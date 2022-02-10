Interface for scene and material modules, providing simpified rendering for complex heriarchies.

Official AwayJS Documentation

animators

Data and renderer classes for shape animation functionality. (Data classes to be split into animation module)

elements

Abstractions for elements classes (to be moved to stage module)

errors

Error types

events

Event objects for renderer classes

filters

Data and renderer classes for global filter effects (Data classes to be split into scene module)

managers

Render to Texture helper class (deprecated)

materials

Abstractions for material classes

renderables

Abstractions for renderable classes eg Billboard, LineSegment, Skybox (Shape to be moved to stage module)

shaders

Data object for representing state and functionality of a shader (base classes to be moved to stage)

sort

Merge sort classes acting on linked lists of renderables

textures

Abstractions for texture classes (to be moved to stage module)