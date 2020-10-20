JavaScript utility to enqueue async tasks for Node.js and the browser.
$ npm install awaitqueue
const { AwaitQueue, AwaitQueueTask, AwaitQueueDumpItem } = require('awaitqueue');
import { AwaitQueue, AwaitQueueTask, AwaitQueueDumpItem } from 'awaitqueue';
type AwaitQueueDumpItem =
{
task: AwaitQueueTask<unknown>;
name?: string;
enqueuedTime: number;
executingTime: number;
};
TypeScript type representing an item in the array returned by the
awaitQueue.dump() method.
task: The function to be executed.
name: The name of the given
function (if any) or the
name argument given to
awaitQueue.push() method (if any).
enqueuedTime: Time in milliseconds since the task was enqueued, this is, since
awaitQueue.push() was called until its execution started or until now if not yet started.
executingTime: Time in milliseconds since the task execution started (or 0 if not yet started).
type AwaitQueueTask<T> = () => (Promise<T> | T)
TypeScript type representing a function that returns a value
T or a Promise that resolves with
T.
Creates an
AwaitQueue instance.
@param {Error} ClosedErrorClass: Custom
Error derived class that will be used to reject pending tasks after
close() method has been called. If not set,
Error class is used.
@param {Error} StoppedErrorClass: Custom
Error derived class that will be used to reject pending tasks after
stop() method has been called. If not set,
Error class is used.
Accepts a task as argument and enqueues it after pending tasks. Once processed, the
push() method resolves (or rejects) with the result returned by the given task.
@param task: Function that must return a
Promise or a directly a value.
@param name: Optional task name (useful for
awaitQueue.dump() method).
The number of ongoing enqueued tasks.
Closes the queue. Pending tasks will be rejected with the given
ClosedErrorClass error. The
AwaitQueue instance is no longer usable (this method is terminal).
Make ongoing pending tasks reject with the given
StoppedErrorClass error. The
AwaitQueue instance is still usable for future tasks added via
push() method.
Returns an array with information about pending tasks in the queue. See the
AwaitQueueDumpItem type above.
const { AwaitQueue } = require('awaitqueue');
function taskFactory(id)
{
console.log('creating task %d', id);
// Return a function that returns a Promise (a task).
return function()
{
return new Promise((resolve) =>
{
console.log('running task %d', id);
setTimeout(() => resolve(id), 2000);
});
};
}
async function run()
{
const queue = new AwaitQueue();
let result;
console.log('1. calling queue.push()');
result = await queue.push(taskFactory('1'));
console.log('1. task result:', result);
console.log('2. calling queue.push()');
result = await queue.push(taskFactory('2'));
console.log('2. task result:', result);
console.log('3. calling queue.push()');
await new Promise((resolve) =>
{
queue.push(taskFactory('3'))
.then(() =>
{
console.warn('3. task should not succeed (it was stopped)');
resolve();
})
.catch((error) =>
{
console.log('3. task failed as expected because it was stopped (%s)', error.toString());
resolve();
});
console.log('3. calling queue.stop()');
queue.stop();
});
console.log('calling queue.close()');
queue.close();
try
{
console.log('4. calling queue.push()');
await queue.push(taskFactory('4'));
}
catch (error)
{
console.error('4. task failed as expected because it was closed (%s)', error.toString());
}
}
run();
Output:
1. calling queue.push()
creating task 1
running task 1
1. task result: 1
2. calling queue.push()
creating task 2
running task 2
2. task result: 2
3. calling queue.push()
creating task 3
running task 3
3. calling queue.stop()
3. task failed as expected because it was stopped (Error: AwaitQueue stopped)
calling queue.close()
4. calling queue.push()
creating task 4
4. task failed as expected because it was closed (Error: AwaitQueue closed)