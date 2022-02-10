openbase logo
awayjs-renderergl

by awayjs
0.8.37 (see all)

Interface for scene and material modules

0

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

AwayJS Renderer

Build Status

Interface for scene and material modules, providing simpified rendering for complex heriarchies.

Documentation

Official AwayJS Documentation

AwayJS Dependencies

  • core
  • graphics
  • scene
  • stage

Internal Structure

  • animators
    Data and renderer classes for shape animation functionality. (Data classes to be split into animation module)

  • elements
    Abstractions for elements classes (to be moved to stage module)

  • errors
    Error types

  • events
    Event objects for renderer classes

  • filters
    Data and renderer classes for global filter effects (Data classes to be split into scene module)

  • managers
    Render to Texture helper class (deprecated)

  • materials
    Abstractions for material classes

  • renderables
    Abstractions for renderable classes eg Billboard, LineSegment, Skybox (Shape to be moved to stage module)

  • shaders
    Data object for representing state and functionality of a shader (base classes to be moved to stage)

  • sort
    Merge sort classes acting on linked lists of renderables

  • textures
    Abstractions for texture classes (to be moved to stage module)

  • utils
    Helpers for particle animations

