$item.bar.baz1',
      },
    },
  },
);
// {
//   new_foo: [
//     { new_bar: { new_baz: 1 } },
//     { new_bar: { new_baz: 1 } },
//     { new_bar: { new_baz: 1 } },
//   ]
// }

Using only the head of an Array

If you need to work with just a the first element of an array you can use $head in the path to access it.

json2json({ foo: [{ bar: 1 }, { bar: 2 }] }, { first_bar: 'foo.$head.bar' });
// { first_bar: 1 }

Clear all empty data

Passing clearEmpty: true to the third parameter of json2json will clear all empty data including undefined, null, empty object {}, empty array [], and combination of empty object and empty array such as [{}, {}, {}]

json2json(
  {
    foo: [{ bar: 1 }, { bar: 2 }, { bar: 3 }],
  },
  {
    new_foo: {
      new_bar1: 'foo[].bar',
      new_bar2: {
        $path: 'foo[]',
        new_baz1: 'baz',
        new_baz2: {
          new_qux: 'baz',
        },
      },
    },
  },
  {
    clearEmpty: true,
  },
);
// {
//   new_foo: {
//     new_bar1: [1, 2, 3]
//   }
// }

