yarn add awesome-debounce-promise
npm install awesome-debounce-promise --save
import AwesomeDebouncePromise from 'awesome-debounce-promise';
const asyncFunction = () => fetch('/api');
const asyncFunctionDebounced = AwesomeDebouncePromise(
asyncFunction,
500,
options,
);
asyncFunctionDebounced().then(console.log); // no request fired, promise will never resolve
asyncFunctionDebounced().then(console.log); // no request fired, promise will never resolve
asyncFunctionDebounced().then(console.log); // request fired, promise will resolve with response
For Typescript, you need the compiler option
"esModuleInterop": true
const searchAPI = text => fetch('/search?text=' + encodeURIComponent(text));
const searchAPIDebounced = AwesomeDebouncePromise(searchAPI, 500);
class SearchInputAndResults extends React.Component {
state = {
text: '',
results: null,
};
handleTextChange = async text => {
this.setState({ text, results: null });
const result = await searchAPIDebounced(text);
this.setState({ result });
};
componentWillUnmount() {
this.setState = () => {};
}
}
When calling
debouncedSearchAPI:
this.setState({ result }); call per api call
I recommend solving this problem with react-async-hook, which plays well with
awesome-debounce-promise. You'll find more informations on
react-async-hook readme and runnable examples.
const useSearchStarwarsHero = () => {
// Handle the input text state
const [inputText, setInputText] = useState('');
// Debounce the original search async function
const debouncedSearchStarwarsHero = useConstant(() =>
AwesomeDebouncePromise(searchStarwarsHero, 300)
);
const search = useAsync(debouncedSearchStarwarsHero,[inputText]);
// Return everything needed for the hook consumer
return {
inputText,
setInputText,
search,
};
};
const saveFieldValue = (fieldId, fieldValue) =>
fetch('/saveField', {
method: 'PUT',
body: JSON.stringify({ fieldId, fieldValue }),
});
const saveFieldValueDebounced = AwesomeDebouncePromise(
saveFieldValue,
500,
// Use a key to create distinct debouncing functions per field
{ key: (fieldId, text) => fieldId },
);
class SearchInputAndResults extends React.Component {
state = {
value1: '',
value2: '',
};
onFieldTextChange = async (fieldId, fieldValue) => {
this.setState({ [fieldId]: fieldValue });
await saveFieldValueDebounced(fieldId, fieldValue);
};
render() {
const { value1, value2 } = this.state;
return (
<form>
<input
value={value1}
onChange={e => onFieldTextChange(1, e.target.value)}
/>
<input
value={value2}
onChange={e => onFieldTextChange(2, e.target.value)}
/>
</form>
);
}
}
Thanks to the
key feature, the 2 fields will be debounced independently from each others. In practice, one debounced function is created for each key.
const DefaultOptions = {
// One distinct debounced function is created per key and added to an internal cache
// By default, the key is null, which means that all the calls
// will share the same debounced function
key: (...args) => null,
// By default, a debounced function will only resolve
// the last promise it returned
// Former calls will stay unresolved, so that you don't have
// to handle concurrency issues in your code
// Setting this to false means all returned promises will resolve to the last result
onlyResolvesLast: true,
};
Other debouncing options are available and provided by an external low-level library: debounce-promise
You can easily add promise cancellation support to this lib with awesome-imperative-promise, lib that is already used internally.
The debouncing function returned by the lib is stateful. If you want deboucing to work fine, make sure to avoid recreating this function everytime. This is the same behavior as regular callback-based debouncing functions.
Instead of this:
handleTextChange = async text => {
const searchAPI = text => fetch('/search?text=' + encodeURIComponent(text));
const searchAPIDebounced = AwesomeDebouncePromise(searchAPI, 500);
this.setState({ text, results: null });
const result = await searchAPIDebounced(text);
this.setState({ result });
};
Do this:
const searchAPI = text => fetch('/search?text=' + encodeURIComponent(text));
const searchAPIDebounced = AwesomeDebouncePromise(searchAPI, 500);
handleTextChange = async text => {
this.setState({ text, results: null });
const result = await searchAPIDebounced(text);
this.setState({ result });
};
This library is a combination of multiple low-level tiny microlibs:
