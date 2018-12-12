openbase logo
awe-dnd

by Awe
0.3.4

A sortable list directive with Vue

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

743

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Awe-dnd

Makes your elements draggable in Vue.

See Demo: http://hilongjw.github.io/vue-dragging/

Some of goals of this project worth noting include:

  • support desktop and mobile
  • Vue data-driven philosophy
  • support multi comb drag
  • Supports both of Vue 1.0 and Vue 2.0

Requirements

  • Vue: ^1.0.0 or ^2.0.0

Install

From npm:


$ npm install awe-dnd --save

Usage

//main.js

import VueDND from 'awe-dnd'

Vue.use(VueDND)

<!--your.vue-->
<script>
export default {
  data () {
    return {
        colors: [{
            text: "Aquamarine"
        }, {
            text: "Hotpink"
        }, {
            text: "Gold"
        }, {
            text: "Crimson"
        }, {
            text: "Blueviolet"
        }, {
            text: "Lightblue"
        }, {
            text: "Cornflowerblue"
        }, {
            text: "Skyblue"
        }, {
            text: "Burlywood"
        }]
    }
  },
  /* if your need multi drag
  mounted: function() {
      this.colors.forEach((item) => {
          Vue.set(item, 'isComb', false)
      })
  } */
}
</script>

<template>
  <div class="color-list">
      <div
          class="color-item"
          v-for="color in colors" v-dragging="{ item: color, list: colors, group: 'color' }"
          :key="color.text"
      >{{color.text}}</div>
  </div>
</template>

API

v-dragging="{ item: color, list: colors, group: 'color' }"

Arguments:

  • {item} Object

  • {list} Array

  • {group} String

  • {comb} String

    group is unique key of dragable list.

    comb use for multi drag

Example

<!-- Vue2.0 -->
<div class="color-list">
    <div
        class="color-item"
        v-for="color in colors" v-dragging="{ item: color, list: colors, group: 'color' }"
        :key="color.text"
    >{{color.text}}</div>
</div>

<!-- Vue1.0 -->
<div class="color-list">
    <div
        class="color-item"
        v-for="color in colors" v-dragging="{ item: color, list: colors, group: 'color', key: color.text }"
        track-by="text"
    >{{color.text}}</div>
</div>

Event

<div class="color-list">
    <div
        class="color-item"
        v-for="color in colors" v-dragging="{ item: color, list: colors, group: 'color', otherData: otherData, comb: 'isComb' }"
        :key="color.text"
    >{{color.text}}</div>
</div>

export default {
  mounted () {
    this.$dragging.$on('dragged', ({ value }) => {
      console.log(value.item)
      console.log(value.list)
      console.log(value.otherData)
    })
    this.$dragging.$on('dragend', () => {

    })
  }
}

License

The MIT License

