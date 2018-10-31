A functional, lightweight alternative to bluebird.js, built with
async/
awaitin mind.
Functional utility library for
async /
await
Think
lodash for promises.
Bluebird's powerful collections methods, built with native promises
Use functions like
map,
reduce,
filter &
some to iterate over promises in an intuitive way.
Fine-grained Concurrency control
Resolve all promises at once or in series of 3? the choice is yours.
Built to support Tree Shaking from the ground up
Take what you need and leave the rest.
Two flavors: Regular & FP style
Similar to
lodash/fp, Awaity.js comes with additional flavor to support functional composition.
If it speaks your language, try
awaity/fp.
Awaity.js is a subset of bluebird.js that focuses only on what's relevant for
async /
await while using native promises instead, the result is a functional utility library with a minimal footprint. much like lodash, but for promises.
That greatly reduces the library footprint, while bluebird's is 17KB min/gzip, Awaity.js takes only 2KB for the whole lib, and since it built to support tree shaking from the ground up, you can easily pick only what's relevant to you and end up with no more than 1KB.
import { map, props } from 'awaity/esm';
const tasks = await map([1,2,3], async (id) => {
const res = await fetch(id);
return res.json();
});
console.log(tasks) // [{...}, {...}, {...}]
// Resolve a promise first
const promise = api.getTasks();
const titles = await map(promise, (task) => task.title);
// Resolve an array of a promises
const promisesArray = [ api.getTask(1), api.getTask(2), api.getTask(3)];
const titles = await map(promisesArray, (task) => task.title);
// Resolve an array of a promises + map an object of promises for each
const expendedTasks = await map(promisesArray, (task) => props({
...task,
author: api.getUser(task.authorId),
comments: api.getCommentsByTask(task.id)
}));
console.log(expendedTasks)
/*
[
{
id: 1,
title: 'Task title..',
author: { ... },
comments: [{ ... }, { ... }, { ... }]
},
{ ... },
{ ... },
{ ... }
]
*/
npm install awaity
// Take all
import * as Async from 'awaity';
// Or only what you need
import reduce from 'awaity/reduce';
import some from 'awaity/some';
Or for module bundles (such as webpack, parcel, or rollup), use
awaity/esm
Which used ES Modules to gain tree shaking support:
import { map, reduce, sum } from 'awaity/esm';
Note:
node.js does not support ES Modules out of the box yet.
import fs from 'fs-extra';
import filter from 'awaity/filter';
async function getDirectories(path) {
const promise = fs.readdir(path);
return filter(promise, async (file) => {
const stats = await fs.stat(file);
return stats.isDirectory();
});
}
const directories = await getDirectories('.');
Todo: explain what it means.
FP flavor is available under the
fp submodule:
import reduce from 'awaity/fp/reduce';
// OR
import { reduce } from 'awaity/esm/fp';
// Just some promises that returns numbers
const promises = [1,2,3].map((i) => Promise.resolve(i));
// By ommiting the last argument,
// we got a function that expects an array of promises
const sum = reduce((total, i) => total + i, 0);
const total = await sum(promises) // 6
Awaity.js provides three different kinds of chaining to choose from:
import { map } from 'awaity';
const postsWithComments = await Promise.resolve([1,2,3])
.then((ids) => map(ids, (id) => api.getPostById(id)))
.then((posts) => map(posts, async (post) => ({
...post,
comments: await api.getCommentsByPostId(post.id)
})))
awaity/fp:
import { map } from 'awaity/fp';
const postsWithComments = await Promise.resolve([1,2,3])
.then(map((id) => api.getPostById(id))
.then(map(async (post) => ({
...post,
comments: await api.getCommentsByPostId(post.id)
})))
flow
import { map, flow } from 'awaity';
const postsWithComments = await flow([1,2,3], [
(ids) => map(ids, (id) => api.getPostById(id)),
(posts) => map(posts, async (post) => ({
...post,
comments: await api.getCommentsByPostId(post.id)
}))
]);
flow +
awaity/fp
import { map, flow } from 'awaity/fp';
const postsWithComments = await flow([
map(ids, (id) => api.getPostById(id)),
map(posts, async (post) => ({
...post,
comments: await api.getCommentsByPostId(post.id)
})
], [1,2,3]);
Complex example with promise chain
import { map, reduce, props } from 'awaity/fp';
const posts = await Promise.resolve([1,2,3])
.then(map((id) => api.getPostById(id)))
.then(map((post) => props({
...post,
user: api.getUserById(post.userId),
comments: api.getCommentsByPostId(post.id),
})))
.then(reduce(async (results, post) => ({
...results,
[post.id]: post
})));
Complex example with flow
import { flow, map, reduce, props } from 'awaity/esm/fp';
const posts = await flow([
map(id => api.getPostById(id)),
map(post => props({
...post,
user: api.getUserById(post.userId),
comments: api.getCommentsByPostId(post.id),
})),
reduce(async (results, post) => ({
...results,
[post.id]: post
}), {})
], [1, 2, 3]);
Each module also has an equivalate curried version under the
fp namespace
import { reduce } from 'awaity/esm/fp';
// FP version is curried
reduce(reducer, initialValue, iterator)
reduce(reducer, initialValue)(iterator)
reduce(reducer)(initialValue)(iterator)
const sum = reduce((total, i) => total + i, 0);
const total = await sum(promises);
Note: in FP mode, the first argument (the iterable, or promises) is always the last argument.
// Normal Mode: value is the first argument
reduce(iterable, reducer, initialValue);
// FP Mode: value is the last argument
reduce(reducer, initialValue, iterable);