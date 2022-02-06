Awesome Electron
Useful resources for creating apps with Electron
Contents
npm Package
The contents of this README are available in a structured JSON format:
npm i awesome-electron
When you
require('awesome-electron'), you get an array of all that is awesome:
{ name: 'WebTorrent',
href: 'https://github.com/feross/webtorrent-app',
description: 'Streaming torrent client.',
category: 'apps',
subcategory: 'open_source' },
{ name: 'Min',
href: 'https://github.com/PalmerAL/Min',
description: 'Minimal web browser.',
category: 'apps',
subcategory: 'open_source' },
{ name: 'Mancy',
href: 'https://github.com/princejwesley/Mancy',
description: 'JavaScript REPL.',
category: 'apps',
subcategory: 'open_source' },
...
]
To keep the repository's master branch clean and contributor-friendly, the code
for this npm package lives in a separate branch:
https://github.com/sindresorhus/awesome-electron/tree/npm-module
Apps
Made with Electron.
Open Source
Featured
Other
- Git-it - Teaches you Git and GitHub.
- Caprine - Unofficial Facebook Messenger app.
- Simplenote - Note keeper.
- nuTorrent - BitTorrent client.
- Abricotine - Markdown editor with inline preview.
- Medis - Redis database management.
- Kakapo - Ambient sound mixer for relaxation or productivity.
- SmartMirror - Voice controlled smart mirror.
- Koko - IRC client.
- KeeWeb - Unofficial KeePass app.
- Gitify - GitHub notifications in your menubar.
- Friends - P2P chat.
- Cumulus - SoundCloud player in your menubar.
- Kitematic - Docker container management.
- FatFileFinder - Find large files on your machine.
- ScreenCat - Screen sharing & remote collaboration.
- Gulp - Run Gulp tasks from your menubar.
- Mapbox Studio - Map designer.
- LevelUI - LevelDB management.
- Kart - Front-end for RetroArch.
- Vmd - Preview Markdown files.
- Kyoku - Displays current iTunes song.
- GReader - Collect and read offline readme files of GitHub repos.
- Leanote - Cloud notepad.
- Snapper - Screen capturing & recording for Android devices.
- Imagemin - Minify images.
- We Build SG - Upcoming events & recently updated repos from webuild.sg.
- Piglet - Run Grunt tasks from your menubar.
- Yoda - Browse and download YouTube videos.
- Loop Drop - MIDI looper and synth for live electronic music performances.
- Toby - YouTube player.
- Kaku - Music player.
- Yeoman - Scaffold projects using Yeoman.
- Markn - Markdown viewer.
- Shiba - Live Markdown preview with linting.
- Yays - YouTube music player in your menubar.
- TimoFM - DoubanFM music player.
- Monu - Process monitoring.
- Tèsèvè - Static webserver.
- DevDocs - Unofficial DevDocs.io app.
- Trendy - Trending GitHub repos in your menubar.
- google-music-electron - Unofficial Google music app.
- Pomodoro - Timer based on the Pomodoro Technique.
- Sia-UI - Decentralized file storage system based on cryptocurrency technology.
- MarkRight - GitHub flavored Markdown editor with live preview.
- Mongotron - MongoDB management tool.
- Colonizers - "Catan" inspired board game.
- Eintopf - Manage development projects with Docker.
- WhatsDesktop - Unofficial WhatsApp app.
- Sqlectron - SQL client.
- docker-indicator - Unofficial Docker menubar app.
- Light Table - Code editor with instant feedback.
- Tubehead - YouTube music player in your menubar.
- Google Play Music Desktop Player - Unofficial Google Play Music app.
- Chrome DevTools - Chrome DevTools packaged as an app.
- Yeobara - Meetup check-in with beacon.
- Proton - Markdown editor with live preview.
- James - HTTP proxy to view and intercept browser requests.
- DTCP - Twitter client.
- Inbox - Unofficial Google Inbox app.
- alienbox - Reddit inbox & notifier in your menubar.
- tweet-rec - Tweet recording player.
- Snippet Bar - Copy-paste & re-use text snippets in your menubar.
- Electronic WeChat - Unofficial WeChat app.
- dida - Add tasks to TickTick (滴答清单).
- FromScratch - Autosaving scratchpad.
- Hawkpass - Password generator.
- Gokotta - Music player.
- Shake - Japanese Earthquake Early Warning Notifier.
- Fog - Unofficial Overcast podcast app.
- Wmail - Unofficial Gmail & Google Inbox app.
- Boostnote - Markdown note & code snippet app for developers.
- Before Dawn - Screensaver tool.
- Active Collab - Unofficial Active Collab app.
- Hain - Launcher for Windows.
- Catify - Utility for Spotify.
- Minira - JIRA issues in your menubar.
- Ansel - Image organizer.
- Build Checker App - Check CI-server build statuses.
- Backer Timetracker - Tracks your time.
- Ghost - Professional publishing platform.
- Mattermost - Mattermost client.
- PupaFM - DoubanFM music player.
- MediumDesk - Unofficial Medium app.
- Lightgallery - Image viewer.
- Crypter - Secure encryption client.
- YakYak - Unofficial Google Hangouts app.
- Museeks - Music player.
- VOX - Unofficial VOX music player.
- Sabaki - Go/Baduk/Weiqi board.
- Marky - Markdown editor.
- Deco - React Native IDE.
- Toshocat - Anime/Manga Progress Tracker.
- iStats - CPU and memory stats on your menubar.
- Wire - Messenger and calling app.
- Ramme - Unofficial Instagram app.
- Moonview - Ambient notepad.
- Temps - Weather forecast in your menubar.
- DBGlass - PostgreSQL client.
- Slide Beacon - Physical web beacon broadcast.
- Rambox - Chat and email app that combines multiple services like Discord, Hangouts, Gmail and Outlook.
- Extraterm - Terminal.
- Materialette - Material design color palette in your menubar.
- Dext - Launcher.
- PB for Desktop - Pushbullet client.
- GroupMe - Unofficial GroupMe app.
- ndm - npm desktop manager.
- GIFBar - Search GIFs in your menubar.
- Stacer - Ubuntu system optimizer.
- Zazu - Launcher.
- Inpad - Notes app with GitHub-flavored Markdown.
- Cerebro - Launcher with inline previews.
- Desktop Dimmer - Control the brightness of any display.
- LosslessCut - Lossless video trimming & cutting.
- Wexond - Web browser with material UI and extensions API.
- Buka - E-book management.
- Insomnia - Create and manage HTTP requests.
- Tusk - Unofficial Evernote app.
- ProtonMail Desktop - Unofficial ProtonMail app.
- Comma Chameleon - CSV editor.
- Buttercup Desktop - Password manager.
Closed Source
- GitKraken - Git client.
- 1Clipboard - Universal clipboard manager.
- Franz - Skype, Slack, Hangouts, WhatsApp, Grape, Telegram, FB Messenger, Hipchat in the same app.
- Postman - Create and send HTTP requests.
- Slack - Desktop version.
- Avocode - Share design and collaborate.
- Pixate - Mobile interaction designer.
- Prepros - Compile almost any preprocessing language with live browser refresh.
- Stremio - Media center.
- Typetalk - Share and discuss ideas with your team through instant messaging.
- Pingendo - Bootstrap prototyping.
- Spreaker Studio - Audio recording and broadcasting.
- MockingBot - Prototyping tool for designing apps.
- Caret - Markdown editor.
- Wagon - SQL editor.
- Wantedly Chat - Business team chat. (Japanese)
- Remember - Business card management. (Korean)
- Pubu - Real-time chat for team communication. (Chinese)
- BearyChat - Team messaging service. (Chinese)
- MongoDB Compass - Official MongoDB app.
- Freeter - Organizer for freelancers & creatives.
- WhatsApp - Official WhatsApp app.
- CatLight - Build status notifier.
- Paws - Trello client.
- Automint - CRM for automobile businesses.
- CrossCloud - Secure sync for multiple cloud storages.
- Discord - Voice and text chat for gamers.
- Cocos Creator - Game editor for creating web and native games for Cocos2D-x.
- Inkdrop - Markdown notebook for hackers.
- Exodus - Secure, manage, and exchange blockchain assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Hackolade - Data modeling for NoSQL and multi-model databases.
- Headset - Discover, collect, and listen to music from YouTube.
- ScreenSquid - Record and playback website visitor sessions.
- CashNotify - Monitor your Stripe accounts from your menu bar.
- Mockoon - Mock servers in seconds.
- Twitch - Official Twitch app.
Samples
- Electron API usage - Sample apps illustrating usage of Electron APIs.
- Screen Recorder - WebRTC screen recorder.
- Activity Monitor - Shows a doughnut chart of the CPU system, user, and idle activity time.
- Hash - Shows the hash values of entered text using different algorithms.
- Prices - Shows the current price of oil, gold, and silver using the Yahoo Finance API.
- Touch Bar API - Example of macOS Touch Bar integration.
Boilerplates
For Electron
Using Electron
Components
- Photon - UI toolkit for building beautiful apps.
- React PhotonKit - Photon components built with React.
- menubar - Menubar app framework.
- cookies - Adds support for
document.cookie.
- window - Create and manage windows.
- React Desktop - UI toolkit for macOS and Windows built with React.
- electron-input-menu - Context menu for input elements.
- chrome-tabs - Chrome like tabs.
- titlebar - Emulate the macOS window titlebar.
- Brightwheel - Build and manage UI components with Photon and Etch.
- Xel - Widget toolkit for building native-like apps.
Documentation
Articles
Books
Videos
Podcasts
Tips
Contribute
