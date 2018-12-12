Makes your elements draggable in Vue.
See Demo: http://hilongjw.github.io/vue-dragging/
Some of goals of this project worth noting include:
From npm:
$ npm install awe-dnd --save
//main.js
import VueDND from 'awe-dnd'
Vue.use(VueDND)
<!--your.vue-->
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
colors: [{
text: "Aquamarine"
}, {
text: "Hotpink"
}, {
text: "Gold"
}, {
text: "Crimson"
}, {
text: "Blueviolet"
}, {
text: "Lightblue"
}, {
text: "Cornflowerblue"
}, {
text: "Skyblue"
}, {
text: "Burlywood"
}]
}
},
/* if your need multi drag
mounted: function() {
this.colors.forEach((item) => {
Vue.set(item, 'isComb', false)
})
} */
}
</script>
<template>
<div class="color-list">
<div
class="color-item"
v-for="color in colors" v-dragging="{ item: color, list: colors, group: 'color' }"
:key="color.text"
>{{color.text}}</div>
</div>
</template>
v-dragging="{ item: color, list: colors, group: 'color' }"
{item} Object
{list} Array
{group} String
{comb} String
group is unique key of dragable list.
comb use for multi drag
<!-- Vue2.0 -->
<div class="color-list">
<div
class="color-item"
v-for="color in colors" v-dragging="{ item: color, list: colors, group: 'color' }"
:key="color.text"
>{{color.text}}</div>
</div>
<!-- Vue1.0 -->
<div class="color-list">
<div
class="color-item"
v-for="color in colors" v-dragging="{ item: color, list: colors, group: 'color', key: color.text }"
track-by="text"
>{{color.text}}</div>
</div>
<div class="color-list">
<div
class="color-item"
v-for="color in colors" v-dragging="{ item: color, list: colors, group: 'color', otherData: otherData, comb: 'isComb' }"
:key="color.text"
>{{color.text}}</div>
</div>
export default {
mounted () {
this.$dragging.$on('dragged', ({ value }) => {
console.log(value.item)
console.log(value.list)
console.log(value.otherData)
})
this.$dragging.$on('dragend', () => {
})
}
}