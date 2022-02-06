openbase logo
Awesome Electron Awesome

Useful resources for creating apps with Electron

You might also like awesome-nodejs.

Sponsor

Contents

Table of Contents

npm Package

The contents of this README are available in a structured JSON format:

npm i awesome-electron

When you require('awesome-electron'), you get an array of all that is awesome:

{ name: 'WebTorrent',
  href: 'https://github.com/feross/webtorrent-app',
  description: 'Streaming torrent client.',
  category: 'apps',
  subcategory: 'open_source' },
{ name: 'Min',
  href: 'https://github.com/PalmerAL/Min',
  description: 'Minimal web browser.',
  category: 'apps',
  subcategory: 'open_source' },
{ name: 'Mancy',
  href: 'https://github.com/princejwesley/Mancy',
  description: 'JavaScript REPL.',
  category: 'apps',
  subcategory: 'open_source' },
  ...
]

To keep the repository's master branch clean and contributor-friendly, the code for this npm package lives in a separate branch: https://github.com/sindresorhus/awesome-electron/tree/npm-module

Apps

Made with Electron.

Open Source

Other
  • Git-it - Teaches you Git and GitHub.
  • Caprine - Unofficial Facebook Messenger app.
  • Simplenote - Note keeper.
  • nuTorrent - BitTorrent client.
  • Abricotine - Markdown editor with inline preview.
  • Medis - Redis database management.
  • Kakapo - Ambient sound mixer for relaxation or productivity.
  • SmartMirror - Voice controlled smart mirror.
  • Koko - IRC client.
  • KeeWeb - Unofficial KeePass app.
  • Gitify - GitHub notifications in your menubar.
  • Friends - P2P chat.
  • Cumulus - SoundCloud player in your menubar.
  • Kitematic - Docker container management.
  • FatFileFinder - Find large files on your machine.
  • ScreenCat - Screen sharing & remote collaboration.
  • Gulp - Run Gulp tasks from your menubar.
  • Mapbox Studio - Map designer.
  • LevelUI - LevelDB management.
  • Kart - Front-end for RetroArch.
  • Vmd - Preview Markdown files.
  • Kyoku - Displays current iTunes song.
  • GReader - Collect and read offline readme files of GitHub repos.
  • Leanote - Cloud notepad.
  • Snapper - Screen capturing & recording for Android devices.
  • Imagemin - Minify images.
  • We Build SG - Upcoming events & recently updated repos from webuild.sg.
  • Piglet - Run Grunt tasks from your menubar.
  • Yoda - Browse and download YouTube videos.
  • Loop Drop - MIDI looper and synth for live electronic music performances.
  • Toby - YouTube player.
  • Kaku - Music player.
  • Yeoman - Scaffold projects using Yeoman.
  • Markn - Markdown viewer.
  • Shiba - Live Markdown preview with linting.
  • Yays - YouTube music player in your menubar.
  • TimoFM - DoubanFM music player.
  • Monu - Process monitoring.
  • Tèsèvè - Static webserver.
  • DevDocs - Unofficial DevDocs.io app.
  • Trendy - Trending GitHub repos in your menubar.
  • google-music-electron - Unofficial Google music app.
  • Pomodoro - Timer based on the Pomodoro Technique.
  • Sia-UI - Decentralized file storage system based on cryptocurrency technology.
  • MarkRight - GitHub flavored Markdown editor with live preview.
  • Mongotron - MongoDB management tool.
  • Colonizers - "Catan" inspired board game.
  • Eintopf - Manage development projects with Docker.
  • WhatsDesktop - Unofficial WhatsApp app.
  • Sqlectron - SQL client.
  • docker-indicator - Unofficial Docker menubar app.
  • Light Table - Code editor with instant feedback.
  • Tubehead - YouTube music player in your menubar.
  • Google Play Music Desktop Player - Unofficial Google Play Music app.
  • Chrome DevTools - Chrome DevTools packaged as an app.
  • Yeobara - Meetup check-in with beacon.
  • Proton - Markdown editor with live preview.
  • James - HTTP proxy to view and intercept browser requests.
  • DTCP - Twitter client.
  • Inbox - Unofficial Google Inbox app.
  • alienbox - Reddit inbox & notifier in your menubar.
  • tweet-rec - Tweet recording player.
  • Snippet Bar - Copy-paste & re-use text snippets in your menubar.
  • Electronic WeChat - Unofficial WeChat app.
  • dida - Add tasks to TickTick (滴答清单).
  • FromScratch - Autosaving scratchpad.
  • Hawkpass - Password generator.
  • Gokotta - Music player.
  • Shake - Japanese Earthquake Early Warning Notifier.
  • Fog - Unofficial Overcast podcast app.
  • Wmail - Unofficial Gmail & Google Inbox app.
  • Boostnote - Markdown note & code snippet app for developers.
  • Before Dawn - Screensaver tool.
  • Active Collab - Unofficial Active Collab app.
  • Hain - Launcher for Windows.
  • Catify - Utility for Spotify.
  • Minira - JIRA issues in your menubar.
  • Ansel - Image organizer.
  • Build Checker App - Check CI-server build statuses.
  • Backer Timetracker - Tracks your time.
  • Ghost - Professional publishing platform.
  • Mattermost - Mattermost client.
  • PupaFM - DoubanFM music player.
  • MediumDesk - Unofficial Medium app.
  • Lightgallery - Image viewer.
  • Crypter - Secure encryption client.
  • YakYak - Unofficial Google Hangouts app.
  • Museeks - Music player.
  • VOX - Unofficial VOX music player.
  • Sabaki - Go/Baduk/Weiqi board.
  • Marky - Markdown editor.
  • Deco - React Native IDE.
  • Toshocat - Anime/Manga Progress Tracker.
  • iStats - CPU and memory stats on your menubar.
  • Wire - Messenger and calling app.
  • Ramme - Unofficial Instagram app.
  • Moonview - Ambient notepad.
  • Temps - Weather forecast in your menubar.
  • DBGlass - PostgreSQL client.
  • Slide Beacon - Physical web beacon broadcast.
  • Rambox - Chat and email app that combines multiple services like Discord, Hangouts, Gmail and Outlook.
  • Extraterm - Terminal.
  • Materialette - Material design color palette in your menubar.
  • Dext - Launcher.
  • PB for Desktop - Pushbullet client.
  • GroupMe - Unofficial GroupMe app.
  • ndm - npm desktop manager.
  • GIFBar - Search GIFs in your menubar.
  • Stacer - Ubuntu system optimizer.
  • Zazu - Launcher.
  • Inpad - Notes app with GitHub-flavored Markdown.
  • Cerebro - Launcher with inline previews.
  • Desktop Dimmer - Control the brightness of any display.
  • LosslessCut - Lossless video trimming & cutting.
  • Wexond - Web browser with material UI and extensions API.
  • Buka - E-book management.
  • Insomnia - Create and manage HTTP requests.
  • Tusk - Unofficial Evernote app.
  • ProtonMail Desktop - Unofficial ProtonMail app.
  • Comma Chameleon - CSV editor.
  • Buttercup Desktop - Password manager.

Closed Source

  • GitKraken - Git client.
  • 1Clipboard - Universal clipboard manager.
  • Franz - Skype, Slack, Hangouts, WhatsApp, Grape, Telegram, FB Messenger, Hipchat in the same app.
  • Postman - Create and send HTTP requests.
  • Slack - Desktop version.
  • Avocode - Share design and collaborate.
  • Pixate - Mobile interaction designer.
  • Prepros - Compile almost any preprocessing language with live browser refresh.
  • Stremio - Media center.
  • Typetalk - Share and discuss ideas with your team through instant messaging.
  • Pingendo - Bootstrap prototyping.
  • Spreaker Studio - Audio recording and broadcasting.
  • MockingBot - Prototyping tool for designing apps.
  • Caret - Markdown editor.
  • Wagon - SQL editor.
  • Wantedly Chat - Business team chat. (Japanese)
  • Remember - Business card management. (Korean)
  • Pubu - Real-time chat for team communication. (Chinese)
  • BearyChat - Team messaging service. (Chinese)
  • MongoDB Compass - Official MongoDB app.
  • Freeter - Organizer for freelancers & creatives.
  • WhatsApp - Official WhatsApp app.
  • CatLight - Build status notifier.
  • Paws - Trello client.
  • Automint - CRM for automobile businesses.
  • CrossCloud - Secure sync for multiple cloud storages.
  • Discord - Voice and text chat for gamers.
  • Cocos Creator - Game editor for creating web and native games for Cocos2D-x.
  • Inkdrop - Markdown notebook for hackers.
  • Exodus - Secure, manage, and exchange blockchain assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • Hackolade - Data modeling for NoSQL and multi-model databases.
  • Headset - Discover, collect, and listen to music from YouTube.
  • ScreenSquid - Record and playback website visitor sessions.
  • CashNotify - Monitor your Stripe accounts from your menu bar.
  • Mockoon - Mock servers in seconds.
  • Twitch - Official Twitch app.

Samples

  • Electron API usage - Sample apps illustrating usage of Electron APIs.
  • Screen Recorder - WebRTC screen recorder.
  • Activity Monitor - Shows a doughnut chart of the CPU system, user, and idle activity time.
  • Hash - Shows the hash values of entered text using different algorithms.
  • Prices - Shows the current price of oil, gold, and silver using the Yahoo Finance API.
  • Touch Bar API - Example of macOS Touch Bar integration.

Boilerplates

Tools

For Electron

Using Electron

Components

  • Photon - UI toolkit for building beautiful apps.
  • React PhotonKit - Photon components built with React.
  • menubar - Menubar app framework.
  • cookies - Adds support for document.cookie.
  • window - Create and manage windows.
  • React Desktop - UI toolkit for macOS and Windows built with React.
  • electron-input-menu - Context menu for input elements.
  • chrome-tabs - Chrome like tabs.
  • titlebar - Emulate the macOS window titlebar.
  • Brightwheel - Build and manage UI components with Photon and Etch.
  • Xel - Widget toolkit for building native-like apps.

Documentation

Articles

Books

Videos

Podcasts

Community

Tips

Contribute some ;)

Contribute

Contributions welcome! Read the contribution guidelines first.

License

CC0

To the extent possible under law, Sindre Sorhus has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to this work.

