Read or write to a stream using while and await , not event handlers.

Read and write streams using familiar constructs, without resorting to synchronous methods for I/O.

Read and write long streams without runaway memory usage.

Process streams one chunk or line at a time. Await asynchronous operations inbetween.

Requirements

Node v8+ recommended. async / await support was added to Node v7. Node v6 will throw "SyntaxError: Unexpected token function" for the examples below. See secondExample_without_await.js for an example of using awaitify-stream without await .

Install

npm install awaitify-stream

Reader functions

readAsync([size]) : Promise wrapper around readable.read. Returns a promise for the next chunk of data. Resolves to null at the end of the stream.

Writer functions

writeAsync(chunk[, encoding]) : Promise wrapper around writable.write. Returns a promise that resolves following a drain event (if necessary) and a call to write . Doesn't wait for the chunk to be flushed.

endAsync([chunk][, encoding]) : Promise wrapper around writable.end. Returns a promise that resolves when the stream is finished.

Reader/Writer API

Use createReader , createWriter or createDuplexer to create a wrapper around the stream. The stream property can be used to later access the stream.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const aw = require ( 'awaitify-stream' ); async function run ( ) { let readStream = fs.createReadStream( 'firstExample.js' ); let reader = aw.createReader(readStream); let writer = aw.createWriter(process.stdout); let chunk, count = 0 ; while ( null !== (chunk = await reader.readAsync())) { await writer.writeAsync(chunk); count++; } console .log( `



Done. Read the file in ${count} chunk(s).` ); } run();

Augment Stream API

Use addAsyncFunctions to add the reader and/or writer functions to a stream object. The reader functions are added if stream.readable is true. The writer functions are added if stream.writable is true.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const aw = require ( 'awaitify-stream' ); const lineLength = 6 ; function delay ( ms ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { setTimeout(resolve, ms); }); } async function run ( ) { let stream = aw.addAsyncFunctions(fs.createReadStream( 'zipCodes.lftxt' )); stream.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); let zipCode; while ( null !== (zipCode = await stream.readAsync(lineLength))) { zipCode = zipCode.trim(); console .log(zipCode); await delay( 200 ); } } run();

Line Reading

You can use awaitify-stream in combination with a package like byline to read a line at a time.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const aw = require ( 'awaitify-stream' ); const byline = require ( 'byline' ); const readline = require ( 'readline' ); function checkGuess ( rl, guess ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { rl.question( `Is the ${guess} your card? [y/n] ` , (answer) => { resolve(answer.startsWith( 'y' )); }); }); } async function run ( ) { let stream = fs.createReadStream( 'millionsOfGuesses.txt' ); stream.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); let lineStream = byline.createStream(stream, { keepEmptyLines : false }); let reader = aw.createReader(lineStream); const rl = readline.createInterface({ input : process.stdin, output : process.stdout }); try { let line; while ( null !== (line = await reader.readAsync())) { let guessedCard = await checkGuess(rl, line); if (guessedCard) { console .log( 'Huzzah!' ); return ; } } console .log( 'Drat!' ); } finally { rl.close(); } } run();

Related Packages

byline: Useful for reading streams line-by-line. I recommend using byline over node's builtin readline because you can pause the stream or await asynchronous operations inbetween each line.

stream-consume-promise: Similar to this package, but returns an iterator-style response with value and done properties. Also see stream-produce-promise.

Notes

The library has no dependencies. mocha and byline are required only for testing.

Credits

byline served as an example package as I was writing awaitify-stream , my first package.

davedoesdev contributed fixes.

mknj identified an issue with error handling.