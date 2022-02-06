Awesome Electron

Useful resources for creating apps with Electron

Contents

Table of Contents

npm Package

The contents of this README are available in a structured JSON format:

npm i awesome-electron

When you require('awesome-electron') , you get an array of all that is awesome:

{ name : 'WebTorrent' , href : 'https://github.com/feross/webtorrent-app' , description : 'Streaming torrent client.' , category : 'apps' , subcategory : 'open_source' }, { name : 'Min' , href : 'https://github.com/PalmerAL/Min' , description : 'Minimal web browser.' , category : 'apps' , subcategory : 'open_source' }, { name : 'Mancy' , href : 'https://github.com/princejwesley/Mancy' , description : 'JavaScript REPL.' , category : 'apps' , subcategory : 'open_source' }, ... ]

To keep the repository's master branch clean and contributor-friendly, the code for this npm package lives in a separate branch: https://github.com/sindresorhus/awesome-electron/tree/npm-module

Apps

Made with Electron.

Open Source

Featured

Other

Closed Source

Samples

Electron API usage - Sample apps illustrating usage of Electron APIs.

Screen Recorder - WebRTC screen recorder.

Activity Monitor - Shows a doughnut chart of the CPU system, user, and idle activity time.

Hash - Shows the hash values of entered text using different algorithms.

Prices - Shows the current price of oil, gold, and silver using the Yahoo Finance API.

Touch Bar API - Example of macOS Touch Bar integration.

Boilerplates

electron-boilerplate (by sindresorhus) - Boilerplate to kickstart creating an app.

generator-electron - Scaffold out an app boilerplate.

electron-boilerplate (by szwacz) - Comprehensive boilerplate which even generates installers.

electron-react-boilerplate - Boilerplate based on React and webpack.

descjop - ClojureScript boilerplate for creating an app.

electron-quick-start - Clone the repo to try a simple app.

bozon - Scaffold, run, test, and package your app.

electron-vue - Easily build your app with Vue and common plugins.

electron-next-skeleton - Boilerplate to build your app with Next.js.

electron-sandbox - Boilerplate and tutorial for creating secure apps (sandbox & communication over IPC).

For Electron

electron-builder - Create installers.

devtron - Official DevTools extension.

electron-packager - Package and distribute your app.

electron-debug - Adds useful debug features.

electron-is-dev - Check if Electron is running in development.

electron-localshortcut - Add keyboard shortcuts locally to a window.

electron-gh-release - Auto-update by releasing on GitHub.

electron-release - Publish a new release of your app to GitHub.

electron-updater - Auto-updater leveraging npm to deploy updates.

fix-path - Fix the $PATH on macOS when run from a GUI app. Useful when spawning a child process.

auto-launch - Launch apps at system startup.

nuts - Releases server with auto-updater and GitHub as a backend.

electron-dl - Simplified file downloads.

electron-release-server - Self-hosted release server with front-end & auto-updater support.

electron-rebuild - Rebuild native Node.js modules against the currently installed Electron version.

electron-compile - Use ES2015, CoffeeScript, Less, Stylus in your app without a precompilation step.

electron-positioner - Position windows at common spots.

electron-window-state - Persist window sizes and positions.

electron-drag - Improved window dragging.

debug-menu - Chrome-like "inspect element" context-menu.

electron-installer-debian - Create a Debian package.

electron-installer-redhat - Create a Red Hat package.

electron-installer-windows - Create a Windows package.

electron-sudo - Subprocesses with administrative privileges.

electron-json-storage - Write and read user settings.

electron-download - Download the Electron release zip from GitHub.

ipc-stream - Duplex stream over IPC.

is-electron-renderer - Check if your code is running in main or renderer .

or . electron-osx-sign - Code-signing for macOS apps.

electron-detach - Restart an Electron app as a detached process.

ember-electron - Build, test, and package Ember apps.

electrify - Package Meteor apps.

spectron - Test Electron apps using ChromeDriver.

babel-preset-electron - Babel preset that only compiles what's necessary for a particular Electron version.

electron-is - Utility functions.

electron-osx-appearance - Simplified API for accessing macOS's appearance settings.

electron-store - Save and load data like user preferences, app state, cache, etc.

electron-context-menu - Extensible context menu.

electron-require - Simplified require.

NeDB - Embedded persistent or in-memory database.

electron-devtools-installer - Install DevTools extensions from the Chrome Web Store.

electron-log - Simple logging.

electron-redux - Synchronize Redux state across windows.

electron-vibrancy - Add vibrancy (blur) to windows.

electron-about-window - 'About This App' window.

elemon - Live-reload your app during development.

electron-is-accelerator - Check if a string is a valid accelerator.

electron-pdf-window - View PDF files in browser windows.

electron-router - Router tidying up IPC message passing.

electron-lets-move - Automatically move your app to /Applications on macOS.

on macOS. electron-settings - Reads and writes user settings to disk.

got - Simplified HTTP requests.

electron-unhandled - Catch unhandled errors and promise rejections.

electron-process-manager - Process manager UI (like Chrome's task manager).

ipc-flux - Flux-like state and action management across processes.

electron-util - Useful utilities for developing apps and modules.

Using Electron

devtool - Debug Node.js with Chrome DevTools.

nativefier - Create an app of any website.

electron-stream - Streaming wrapper.

Nightmare - High-level browser automation library (alternative to PhantomJS).

electron-pdf - Generate PDF from URL, HTML, or Markdown files on the command-line.

Geojsonapp - Preview GeoJSON locally.

electron-mocha - Run Mocha tests in Electron.

electron-har - Command-line tool for generating HTTP Archive (HAR).

electron-windows-store - Turn Electron apps into Windows Store AppX packages.

Reactotron - Inspect your React and React Native apps.

Components

Photon - UI toolkit for building beautiful apps.

React PhotonKit - Photon components built with React.

menubar - Menubar app framework.

cookies - Adds support for document.cookie .

. window - Create and manage windows.

React Desktop - UI toolkit for macOS and Windows built with React.

electron-input-menu - Context menu for input elements.

chrome-tabs - Chrome like tabs.

titlebar - Emulate the macOS window titlebar.

Brightwheel - Build and manage UI components with Photon and Etch.

Xel - Widget toolkit for building native-like apps.

Documentation

Articles

Books

Videos

Podcasts

Community

