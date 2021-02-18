openbase logo
awesome-bootstrap-checkbox

by flatlogic
1.0.1 (see all)

✔️Font Awesome Bootstrap Checkboxes & Radios. Pure css way to make inputs look prettier

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

10.1K

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Radio Button, Bootstrap Checkbox

Readme

🤘 Awesome Bootstrap Checkbox

NPM version NPM downloads Dependency Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/flatlogic/awesome-bootstrap-checkbox

View Demo | Download | More templates | Support forum

Font Awesome Bootstrap Checkboxes & Radios plugin. Pure CSS way to make inputs look prettier. No Javascript!

For Bootstrap 4 version please checkout bump-to-bootstrap4 branch!

Check out our admin template dashboards

Flatlogic Dashboards - 💥Free and open-source admin dashboard templates built with Bootstrap 4, React, Vue and Angular

Use

To install latest version via NPM simply run:

$ npm install awesome-bootstrap-checkbox # for Bootstrap 4 version
$ npm install awesome-bootstrap-checkbox@0.3.7 # for Bootstrap 3 version

There is a separate README.md file for Bootstrap 4 version.

Then just include awesome-bootstrap-checkbox.css somewhere in your HTML, or add the equivalent files to your Sass / Less configuration. Next, everything is based on code convention. Here is checkbox markup from Bootstrap site:

<form role="form">
  ...
  <div class="checkbox">
    <label>
      <input type="checkbox"> Check me out
    </label>
  </div>
  ...
</form>

We have to alter it a bit:

<form role="form">
  ...
  <div class="checkbox">
    <input type="checkbox" id="checkbox1">
    <label for="checkbox1">
        Check me out
    </label>
  </div>
  ...
</form>

That's it. It will work. But it will not work if you nest input inside label or put label before input.

If you want to enable Opera 12 and earlier support just add class styled to input element:

...
<input type="checkbox" id="checkbox1" class="styled">
...

Browser support

  • Firefox (3.6+)
  • Chrome (14+)
  • IE (9+)
  • Opera (11.6+)
  • Safari (6+)

Radios

It's the same for radios. Markup has to be the following:

<form role="form">
  ...
  <div class="radio">
      <input type="radio" name="radio2" id="radio3" value="option1">
      <label for="radio3">
          One
      </label>
  </div>
  <div class="radio">
      <input type="radio" name="radio2" id="radio4" value="option2" checked>
      <label for="radio4">
          Two
      </label>
  </div>
  ...
</form>

Brand Colors and other features

You may use checkbox-primary, checkbox-danger, radio-info, etc to style checkboxes and radios with brand bootstrap colors.

checkbox-circle is for rounded checkboxes.

Inputs without label text:

<div class="checkbox">
  <input type="checkbox" class="styled" id="singleCheckbox1" value="option1" aria-label="Single checkbox One">
  <label></label>
</div>

Using Sass

As per example in the demo folder, to use Font Awesome you'll have to @import the following library parts:

@import "../bower_components/bootstrap-sass-official/assets/stylesheets/bootstrap/variables";
@import "../bower_components/bootstrap-sass-official/assets/stylesheets/bootstrap/mixins";

@import "../bower_components/Font-Awesome/scss/variables";

@import "../awesome-bootstrap-checkbox";

Adjust this to the path where your bootstrap and font-awesome files are located.

Using Less

Just like the Sass setup, you'll have to @import the following library parts:

@import "../bower_components/bootstrap/less/variables";
@import "../bower_components/bootstrap/less/mixins";

@import "../awesome-bootstrap-checkbox";

@import "../bower_components/Font-Awesome/less/variables";

Custom icon font

If you want to use another icon font instead of Font Awesome, such as Glyphicons, override the default variables:

$font-family-icon: 'Glyphicons Halflings';
$check-icon: "\e013";

.checkbox label:after {
    padding-left: 4px;
    padding-top: 2px;
    font-size: 9px;
}

or for Less:

@font-family-icon: 'Glyphicons Halflings';
@check-icon: "\e013";

// Same styles as the Sass example...

Or for plain CSS, override the .checkbox class (and .styled class for Opera):

input[type="checkbox"].styled:checked + label:after,
input[type="radio"].styled:checked + label:after,
.checkbox input[type=checkbox]:checked + label:after {
    font-family: 'Glyphicons Halflings';
    content: "\e013";
}

input[type="checkbox"].styled:checked label:after,
input[type="radio"].styled:checked label:after,
.checkbox label:after {
    padding-left: 4px;
    padding-top: 2px;
    font-size: 9px;
}

How can I support developers?

  • Star our GitHub repo ⭐
  • Create pull requests, submit bugs, suggest new features or documentation updates 🔧
  • Follow us on Twitter 🐾
  • Like our page on Facebook 👍

Support

For any additional information please go to our support forum and raise your questions or feedback provide there. We highly appreciate your participation!

More from Flatlogic

  • React Native Starter - 🚀 A powerful react native starter template that bootstraps development of your mobile application
  • Sing App Dashboard - 💥Free and open-source admin dashboard template built with Bootstrap 4

Credits

Based on the Official Bootstrap Sass port and the awesome Font Awesome.

