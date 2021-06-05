Awesome Angular

Awesome list of Angular seed repos, starters, boilerplates, examples, tutorials, components, modules, videos, and anything else in the Angular ecosystem.

If you're looking for AngularJS (version 1.x.x) please visit https://github.com/gianarb/awesome-angularjs

Current Angular version:

Angular

Angular is a development platform for building mobile and desktop web applications.

Official Resources

Community

Angular Team on twitter

Experts on Twitter

List of Angular experts you should follow on Twitter (in no particular order). This list is by no means complete.

Server-Side Rendering

Material Design

Official Angular Material Design (GitHub)

md2 Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Collapse, Colorpicker, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Switch, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.

ng2-material set of material2 examples and extra components (data table, dialog, ...) built on top of @angular2-material/core

angular2-mdl Angular 2 components, directives and styles based on Material Design Lite

mdl-ext Material Design Lite Ext (carusel, grid, lightbox, selectfield, sticky header, ...)

ng2-materialize An Angular 2 wrap around Materialize library

Material Light Light, fast and easy to use Material Design components for Angular 2+ (Especially for mobile UI). There are several alternatives but this one has added value and advantages in my opinion (Take a loot at the Readme.md for details). There is also an online demo to see it in action. (API documentation is still lacking but in process).

Blox Material A lightweight Material Design library for Angular, based upon Google's Material Components for the Web.

Material Web Components Material Web Components for Angular. A faithful and accurate representation of Material Design as envisioned on the web.

MDBootstrap Built with Angular 7, Bootstrap 4 and TypeScript powerful UI KIT providing a set of slick, responsive page templates, layouts, components and widgets to rapidly build responsive, mobile-first websites and apps.

Cheatsheet

Features

Directives

Directives allow you to attach behavior to elements in the DOM.

Components

A component is a directive which uses shadow DOM to create encapsulate visual behavior. Components are typically used to create UI widgets or to break up the application into smaller components.

View

A View is a core primitive used by angular to render the DOM tree.

Templates

Templates are markup which is added to HTML to declaratively describe how the application model should be projected to DOM as well as which DOM events should invoke which methods on the controller.

Change detection

Every component gets a change detector responsible for checking the bindings defined in its template.

Dependency Injection

Angular 1.x has two APIs for injecting dependencies into a directive. Angular 2 unifies the two APIs, making the code easier to understand and test.

Pipes

Pipes can be appended on the end of the expressions to translate the value to a different format.

Web Workers

WebWorker support in Angular is designed to make it easy to leverage parallelization in your web application. When you choose to run your application in a WebWorker angular runs both your application's logic and the majority of the core angular framework in a WebWorker.

HTTP

The HttpClient offers a simplified client HTTP API for Angular applications that rests on the XMLHttpRequest interface exposed by browsers. Additional benefits of HttpClient include testability features, typed request and response objects, request and response interception, Observable apis, and streamlined error handling.

Router

Test

Ahead-of-Time Compilation

Angular CLI

Official web page

Official repository

ng-cli-hooks - Hooks for the Angular CLI to customize the build

Webpack

Series

Video Tutorials

Style Guides

Angular Connect

Books

On-Site Training

Approach and Explanation

Integrations

FalcorJS + Angular2 (Video)

Angular2-Meteor

nativescript-angular

react-native-renderer

ng-sapphiredb - Client implementation of SapphireDb, a framework for easy development of applications with realtime data synchronization and a self hosted alternative to firebase realtime database/firestore for asp.net core and ef core. Check out the documentation for more details: Documentation

GraphQL + Angular

ckeditor5-angular - An official CKEditor 5 rich text editor component for Angular 2+

ckeditor4-angular - An official CKEditor 4 rich text editor component for Angular 2+

Decorators

segal-decorators Bunch of useful decorators for the web!

ng-portal Component property connection in Angular application.

ng-lock Angular decorator for lock a function and user interface while a task running.

Site Templates

NG-Dashboard - Dashboard for Angular 4+. UI Components based on Material Light. Chart Component based on MetricsGraficsJS. Map Directive based on LeafletJS. DEMO ONLINE

HowToKeepAngularDeploymentSizeSmall - A sample included Homepage and Dashboard for Angular 7 and a demonestration of How To Keep Angular Deployment Size Small

Pipes

fuel-ui OrderBy and Range pipes ported from Angular 1.x to Angular 2

ngx-filter-pipe Pipe for filtering arrays

ngx-pipes Bunch of useful pipes for Angular and beyond!

ngx-order-pipe OrderBy pipe for Angular4+ - sort collection by a field

angular2-camelcase Angular2 pipe to convert camelCase strings to human readable strings Edit

ng-generic-pipe Generic pipe for Angular application.

Generators

Node.js Slush TheVelourFog/slush-angular2 Yeoman swirlycheetah/generator-angular2 ngX-Rocket: Extensible Angular 4+ enterprise-grade generator and tools ngx-rocket/generator-ngx-rocket ngx-rocket/cli ngx-rocket/core

Dart Stagehand dart-lang/stagehand

Scaffold ScaffoldHub.io: Generate full Angular Material applications with MongoDB, SQL or Firebase Firestore databases.



Storybook : "The UI development environment you'll love to use"

Compodoc : "The missing documentation tool for your Angular 2 application", integrate well with npm scripts

NgModule-Viz : Visualize the dependencies between the NgModules in your Angular 2+ application.

ng-app-counter : Count the number of Modules, Lazy Modules, Pipes, Providers, Directives, Components used in an Angular application.

Angular State Inspector - Helps you debug Angular component state. Supports Angular 1/2+/Ivy.

Augury - Browser extension for debugging and profiling Angular applications.

CodeSandbox - An online IDE and prototyping tool for rapid Angular development.

Bugfender - A cloud service to collect logs and Angular errors in Real-Time.

TodoMVC

Schematics

Cypress: Add Cypress to an Angular CLI application

Jest: Configure Angular to execute unit tests with Jest instead of Karma + Jasmine

Prettier: Add Prettier and a pre-commit hook for formatting staged files in an Angular application

Tailwind CSS: Add Tailwind CSS to an Angular application

Threejs: New three.js starter app

Third Party Components

Animations

lottie-angular2 - Render After Effects animations on Angular2 based on Bodymovin.

ng-animate - 🌙 A collection of cool, reusable and flexible animations for Angular

ngx-interactive-paycard - Interactive payment card library with smooth animations

ng-particles - A component to easily add Particles animations to your Angular application

Auth Components

casl-angular - Module which integrates isomorphic permissions management library CASL with Angular2+

ng2-permission - Fully featured permission based access control for your angular 4+ applications. This module inspired from angular-permission .

. ngx-auth-firebaseui - Angular Material UI component for firebase authentication

ngx-auth -Authentication utility for Angular by @fulls1z3

ngx-permissions - Permission and roles based access control for your angular(angular 2, angular 4,5+) applications(AOT, lazy modules compatible)

Backend Components

Cloudinary - Angular2 SDK for image and video management in the cloud

ng-s-resource - Simplify RESTful http resource generator for Angular 4+.

ngx-restangular - Restangular for Angular 2 and higher versions.

Calendars

angular-calendar - A flexible calendar component for angular 6.0+ that can display events on a month, week or day view.

ng-data-picker - 🏄🏼 A data picker based on Angular 4+ (like iOS native datetime picker)

ng-fullcalendar Fullcalendar module for Angular

Charts

@ctrl/ngx-chartjs - Functional Chart.js wrapper for Angular

dl-chart - Simple and lightweight Chart library without extern Dependencies

ng2-charts Beautiful charts for Angular2 based on Chart.js

ngx-charts - Declarative Charting Framework for Angular2 and beyond!

ngx-f2 - Angular2+ wrapper for antv f2 mobile oriented charts

ngx-trend - 📈 Simple, elegant spark lines for Angular

angular2-grid A drag/drop/resize grid-based plugin directive for angular2.

ng2-dragula Drag and Drop so simple it hurts!

Editor Components

@ctrl/ngx-codemirror - Codemirror Wrapper for Angular

@instechnologies/ng-rooster - Angular wrapper of roosterjs, a rich text editor

angular2-froala-wysiwyg Angular 2 wrapper for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor

ng2-ace Ace editor directive made for Angular 2

ng2-quill-editor - Quill editor component for Angular2

File Upload

@ctrl/ngx-droppable - Give file dropping ability to any element or component

file-droppa Simple files drop and upload component with files list

ng2-file-upload Easy to use file upload directives

ngx-awesome-uploader Angular Library for uploading files. It supports: File Upload and Preview (additionally preview images with lightbox), validation, image cropper , drag and drop with multi language support.

ngx-dropzone - Highly customizable component to handle file drops and selection.

ngx-flow - Angular7+ wrapper for flow.js for file upload

Form Controls

@ctrl/ngx-emoji-mart - Customizable Slack-like emoji picker for Angular

angular-imask Angular 4+ input mask

angular2-multiselect-dropdown Angular 2 multiselect dropdown component for web applications

angular2-text-mask Angular 2 input mask directive

ng-fveh - Form Validations Errors Helper - Some helpers to help you with form validation :)

ng-select Angular ng-select - All in One UI Select, Multiselect and Autocomplete

ng2-dropdown Dropdown menu for angular2 and bootstrap 3

ng2-radio-group Angular2 directives for radio and checkbox inputs and radio input groups

ng2-select Angular2 based replacement for select boxes

ngx-color - 🎨 Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more

ngx-credit-cards - A Credit Card Directives and Form Validators package for Angular X (4+).

ngx-flag-picker - 😻 Customizable Angular component which containing a dropdown with country flags

ngx-flexible-select - The most flexible and customized select

ngx-recursive-form - Angular recursive form at any level based on your json input.

Icons

angular2-fontawesome Angular2 Components and Directives for Fontawesome

ng2-fontawesome A small directive making font awesome even easier to use.

ngx-icon-blur An Angular component that can be used to create frosted glass effect of icons.

Keyboard Mouse

@ctrl/ngx-rightclick - Context Menu Service for Angular

angular-clickable-click - Sets pointer cursor on elements using standard (click) output and allows to disable such events

output and allows to disable such events angular-esc - Adds (esc) output fired by the Escape key

output fired by the Escape key ngx-konami - Simple directive to add easter eggs in Angular 2+ applications

Layout Components

angular-fullpage Official component for fullPage.js, a fullscreen scrolling library.

angular-split Angular split component

angular2-infinite-scroll - An Infinite Scroll Directive for Angular2 (based on Observables)

egjs-infinitegrid - Arrange infinite card elements according to various layout types like masonry for Angular.

ng2-card - Card view component for Angular2

ng2-fullpage Fullpage scrolling for Angular2 based on fullPage.js

ng2-sheet Angular2 Components to add yours components inside a sheet window and repeatedly

ng2-swipeable-card - Swipeable card component for Angular2

ngx-scrolltop - Lightweight, Material Design inspired button for scroll-to-top of the page. 🔼 No dependencies. Pure Angular! (Compatibility: Angular 9, Ivy, Universal, ng add )

of the page. 🔼 No dependencies. Pure Angular! (Compatibility: Angular 9, Ivy, Universal, ) od-virtualscroll Observable-based virtual scroll implementation in Angular

Loaders

@kken94/ngx-progress The most powerful and customizable progress bar for Angular ✨

angular-epic-spinners Reusable spinner components for angular

angular2-busy Show busy/loading indicators on any promise, or on any Observable's subscription

angular2-promise-buttons - Loading buttons for Angular 2 by @johannesjo

isLoading? service - A simple and flexible loading indicator service for Angular apps.

ng-spinners - Amazing collection of pure CSS angular spinners components.

ng2-progress-bar Simple progress bar for angular2 and bootstrap 3

ngx-config - Configuration utility for Angular (incl. Angular Universal loader) by @fulls1z3

ngx-img-fallback Load placeholder image on image error

ngx-progressbar - Nanoscopic progress bar, featuring realistic trickle animations.

Maps

angular-cesium Creating map based web apps using Cesium and Angular

angular2-google-maps Angular2 directives for Google Maps

ngx-mapbox-gl - Angular binding of mapbox-gl-js

Notifications

ng-snotify - Angular 4 Notification Center

ng2-sweetalert2 A wrapper for sweetalert2 for use with Angular 2.

ngx-popper - Tooltip managment, wrapper for popper.js(https://popper.js.org/)

ngx-toastr - Notifications/Toastr

State Management

angular2-query-builder Modernized query builder based on jquery QueryBuilder

angular2-jwt Library for sending authenticated HTTP requests and decoding JWTs

angular2-cookie Library that implements Angular 1.x $cookies service in Angular 2

angular-safeguard Wrapper around cookies/sessionStorage/localStorage for angular2. If all are unavailable will use an in memory storage.

ng2-storage A localStorage and sessionStorage wrapper written using ES6 Proxies for Angular 2

ngx-store - Complex library for managing localStorage , sessionStorage and cookies, allows to watch data changes, provides decorators and API based on builder pattern

, and cookies, allows to watch data changes, provides decorators and API based on builder pattern ngx-liquid-cache - A powerful, automatic and optimized Angular 2 cache system that fits everywhere!

ng-http-cache - Speed up your remote requests by automatically caching them on client.

ngx-cache - Cache utility for Angular (incl. browser & server platform implementations) by @fulls1z3

universal-model-angular - Store and state management for Angular

ng-http-caching - Cache for HTTP requests in Angular application.

Tables

ag-grid Advanced Datagrid for Pure Javascript / AngularJS 1.x / AngularJS 2 / Web Components

ng2-handsontable Excel-like data grid / spreadsheet

ng2-smart-table Smart data table library with sorting, filtering, pagination & add/edit/delete functions.

ng2-table Simple table extension with sorting, filtering, paging... for Angular2 apps

ngfb-sortable-table - Angular Firebase Sortable Table. Ability to filter and sort data with own firebase quering tools.

ngx-datatable A feature-rich yet lightweight data-table crafted for Angular2 and beyond!

ignite-ui-angular's grid - The data grid, tree grid, hierarchical grid in Ignite UI for Angular provide excel-style filtering, live-data, sorting, draggable row and other toolbar.

UI Libraries

General

Material Based

@angular-material-extensions/contacts - Angular Library to manage contacts and users with a material design

@angular-material-extensions/faq - Angular Library built with material design in order to provide a reusable faq (frequently asked questions) component for every project. Ask, Answer and List

@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete - Autocomplete input component and directive for google-maps built with angular material design

input component and directive for google-maps built with angular material design @angular-material-extensions/link-preview - Angular open source UI library to preview web links

@angular-material-extensions/pages - Open source library for angular apps to illustrate custom material pages content with steps (ideal for tutorials and explanations purposes)

and purposes) @angular-material-extensions/password-strength - Angular UI library to illustrate and validate a password 's strength with material design

's strength with material design angular-jqwidgets Advanced Angular Components with Material Design.

Covalent - a UI platform built on Angular 2.0 + Material Design

Material 2 - Angular team's Material Design components built on top of Angular 2

Teradata covalent - UI Platform built on @angular/material 2.0

Bootstrap Based

@firebaseui/ng-bootstrap - Angular Bootstrap UI library for firebase authentication powered by @ng-bootstrap

powered by @ng-bootstrap angular-bootstrap-md Material Design for Bootstrap 4 (Angular)

fuel-ui Bootstrap 4 components and directives for use in Angular 2

ng-bootstrap - Angular 4 directives for Bootstrap 4 by the ui-bootstrap team

ng2-bootstrap Native Angular2 Bootstrap 3&4 components

ng2-bs Experiments with Angular 2 directives for Bootstrap.

ng2-modal Modal window for angular2 and bootstrap 3

ng2-paginator Pagination control for angular2 and bootstrap 3

ng2-tabs Tabs control for angular2 and bootstrap 3

UX Components

angular-shepherd - Angular 7 Service wrapping the site tour library Shepherd

ng2-archwizard - Wizard component for Angular 2

ngx-app-tour - Angular2+ plugin for building a tour, showcase or a walkthrough for your app

Viewers

egjs-flicking - It's reliable, flexible and extendable carousel for Angular.

ng2-pdf-viewer PDF viewer component

ng2-safe-img Very tiny and safe img for Angular 2

ngu-carousel - Angular Universal carousel.

ngx-siema - Lightweight and simple carousel with no dependencies.

Misc Components

@ngx-context - Angular Context: Easy property binding for router outlet and nested component trees..

Angular SizeObserver - style DOM elements based on their display size (rather than browser screen size).

angular2-simple-countdown - a simple countdown angular2 directive with multiple language

ng-chat - A simple facebook/linkedin lookalike chat module for Angular applications

ng-google-sheets-db 🚀 Use Google Sheets as your (read-only) backend!

ng-katex Angular module to write beautiful math expressions with TeX syntax boosted by KaTeX library

ng-wormhole - Render components somewhere else in the DOM

ng2-adsense - Easy AdSense for Angular Applications

ngx-avatar - Avatar component that makes it possible to genearte / fetch avatar based on the information you have about the user.

ngx-cdmon - Library for monitoring Angular change detection performance.

ngx-countdown - Simple, easy and performance countdown for angular

@ngneat/transloco - 🚀 😍 The internationalization (i18n) library for Angular

ngx-i18n-router - Route internationalization utility for Angular by @fulls1z3

ngx-linkifyjs - Angular V6 wrapper for linkifyjs - library for finding links in plain text and converting them to HTML tags via linkifyjs

ngx-meta - Dynamic page title & meta tags utility for Angular (w/server-side rendering) by @fulls1z3

ngx-wheel - Angular prize winning wheel component!

xng-breadcrumb - Zero config breadcrumb solutuon. A lightweight, configurable and reactive breadcrumbs for Angular 6 and beyond.

JAM Stack

scully - Scully is a static site generator for Angular projects looking to embrace the Jamstack.

Universal Angular 2

Universal (isomorphic) javascript support for Angular 2

Universal Courses And Tutorials

Universal General Resources

Universal Seed Projects

universal-starter - Angular 2 Universal starter kit by @Angular-Class

ng-seed/universal - Seed project for Angular Universal apps featuring Server-Side Rendering (SSR), Webpack, dev/prod modes, DLLs, AoT compilation, HMR, SCSS compilation, lazy loading, config, cache, i18n, SEO, and TSLint/codelyzer by @fulls1z3

angular-universal - Fast, Unopinionated, Minimalist starter kit for Angular Universal 100% powered by Angular CLI

angular-universal-heroku-starter - Angular 7 Universal Starter Kit with Server-Side Rendering (SSR) and easy deployment to Heroku

Angular 2 in TypeScript

TypeScript lets you write JavaScript the way you really want to. TypeScript is a typed superset of JavaScript that compiles to plain JavaScript.

TypeScript General Resources

TypeScript Official Website for TypeScript

REPL Official TypeScript REPL that runs entirely in your browser

TypeScript Repository (GitHub) Official GitHub Repo for TypeScript

DefinitelyTyped Repository (GitHub) The repository for high quality TypeScript type definitions.

TypeScript Seed Projects

Ionic 2 in Angular 2

Ionic is the beautiful, open source front-end SDK for developing hybrid mobile apps with web technologies.

Ionic Framework Official Website for Ionic Framework

Ionic Documentation Official for Ionic Framework

Ionic 2 General Resources

Angular 2 in Cordova

Apache Cordova is a popular mobile application development framework using CSS3, HTML5, and JavaScript instead of relying on platform-specific APIs.

Cordova Framework Official Website for Apache Cordova

Cordova Documentation Official Documentation for Apache Cordova

Cordova Seed Projects

Angular 2 Seed CLI Admin (Template) Multi-platform Angular 2 project (Web/PWA, Mobile and Desktop) with Ionic 2 (and optionally Bootstrap).

Angular 2 in Dart

Dart is an open-source, scalable programming language, with robust libraries and runtimes, for building web, server, and mobile apps.

Dart General Resources

Dart Official Website for Dart

Dartpad Dartpad lets play with Dart on-line, in a zero-install, zero configuration environment.

Dart Organization (GitHub) Official GitHub Organization for Dart

Pub Repository of packages of software for the Dart programming language.

Dartisans The Official Dart Google+ community

Dart Slack Channel The Official Dart Slack channel.

Dart Seed Projects

Angular 2 Dart Quickstart A minimal quick start project.

Dart Demo, Samples, and Examples

Hackernews App A HackerNews application made with Angular 2 for Dart

Router Demo A basic example of Angular 2 router.

Angular 2 in Traceur

Traceur is a JavaScript.next-to-JavaScript-of-today compiler

Traceur General Resources

Traceur Repository (GitHub) Official GitHub Repo for Traceur

Traceur Seed Projects

Angular 2 in Babel

The compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.

Babel General Resources

Babel Official Website for Babel

REPL Official Babel REPL that runs entirely in your browser

Babel Repository (GitHub) Official GitHub Repo for Babel

Babel Angular 2 Online Playground

Babel Seed Projects

babel-angular2-app A skeleton Angular 2 app built with Babel and Browserify.

angular2-fullstack-starter A full stack skeleton Angular 2 app built with Webpack/Babel.

angular2-es6-starter A skeleton Angular 2 ES6 application built with Babel, Webpack, Gulp.

angular-babel-seed The super simple Angular quickstarter with ES6

Babel Demo, Samples, and Examples

angular2-es6-todomvc Angular 2 TodoMVC implementation with ES6.

ng1-ng2-webpack-lazy-uirouter Hybrid lazy-loading Angular1 + Angular2 using UI-Router, Webpack2 and Babel.

Babel Plugins

babel-preset-angular2 Babel presets for Angular2

babel-plugin-type-assertion An experimental babel transformer plugin for rtts_assert

Angular 2 in ES5

An ECMAScript language that includes structured, dynamic, functional, and prototype-based features.

ES5 General Resources

ES5 Seed Projects

angular2-es5-starter-kit Angular2 ES5 Starter Kit

Meteor in Angular 2

Build Realtime Web and Mobile Apps With Angular and Meteor

Meteor General Resources

Angular Meteor Official Website for Angular Meteor

Angular 2 Meteor

Meteor Seed Projects

Angular 2 in NativeScript

Build truly native iOS, Android and Windows Phone apps with Javascript and CSS. Try NativeScript open-source framework for cross-platform development.

NativeScript General Resources

NativeScript Official Website for NativeScript

Using NativeScript

NativeScript Seed Projects

Angular 2 in React Native

React Native enables you to build world-class application experiences on native platforms using a consistent developer experience based on JavaScript

React Native General Resources

React Native Official Website for React Native

React Native Projects

React Native Seed Projects

Angular 2 in Haxe

Haxe is an open source toolkit based on a modern, high level, strictly typed programming language, a cross-compiler, a complete cross-platform standard library and ways to access each platform's native capabilities. General purpose language, with Haxe, you can easily build cross-platform tools targeting all the mainstream platforms natively. "Write once compile anywhere", with strong easily extendable macro system and powerfull, highly optimizing compiler with DCE (and f.e. using inline constructors). Can be used for server side rendering and in isomorphic way - possible to share the same source code compiling into client side in javascript and server side in pyhton (or java/php/node - can be choosen later/changed at scaling). Haxe code can contain (inline) any target language fragments (can be used to step by step porting), the externs mechanism provides access to the native APIs and libraries in a type-safe manner. Server, client, mobile (Android and iOS at once), desktop, embedded (Raspbery, award winning TIVO set top boxes), Playstation ... all can be reached natively with much less typing, more error-proof, more stable and compile-time type checked code even for non type-safe targets (f.e. JavaScript, PHP)!

Haxe General Resources

Haxe Seed Projects

angular2haxe Haxe Language Bindings for Angular 2

Angular 2 in Scala

General purpose language; multiparadigm (object-oriented, functional, concurrent elements); statically typed, type-safe; focus: Web services.

Scala General Resources

Scala Seed Projects

Angular 2 components with Bit

Bit is an open source virtual repository (code base) built to make components easily manageable and usable across applications. You can quickly export any Angular component from any context while working on any project to a bit distributed Scope. Bit's reusbale component environment cuts the overhead of configuring build and test environments for exporting every new component. The Scope is a virtual component repository which stores, organizes, manages and tests your components. Once modeled on a Scope, your components can be easily found and used in any Angular application. Components can be organized together and still modified and used individually without pulling in entire libraries.

Bit Resources

Bit

Bit-Javascript

bitsrc - Free community hub for sharing, managing and finding open source components.

Security

NgRx

