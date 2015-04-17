openbase logo
by Roman Shtylman
1.0.0 (see all)

monitor when a user is inactive on a page

Readme

away Build Status

detect idle users on webpages

var away = require('away');

// detect users who are idle for 10 seconds
var timer = away(10000);
timer.on('idle', function() {
    console.log('user is idle');
});
timer.on('active', function() {
    console.log('user is active');
});

api

away() returns a Timer object which exposes the following methods.

.on('idle', fn)

Call fn when user becomes idle.

.on('active', fn)

Call fn when user becomes active after having been idle.

.stop()

Stop the idle timer from detecting user activity

.start()

Start the idle timer. (By default the idle timer is started automatically)

options

idle() accepts a second argument with additional options.

element

The dom element to monitor for activity. (default document)

timeout

Milliseconds before user is considered idle. (default 30000)

events

String of DOM events that will trigger activity. (see index.js for default)

start

Whether to start idle timer upon creation. (default true)

install

npm install away

credits

Inspired by the jquery-idletimer plugin.

