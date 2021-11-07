The root dependency for all AwayJS modules: contains basic data structures, loading mechanisms, event objects and utility functions useful for all types of rich media interface and interaction.
attributes
Data structures for interleaved or isolated binary data streams.
audio
Data structures for audio (to be moved to its own audio module).
errors
Error types.
events
Event objects for core classes.
geom
Geometric data structures.
image
Deprecated.
library
Asset loading and management APIs.
managers
Managers for audio (to be moved to own audio module).
net
URL Request APIs.
parsers
Base classes for parsers API, possibly merge with library.
projections
Projection APIs for general 2D / 3D projection.
ui
Helper classes for interface interaction.
utils
Binary data wrappers, helper classes for RAF and timers, Color and debug utils.