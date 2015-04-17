detect idle users on webpages
var away = require('away');
// detect users who are idle for 10 seconds
var timer = away(10000);
timer.on('idle', function() {
console.log('user is idle');
});
timer.on('active', function() {
console.log('user is active');
});
away() returns a Timer object which exposes the following methods.
Call
fn when user becomes idle.
Call
fn when user becomes active after having been idle.
Stop the idle timer from detecting user activity
Start the idle timer. (By default the idle timer is started automatically)
idle() accepts a second argument with additional options.
The dom element to monitor for activity. (default
document)
Milliseconds before user is considered idle. (default
30000)
String of DOM events that will trigger activity. (see index.js for default)
Whether to start idle timer upon creation. (default
true)
npm install away
Inspired by the jquery-idletimer plugin.