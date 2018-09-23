Read or write to a stream using
while and
await, not event handlers.
async/
await support was added to Node v7. Node v6 will throw "SyntaxError: Unexpected token function" for the examples below. See secondExample_without_await.js for an example of using awaitify-stream without
await.
npm install awaitify-stream
readAsync([size]): Promise wrapper around readable.read. Returns a promise for the next chunk of data. Resolves to null at the end of the stream.
writeAsync(chunk[, encoding]): Promise wrapper around writable.write. Returns a promise that resolves following a
drain event (if necessary) and a call to
write. Doesn't wait for the chunk to be flushed.
endAsync([chunk][, encoding]): Promise wrapper around writable.end. Returns a promise that resolves when the stream is finished.
Use
createReader,
createWriter or
createDuplexer to create a wrapper around the stream. The
stream property can be used to later access the stream.
const fs = require('fs');
const aw = require('awaitify-stream');
async function run() {
let readStream = fs.createReadStream('firstExample.js');
let reader = aw.createReader(readStream);
let writer = aw.createWriter(process.stdout);
// Read the file and write it to stdout.
let chunk, count = 0;
while (null !== (chunk = await reader.readAsync())) {
// Perform any synchronous or asynchronous operation here.
await writer.writeAsync(chunk);
count++;
}
console.log(`\n\nDone. Read the file in ${count} chunk(s).`);
}
run();
Use
addAsyncFunctions to add the reader and/or writer functions to a stream object. The reader functions are added if
stream.readable is true. The writer functions are added if
stream.writable is true.
const fs = require('fs');
const aw = require('awaitify-stream');
const lineLength = 6; // 5 digits in a zip code, plus the newline character.
function delay(ms) {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
setTimeout(resolve, ms);
});
}
async function run() {
let stream = aw.addAsyncFunctions(fs.createReadStream('zipCodes.lftxt'));
stream.setEncoding('utf8');
// Read and print zip codes, slowly.
let zipCode;
while (null !== (zipCode = await stream.readAsync(lineLength))) {
// Remove the newline character. If you didn't set the encoding
// above, use zipCode.toString().trim()
zipCode = zipCode.trim();
console.log(zipCode);
await delay(200);
}
}
run();
You can use
awaitify-stream in combination with a package like
byline to read a line at a time.
const fs = require('fs');
const aw = require('awaitify-stream');
const byline = require('byline');
const readline = require('readline'); // Used for prompting the user.
function checkGuess(rl, guess) {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
rl.question(`Is the ${guess} your card? [y/n] `, (answer) => {
resolve(answer.startsWith('y'));
});
});
}
async function run() {
let stream = fs.createReadStream('millionsOfGuesses.txt');
stream.setEncoding('utf8');
let lineStream = byline.createStream(stream, { keepEmptyLines: false });
let reader = aw.createReader(lineStream);
const rl = readline.createInterface({
input: process.stdin,
output: process.stdout
});
try {
let line;
while (null !== (line = await reader.readAsync())) {
let guessedCard = await checkGuess(rl, line);
if (guessedCard) {
console.log('Huzzah!');
return;
}
}
console.log('Drat!');
}
finally {
rl.close();
}
}
run();
byline: Useful for reading streams line-by-line. I recommend using
byline over node's builtin readline because you can pause the stream or await asynchronous operations inbetween each line.
stream-consume-promise: Similar to this package, but returns an iterator-style response with
value and
done properties. Also see stream-produce-promise.
mocha and
byline are required only for testing.
byline served as an example package as I was writing
awaitify-stream, my first package.
davedoesdev contributed fixes.
mknj identified an issue with error handling.