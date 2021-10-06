Awesome Debounce Promise

Debounce your async calls with React in mind.

No callback hell of lodash/underscore

Handle concurrent requests nicely (only use last request's response)

Typescript support (native and well typed)

React in mind, but can be used in other contexts (no dependency)

Read also this famous SO question about debouncing with React.

ThisWeekInReact.com: the best newsletter to stay up-to-date with the React ecosystem:

Install

yarn add awesome-debounce-promise

npm install awesome-debounce-promise --save

import AwesomeDebouncePromise from 'awesome-debounce-promise' ; const asyncFunction = () => fetch( '/api' ); const asyncFunctionDebounced = AwesomeDebouncePromise( asyncFunction, 500 , options, ); asyncFunctionDebounced().then( console .log); asyncFunctionDebounced().then( console .log); asyncFunctionDebounced().then( console .log);

For Typescript, you need the compiler option "esModuleInterop": true

Usecases

Debouncing a search input (with React class)

const searchAPI = text => fetch( '/search?text=' + encodeURIComponent (text)); const searchAPIDebounced = AwesomeDebouncePromise(searchAPI, 500 ); class SearchInputAndResults extends React . Component { state = { text : '' , results : null , }; handleTextChange = async text => { this .setState({ text, results : null }); const result = await searchAPIDebounced(text); this .setState({ result }); }; componentWillUnmount() { this .setState = () => {}; } }

When calling debouncedSearchAPI :

it will debounce the api calls. The API will only be called when user stops typing

each call will return a promise

only the promise returned by the last call will resolve, which will prevent the concurrency issues

there will be at most a single this.setState({ result }); call per api call

Debouncing a search input (with React hooks)

I recommend solving this problem with react-async-hook, which plays well with awesome-debounce-promise . You'll find more informations on react-async-hook readme and runnable examples.

const useSearchStarwarsHero = () => { // Handle the input text state const [inputText, setInputText] = useState(''); // Debounce the original search async function const debouncedSearchStarwarsHero = useConstant(() => AwesomeDebouncePromise(searchStarwarsHero, 300) ); const search = useAsync(debouncedSearchStarwarsHero,[inputText]); // Return everything needed for the hook consumer return { inputText, setInputText, search, }; };

Debouncing the background saving of some form inputs

const saveFieldValue = ( fieldId, fieldValue ) => fetch( '/saveField' , { method : 'PUT' , body : JSON .stringify({ fieldId, fieldValue }), }); const saveFieldValueDebounced = AwesomeDebouncePromise( saveFieldValue, 500 , { key : ( fieldId, text ) => fieldId }, ); class SearchInputAndResults extends React . Component { state = { value1 : '' , value2 : '' , }; onFieldTextChange = async (fieldId, fieldValue) => { this .setState({ [fieldId]: fieldValue }); await saveFieldValueDebounced(fieldId, fieldValue); }; render() { const { value1, value2 } = this .state; return ( <form> <input value={value1} onChange={e => onFieldTextChange(1, e.target.value)} /> <input value={value2} onChange={e => onFieldTextChange(2, e.target.value)} /> </form> ); } }

Thanks to the key feature, the 2 fields will be debounced independently from each others. In practice, one debounced function is created for each key.

Options

const DefaultOptions = { key : ( ...args ) => null , onlyResolvesLast : true , };

Other debouncing options are available and provided by an external low-level library: debounce-promise

FAQ

How can I cancel the debouncing?

You can easily add promise cancellation support to this lib with awesome-imperative-promise, lib that is already used internally.

Why is my debouncing function always firing and is not debounced?

The debouncing function returned by the lib is stateful. If you want deboucing to work fine, make sure to avoid recreating this function everytime. This is the same behavior as regular callback-based debouncing functions.

Instead of this:

handleTextChange = async text => { const searchAPI = text => fetch( '/search?text=' + encodeURIComponent (text)); const searchAPIDebounced = AwesomeDebouncePromise(searchAPI, 500 ); this .setState({ text, results : null }); const result = await searchAPIDebounced(text); this .setState({ result }); };

Do this:

const searchAPI = text => fetch( '/search?text=' + encodeURIComponent (text)); const searchAPIDebounced = AwesomeDebouncePromise(searchAPI, 500 ); handleTextChange = async text => { this .setState({ text, results : null }); const result = await searchAPIDebounced(text); this .setState({ result }); };

Dependencies

This library is a combination of multiple low-level tiny microlibs:

Hire a freelance expert

Looking for a React/ReactNative freelance expert with more than 5 years production experience? Contact me from my website or with Twitter.