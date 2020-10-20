AwaitQueue

JavaScript utility to enqueue async tasks for Node.js and the browser.

Installation

$ npm install awaitqueue

Usage

CommonJS usage:

const { AwaitQueue, AwaitQueueTask, AwaitQueueDumpItem } = require ( 'awaitqueue' );

ES6 usage:

import { AwaitQueue, AwaitQueueTask, AwaitQueueDumpItem } from 'awaitqueue' ;

API

type AwaitQueueDumpItem

type AwaitQueueDumpItem = { task: AwaitQueueTask<unknown>; name?: string ; enqueuedTime: number ; executingTime: number ; };

TypeScript type representing an item in the array returned by the awaitQueue.dump() method.

task : The function to be executed.

: The function to be executed. name : The name of the given function (if any) or the name argument given to awaitQueue.push() method (if any).

: The name of the given (if any) or the argument given to method (if any). enqueuedTime : Time in milliseconds since the task was enqueued, this is, since awaitQueue.push() was called until its execution started or until now if not yet started.

: Time in milliseconds since the task was enqueued, this is, since was called until its execution started or until now if not yet started. executingTime : Time in milliseconds since the task execution started (or 0 if not yet started).

type AwaitQueueTask

type AwaitQueueTask<T> = () => ( Promise <T> | T)

TypeScript type representing a function that returns a value T or a Promise that resolves with T .

new AwaitQueue({ ClosedErrorClass? = Error, StoppedErrorClass? = Error })

Creates an AwaitQueue instance.

@param {Error} ClosedErrorClass : Custom Error derived class that will be used to reject pending tasks after close() method has been called. If not set, Error class is used.

: Custom derived class that will be used to reject pending tasks after method has been called. If not set, class is used. @param {Error} StoppedErrorClass : Custom Error derived class that will be used to reject pending tasks after stop() method has been called. If not set, Error class is used.

async awaitQueue.push(task: AwaitQueueTask, name?: string): Promise

Accepts a task as argument and enqueues it after pending tasks. Once processed, the push() method resolves (or rejects) with the result returned by the given task.

@param task : Function that must return a Promise or a directly a value.

: Function that must return a or a directly a value. @param name : Optional task name (useful for awaitQueue.dump() method).

awaitQueue.size: number

The number of ongoing enqueued tasks.

awaitQueue.close(): void

Closes the queue. Pending tasks will be rejected with the given ClosedErrorClass error. The AwaitQueue instance is no longer usable (this method is terminal).

awaitQueue.stop(): void

Make ongoing pending tasks reject with the given StoppedErrorClass error. The AwaitQueue instance is still usable for future tasks added via push() method.

Returns an array with information about pending tasks in the queue. See the AwaitQueueDumpItem type above.

Usage example

const { AwaitQueue } = require ( 'awaitqueue' ); function taskFactory ( id ) { console .log( 'creating task %d' , id); return function ( ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { console .log( 'running task %d' , id); setTimeout( () => resolve(id), 2000 ); }); }; } async function run ( ) { const queue = new AwaitQueue(); let result; console .log( '1. calling queue.push()' ); result = await queue.push(taskFactory( '1' )); console .log( '1. task result:' , result); console .log( '2. calling queue.push()' ); result = await queue.push(taskFactory( '2' )); console .log( '2. task result:' , result); console .log( '3. calling queue.push()' ); await new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { queue.push(taskFactory( '3' )) .then( () => { console .warn( '3. task should not succeed (it was stopped)' ); resolve(); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( '3. task failed as expected because it was stopped (%s)' , error.toString()); resolve(); }); console .log( '3. calling queue.stop()' ); queue.stop(); }); console .log( 'calling queue.close()' ); queue.close(); try { console .log( '4. calling queue.push()' ); await queue.push(taskFactory( '4' )); } catch (error) { console .error( '4. task failed as expected because it was closed (%s)' , error.toString()); } } run();

Output:

1 . calling queue.push() creating task 1 running task 1 1. task result: 1 2 . calling queue.push() creating task 2 running task 2 2. task result: 2 3 . calling queue.push() creating task 3 running task 3 3 . calling queue.stop() 3 . task failed as expected because it was stopped (Error: AwaitQueue stopped) calling queue.close() 4 . calling queue.push() creating task 4 4 . task failed as expected because it was closed (Error: AwaitQueue closed)

Author

Iñaki Baz Castillo [website|github]

License

ISC