🤘 Awesome Bootstrap Checkbox

Font Awesome Bootstrap Checkboxes & Radios plugin. Pure CSS way to make inputs look prettier. No Javascript!

For Bootstrap 4 version please checkout bump-to-bootstrap4 branch!

Use

To install latest version via NPM simply run:

npm install awesome-bootstrap-checkbox npm install awesome-bootstrap-checkbox@0.3.7

There is a separate README.md file for Bootstrap 4 version.

Then just include awesome-bootstrap-checkbox.css somewhere in your HTML, or add the equivalent files to your Sass / Less configuration. Next, everything is based on code convention. Here is checkbox markup from Bootstrap site:

< form role = "form" > ... < div class = "checkbox" > < label > < input type = "checkbox" > Check me out </ label > </ div > ... </ form >

We have to alter it a bit:

< form role = "form" > ... < div class = "checkbox" > < input type = "checkbox" id = "checkbox1" > < label for = "checkbox1" > Check me out </ label > </ div > ... </ form >

That's it. It will work. But it will not work if you nest input inside label or put label before input.

If you want to enable Opera 12 and earlier support just add class styled to input element:

... < input type = "checkbox" id = "checkbox1" class = "styled" > ...

Browser support

Firefox (3.6+)

Chrome (14+)

IE (9+)

Opera (11.6+)

Safari (6+)

Radios

It's the same for radios. Markup has to be the following:

< form role = "form" > ... < div class = "radio" > < input type = "radio" name = "radio2" id = "radio3" value = "option1" > < label for = "radio3" > One </ label > </ div > < div class = "radio" > < input type = "radio" name = "radio2" id = "radio4" value = "option2" checked > < label for = "radio4" > Two </ label > </ div > ... </ form >

Brand Colors and other features

You may use checkbox-primary , checkbox-danger , radio-info , etc to style checkboxes and radios with brand bootstrap colors.

checkbox-circle is for rounded checkboxes.

Inputs without label text:

< div class = "checkbox" > < input type = "checkbox" class = "styled" id = "singleCheckbox1" value = "option1" aria-label = "Single checkbox One" > < label > </ label > </ div >

As per example in the demo folder, to use Font Awesome you'll have to @import the following library parts:

@ import "../bower_components/bootstrap-sass-official/assets/stylesheets/bootstrap/variables" ; @ import "../bower_components/bootstrap-sass-official/assets/stylesheets/bootstrap/mixins" ; @ import "../bower_components/Font-Awesome/scss/variables" ; @ import "../awesome-bootstrap-checkbox" ;

Adjust this to the path where your bootstrap and font-awesome files are located.

Just like the Sass setup, you'll have to @import the following library parts:

@import "../bower_components/bootstrap/less/variables" ; @import "../bower_components/bootstrap/less/mixins" ; @import "../awesome-bootstrap-checkbox" ; @import "../bower_components/Font-Awesome/less/variables" ;

Custom icon font

If you want to use another icon font instead of Font Awesome, such as Glyphicons, override the default variables:

$font-family-icon : 'Glyphicons Halflings' ; $check-icon : "\e013" ; .checkbox label :after { padding-left : 4px ; padding-top : 2px ; font-size : 9px ; }

or for Less:

@font-family-icon: 'Glyphicons Halflings' ; @check-icon: "\e013" ;

Or for plain CSS, override the .checkbox class (and .styled class for Opera):

input [type="checkbox"] .styled :checked + label :after , input [type="radio"] .styled :checked + label :after , .checkbox input [type=checkbox] :checked + label :after { font-family : 'Glyphicons Halflings' ; content : "\e013" ; } input [type="checkbox"] .styled :checked label :after , input [type="radio"] .styled :checked label :after , .checkbox label :after { padding-left : 4px ; padding-top : 2px ; font-size : 9px ; }

Support

Credits

Based on the Official Bootstrap Sass port and the awesome Font Awesome.